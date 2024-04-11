Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fastenal Company (FAST) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 11, 2024 11:19 AM ETFastenal Company (FAST) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.65K Followers

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 11, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Taylor Ranta - Financial Reporting & Regulatory Compliance Manager
Dan Florness - President & Chief Executive Officer
Holden Lewis - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tommy Moll - Stephens
Chris Snyder - UBS
Stephen Volkmann - Jefferies
Jacob Levinson - Melius Research
Patrick Baumann - JPMorgan
Ryan Merkel - William Blair

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Fastenal 2024 Q1 Earnings Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Taylor Ranta of the Fastenal Company. Please go ahead, Taylor.

Taylor Ranta

Welcome to the Fastenal Company 2024 first quarter earnings conference call. This call will be hosted by Dan Florness, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Holden Lewis, our Chief Financial Officer. The call will last for up to one hour and will start with a general overview of our quarterly results and operations with the remainder of the time being open for questions-and-answers.

Today's conference call is a proprietary Fastenal presentation and is being recorded by Fastenal. No recording, reproduction, transmission or distribution of today's call is permitted without Fastenal's consent. This call is being audio simulcast on the Internet via the Fastenal Investor Relations homepage, investor.fastenal.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website until June 1, 2024, at midnight Central Time.

As a reminder, today's conference call may include statements regarding the company's future plans and prospects. These statements are based on our current expectations and we undertake no duty to update them. It is important to note that the company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Factors that could cause actual results

Recommended For You

About FAST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FAST

Trending Analysis

Trending News