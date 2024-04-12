MWVotruba

MicroSectors Solactive FANG Innovation 3X Leveraged ETNs due June 28, 2041 (NYSEARCA:BULZ) is, as the name suggests, a leveraged play on the underlying index. The index itself primarily tracks the performance of 15 of the world's top technology movers, with a core focus on the Magnificent 7 - Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOG), Microsoft (MSFT), Meta Platforms (META), Tesla (TSLA), Nvidia (NVDA), and Amazon (AMZN). Being a tech-focused ETN offering, these notes also have 8 other underlying securities that are generally considered to be innovators in their respective domains, so you'll also see names like Intel (INTC), Salesforce (CRM), Netflix (NFLX), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Broadcom (AVGO), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and a couple of others for a total of 15 equal-weighted holdings.

That matters because you're seeking exposure to no small amount of leverage in return for the promise of 3x (not really an accurate figure, by the way) the hypothetical return of the underlying, which is the "Solactive FANG Innovation Index", ON A DAILY BASIS. This is strictly a no-entry zone for any type of buy-and-hold or long-term strategy, nor is it to be gambled on with large stakes. There's no such thing as too many warnings about this. If you have a full understanding of the risks and fully know the associated costs - 0.95% expense ratio, not accounting for any transaction costs you may incur or tax burden that your returns create.

What are the Risks and Why Should I Consider Leverage?

For obvious reasons, let me first cover the risks. Of note here is the fact that the INV or indicative note value of the product (which is the actual value of your investment on a daily basis) is NOT the same as the closing price of the ETN on the secondary market where it's trading, the NYSEARCA.

Moreover, the INV is reset every day, and the leveraged nature of the product could essentially take a much larger chunk out of your investment value if the market moves in the wrong direction (downward for leveraged ETPs, or exchange-traded products, and upward for inverse leveraged products.) Remember that the 3X leverage works both ways - you gain 3X or lose 3X the market's return, so the impact on INV could be severe - to the extent that the BULZ/BERZ fact sheet warns that "If the Closing Indicative Note Value or the Intraday Indicative Value for the ETNs is equal to or less than $0 at any time during an Exchange Business Day (as described in the applicable pricing supplement), you will lose all of your investment in the ETNs" and that "any subsequent adverse change of the Index level will result in a larger dollar reduction from the Indicative Note Value than if the Indicative Note Value remained constant."

Moreover, "the leverage or exposure of the ETNs during any given Exchange Business Day may be greater than or less than the amount indicated by the name of the ETN", which means your loss could be more than 3X under adverse market movement conditions.

Still interested in BULZ? Well, those aren't the only risks to be aware of.

First of all, the 'leveraged' part of the moniker comes from the fact that there's no direct holding of underlying assets. Instead, these ETPs use derivatives to gain exposure to these assets and achieve a multiple of the daily return of the index that they seek to track. Due to this leverage, you'll often see a very high tracking error, with BULZ's tracking error weighing in at just under 70% for the preceding one-year period.

If that doesn't put you off, here are even more risks!

Second, the leveraged nature of these ETPs also means that there's a decay risk attached to any investment that can eat into or erode any returns you expect from it. Essentially, there's a compounding effect that's magnified, typically to the same degree as the multiple on the underlying index that the product seeks to achieve, so 3x in this case.

To explain this in simple terms (mostly because that's how I seek to first understand what I'm recommending), if you invest $100 on Day 1 and the underlying index gains 10% on that day, you can expect your return (not accounting for the associated fees and transaction costs) to exceed that by the degree of leverage, which is ideally 30%. However, let's say you keep holding it through Day 2 and the underlying index drops by 10%, you cannot expect your total return to go back to 0%.

Why? That's because under normal circumstances (with an unleveraged product), you'd expect your investment to have grown to $110 at the end of Day 1, and come back down by 10% again by the end of Day 2. The calculation would then be:

Value at end of Day 1 = $100 + (10% X $100) = $110

Value at end of Day 2 = $110 - (10% X $110) = $99

As you can see, this compounding effect causes erosion even with unleveraged products. Let's look at this in reverse. If Day 1 saw the index drop by 10% and Day 2 saw a gain of 10%, this is what your two-day return would look like:

Value at end of Day 1 = $100 - (10% X $100) = $90

Value at end of Day 2 = $90 + (10% X $90) = $99

Back to square 1? Hardly, which is where compounding comes into play. Hold this same investment for several 2-day periods that show the same gain-and-loss or loss-and-gain and you'll see your losses overwhelm your gains by a dollar on the first two-day period, 99 cents on the second, 98 cents on the third, and so on, as shown below:

Value at the end of the first two-day period = $99

Value at the end of the second two-day period = $98.01

Value at the end of the third two-day period = $97.03

Value at the end of the fourth two-day period = $96.06

Keep in mind that this is for an unleveraged product, such as your common stock or ETF. That loss or erosion is magnified by a multiple that could be less or more than the leverage factor used by these ETPs. Not a pretty sight when the market's not going your way, which is roughly half the time. In the graph and table below, I show how the S&P 500 has moved daily from January 2 until March 28 - YTD, basically, and how many times it closed (split-adjusted) higher or lower than the opening price during 61 trading days.

