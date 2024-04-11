Iuliia Zavalishina

Preferred funds come in all flavors, and we wrote about one just recently. The one we are going to cover today though is a Closed End Fund, or CEF, and its setup is a bit different from what we saw for the exchange-traded fund, or ETF, we wrote about.

The Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:DFP) targets a robust total return, with emphasis on the high current income aspect of it. The majority of its assets are invested in income generating vehicles of both U.S. and non-U.S. origin.

Fund Website

The managed assets are invested in various securities such as:

"preferred stock, trust preferred securities, hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity and debt securities, contingent capital securities (“CoCos”), subordinated debt and senior debt."

In terms of sector selection, the fund is partial to the financial sector, with the literature on the fund website noting that generally the fund aims to invest at least 25% of its total assets in it.

Fund Website

The allocation as of March 31 shows that the fund has comfortably overshot that minimum. In terms of credit quality of the portfolio incumbents, the portfolio managers have leeway to choose to invest in investment grade securities or below investment grade securities of companies with investment grade unsecured debt. Unrated securities are fair game if they are deemed comparable to the quality of securities that are "comparable in quality to rated issues in which the Fund is authorized to invest." Most of the holdings at March 31 fell in the last rung of investment grade and the first rung of the high-yield ratings.

Fund Website

DFP is a monthly payer and recently hiked its payout from 10.40 cents to 10.75 cents. At the current price of $18.56, this fund yields around 6.95%. The fund pays annual management fees of 0.87%, with other (non-interest) expenses coming in at 0.32%.

CEF Connect

Factoring in the interest expenses, the annual cost borne by this fund is over 5%. The culprit is the close to 40% leverage of this fund.

CEF Connect

The other culprit is that the fund did not lock in any of its interest expense. So, in essence, it borrowed short and lent long, but lost on the gamble.

Prior Coverage

We have covered this fund a couple of times on this platform and came away unimpressed.

Seeking Alpha

Those articles did help steer investors into the best of the bunch from the Flaherty Crumrine suite. The 5 funds are essentially identical, but sometimes one of them gets extremely cheap or expensive relative to the others and a trade is warranted.

Current Setup

Despite the bull run that has benefited several unworthy candidates, DFP unit holders are in the red over medium timeframes. Even considering the dividends. While the price is down by 32% since our first piece in February 2022, the dividends have stemmed some of the bleeding, with the total return a relatively "decent" negative 20%.

Seeking Alpha

The fund is also negative over the last 3 years in total return on NAV, and that is also the result partially of its strategy.

CEF Connect

What is going for it, though, is that the fund trades at a rather nice discount to its NAV. The market price is currently at an 11.21% discount to its net asset value.

CEF Connect

Over a longer term, the current discount is one of the steeper ones DFP has experienced.

CEF Connect

So this is slightly in its favor as we weigh the setup.

Outlook & Verdict

DFP is an all-in bet on lower interest rates. The current expense ratios look extremely unwieldy, and the fund is netting very little on the leveraged portion. It is borrowing at rates that are very similar to what it is making on its preferred investments, so leverage is not adding much (if anything to net investment income). So why does it bother?

Well, the main reason is that it funds which are set up one way, continue to function that way, until something breaks. So, Newton's First Law Of Closed-End Funds, if you will. We can see that DFP stuck to this strategy as it cut its distributions several times before the last tiny raise.

CEF Connect

Another reason is that the fund probably expects a rate cut cycle, and that should add dual thrusters to its performance. You would get increasing net investment income and increasing NAV if the preferreds appreciate. All with leverage to boot.

We don't see this as the right setup here for two reasons. The first being that we have taken a stance, since late October 2023, that the Fed's pivot was a bit premature. The resulting animal spirits rally and asset bubble has once again ignited inflation. The time to cut in the election year is running out. At a minimum, we would need to see 3-4 cooling prints on inflation, and that would mean one rate cut in September. That is hardly worth it to damage what little credibility the Federal Reserve has at this point.

The second reason is that preferreds remain expensive from a credit standpoint. While they could benefit from rate cuts on the duration side, we see the "all-asset" rally as having made equities, and preferred equities, expensive. We would remain out at this point and would be interested further down the line if the discount widened alongside tighter credit conditions.

We rate this a Hold for now. For those truly interested in jumping in regardless, we would suggest Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC), which trades at a wider discount to NAV.

Data by YCharts

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.