SP500 YTD Daily Price Change - data from Yahoo! Finance

Imagine trying to time that! As you've often heard, it's a fool's errand, but that doesn't mean it's not a viable short-term investment strategy. You say trader, I say instant-gratif-vestor! Technical traders might use momentum indicators to do just that - buying in when momentum is in their favor - to the upside or otherwise - and exiting as soon as the selected indicators start to congress toward a reversal.

For example, a trader might use the relative strength index or RSI in combination with moving average crossovers to reveal high-probability, high-reward opportunities. Or, they may just use RS - the ratio underlying the RSI, which I interpret as: 'in the aggregate, for the time-period in question and on a comparative basis, how high were the highs and how low were the lows?'

If you plot the SPY to this timeline, its RSI should tell us (in hindsight, of course) what the perfect times were to enter and exit a short-term SPY position. I'm using the SPY as a proxy; normally, I wouldn't be able to do this because BULZ doesn't track the S&P 500. However, since the entire market is tech-driven at the moment, this comparison makes sense, and we can see this below.

SA

The RSI scale on the left y-axis shows the entire market playing tag with the 70 RSI level over the past three months. The volatility within this overall bullish trend is what provided the opportunity to increase your tech-driven gains with an ETF like BULZ. If you take a longer-term view going back to the beginning of the 2022 market-rout, you'll see several opportunities to play the BULZ card.

SA

However, you need to conclusively establish the fact that the overall market has positive momentum. This way, you reduce your loss days and increase your gain days, and this is particularly of import when you're holding BULZ for a few days at a time.

How Has BULZ Really Performed in These Timeframes?

SA

It's amply clear that BULZ had several periods of strong gains that lasted two, three, and even four days at a time. I wouldn't recommend holding BULZ for that long unless you have a very high tolerance for risk, but a two-day holding during any of the days where buying volume was strong would have compounded to significant returns, even over a relatively short timeframe like just one quarter.

SA

Again, over the longer timeframe we see that BULZ showed several instances of strong multi-day performance over periods of overall positive momentum, and I will reiterate at this point that an ETF like BULZ is only a lucrative investment vehicle when it's played against that backdrop of momentum.

SA

You'll immediately see that the time is not right for a BULZ play right now. Looking sequentially at the overall market's returns over the 1Y, 6M, YTD, 1M and 1W periods, it's clear that the momentum has run out for now. That doesn't mean opportunities won't present themselves, because the market is in a state right now where it's heavily overbought (we saw RSI staying well above the 50 mark throughout the last quarter), which also implies range-bound movement until the next bull run for tech. I don't believe that's over yet.

Looking Ahead

In summary, I would say that BULZ is an ideal way to play tech momentum when it's going up. The question now is, which way are we expecting the market to go from these all-time highs? The market peaked in March with SPY testing the $525 level twice since then. Some analysts may argue that a sideways market does present its own unique set of opportunities and that you can still use momentum indicators for a relatively safe BULZ play.

SA

I'm not sure I would completely disagree with that viewpoint; nevertheless, be warned that this is even more risky when the market isn't showing positive momentum in a sustained manner. Just looking at the RSI over the shorter timeframe shows us that there's no clear directional momentum at the moment. There have been a couple of mini-rallies in early and mid-March where you could have still walked away with significant gains through a BULZ play, but they're becoming fewer and further between. So, that brings us to the big questions we need to ask ourselves as investors: what will the next few quarters look like for tech stocks, and will I have opportunities to play BULZ? Instead, should I be looking at its much smaller and inverse cousin, (BERZ), for a similar outsized return if the market turns bearish on tech this year?

Expert opinions vary (obviously), but there's some support for April being a good month to play an ETF like BULZ. If you didn't invest in tech last year or you don't have a large tech holding in any of your portfolios, this might be a good time to try and boost your returns. Indeed, as this graph of historical S&P 500 data shows that April is typically the strongest month for the market.

CFRA

As for the expert opinions I mentioned, the foremost of these is arguably Chairman Powell. His words show that the pressure is on to reduce interest rates over 2024. At the March FOMC meeting, Chair Powell admitted that "it will likely be appropriate to begin dialing back policy restraint at some point this year."

SPY's movement right after the meeting was very telling.

SA

There's some validation that the market is cooling off, which I find interesting, particularly in light of the March mini-rallies that happened despite no end in sight (for now) for high interest rates. This cooling off is more apparent on a longer time-frame; for example, the period between the October 2023 lows and now.

SA

Looking ahead, it does seem like the market is taking a breather of sorts, and with no apparent economic catalyst on the horizon, I would say that any further gains are likely to be earnings-driven - at least until the Fed begins to cut rates, at which point I expect tech to see less momentum and other industries emerge as market movers.

If you're heavily invested in tech right now, BULZ might offer periodic opportunities to maximize whatever gains you've made thus far. If you're not, it gives you a chance to get in on the game before the Fed starts to loosen its grip and start bringing interest rates down. Regardless, there's still ample time to take advantage of the leverage that this ETN offering provides, as long as you're tracking relative strength, momentum, and other technical factors that reveal these windows of opportunity for a BULZ play. Good luck!