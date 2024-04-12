10 Dividend Aristocrat Bargain Buys Yielding As Much As 9.4%

fotografstockholm

My readers love dividend aristocrats, but what's not to love? You have some of the world's highest quality, most dependable, best-run blue chips that have been raising their dividends for 25-plus consecutive years.

That's through at least three recessions, two 50%-plus market crashes, and the pandemic crash, not to mention the Great Inflation of 2022, the worst in 42 years.

If you're anything like me, you love low-risk, dependable income that rolls in like clockwork, regardless of the economy and stock market. That's where dividend aristocrats shine brightest.

There are 10 good deals among aristocrats. These are coiled spring dividend aristocrat bargains yielding as much as 9.4% and that average 40% fundamentally justified upside to fair value potential within the next 12 months.

If each company grows as analysts expect and returns to historical market-determined fair value, this is the total return justified by fundamentals.

It's not a forecast - it's just what kind of returns would be sanctified by the righteousness of fundamentals.

Why It Might Be Value's Time To Shine.. . Finally

Ycharts

Dividend aristocrats have badly underperformed almost every investing strategy in the last nine months, mainly because they're overweight in utilities, which the rapid increase in long-term interest rates has hurt.

However, that means aristocrats as a group are a bit of a "coiled spring" in that a reversal of these near-term rate trends could create opportunity.

Ycharts

In the last month, aristocrats have rallied, rising by 2% and outperforming the Nasdaq.

Why might value investors, particularly high-yield investors, be set for a potentially wonderful next few years?

The Potential Case For A Great Value Rally

New York Fed

After last week's blowout jobs report, the New York Fed raised its estimate for Q1 growth by 0.3% and its preliminary estimate for Q2 by 0.4%.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the US workforce is growing approximately 1.3% and with productivity at 3.2% that means a potential GDP growth rate of 4.5%.

GDP = workforce growth rate + productivity (output per worker hour).

In other words, if today's extremely positive numbers were to hold indefinitely, the US economy would likely continue accelerating to 4.5% inflation-adjusted GDP growth.

Crestmont Research

Crestmont Research

If we could indeed grow 4.5%, that would be the best growth rate since the 1960s, and Consulting firm McKinsey thinks that 4.2% to 6.5% GDP growth in the future, powered by AI productivity gains, could be in our future.

Bank of America estimates that for every 1% increase in GDP, US company profits grow 4% to 5% faster.

Approximately 0.45% increase per 0.1% change in GDP.

This bodes well for deep-value companies, like cyclical energy and commodity producers.

But it also bodes well for the utilities that have suffered so much in recent months.

Why?

Because of the AI data center boom.

S&P Global

Data center energy usage is booming, currently about 2.5% of US electricity consumption.

According to Boston Consulting Group, in 2022, data centers consumed 2.5% of the total electricity used in the United States (~130 TWh). Data centers' portion will triple to 7.5% (~390 TWh) by 2030. That's as much electricity as 40 million U.S. houses would use—or almost a third of the nation's total homes." - emphasis original, cpowerenergy

AI-powered data centers are the future, or that's what the announced capex plans for some of the world's biggest companies seem to indicate.

Without energy, AI and data centers can't run. That's what Wall Street is missing right now, with its short-term obsession with higher rates.

The Coming Potential Inflow Of Cash Into High-Yield Value Blue Chips

WSJ

The Wall Street Journal estimates that $9 trillion is now in cash, money market funds, and CDs.

This "cash on the sidelines" will not primarily go back into stocks, ever.

No matter how low the Fed cuts rates, the milk money will never be invested in Nvidia (NVDA).

However, the WSJ thinks approximately 10% or about $1 trillion could flow into high-yield stocks as rates come down, and even more will likely flow into long-term bonds.

Income investors locking in higher for longer rates in a falling rate environment.

Lower long-term rates = headwind for high-yield blue chips like utilities and aristocrats.

This 2-3 year influx of cash into high-yield blue-chips combined with accelerating economic growth and improved EPS growth for coiled spring low valuation world-class companies? That's the recipe for a potential multi-year boom in earnings, growth, and total returns, all justified by fundamentals.

Positioning For This Potential Value Rally

Here is how I quickly and easily, in just minutes, find the 10 best blue-chip bargains in dividend aristocrats using the Zen Research Terminal.

Screening Criteria Companies Remaining % Of Master List 1 Add " PEG, 12 months fundamentally justified upside, and dividend growth streak, dividend growth streak" Under "Columns" 0.00% Under "Lists" dividend champions 132 26.77% 3 BHS Rating "reasonable buy, good buy, strong buy, very strong buy, ultra value buy" 82 16.63% 6 LT Total Return Potential 10+% 43 8.72% 7 Non-Speculative 35 7.10% 8 Investment Grade Credit Rating (BBB- or higher) 26 5.27% 9 Sort By Discount To Fair Value 10 Use Valuation minimum 10 2.03% Total Time 2 minutes Click to enlarge

So here are the 10 most historically undervalued blue-chip quality, non-speculative investment grade dividend aristocrats that analysts expect to deliver double-digit long-term returns and income growth.

10 Dividend Aristocrat Very Strong Bargain Buys Yielding As Much As 9.4%

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

The average yield on these ten aristocrat bargains is 4%, which is 1% more than Vanguard's High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM).

The average historical discount to fair value is 26%, compared to the S&P 500's 5% premium.

The average safety and quality is 90%, Ultra SWAN (sleep well at night) quality, think wide moat aristocrats.

S&P's risk management score (based on over 1000 metrics) says they're in the top 37% of all global companies in long-term risk management.

Analysts expect 8% to 9% long-term earnings and dividend growth and 12% to 13% long-term total returns and income growth for anyone reinvesting dividends.

The average dividend growth streak (not shown above) is 42 years, meaning this likely becomes a dividend king portfolio in 2032.

S&P's average 30-year bankruptcy risk estimate is 4.73%, with a BBB+ stable average credit rating.

4% is a very low-risk dividend yield, with a less than 2% risk of dividend cuts even in another Great Recession and pandemic-level economic crash.

And with 8% to 9% income growth and total returns of 12% to 13%, which is 25% above the market's historical rate of return.

Because of that 26% discount to fair value, the 12-month fundamentally justified total return potential is 40%.

40% upside to fair value.

If these stocks were up 40% in 12 months, it would be 100% justified by today's fundamental expectations.

Historical Returns Since 1997

While past performance does not guarantee future results, 10+ year historical returns are a 90% statistical confidence indicator of whether analyst forecasts are historically reasonable, especially for mature businesses like aristocratic blue chips.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

For 27 years, these aristocrats delivered 12.4% annual returns, outperforming the S&P by almost 4% per year.

Their volatility was lower, including a 35% decline in the Great Recession.

That means 72% better negative volatility-adjusted total returns (Sortino Ratio).

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Average rolling returns of 13% to 14% are consistent with what analysts expect in the future.

Look at the lowest rolling returns - what people worried about FOMO (fear of missing out) should pay attention to.

The worst five-year return was a 2.7% annual return, while the S&P's worst five-year return was -6.7% per year.

Worst five-year return for these aristocrats: +14% vs -27% for S&P.

Income Growth: 13% Annual Income Growth For 27 Years

Portfolio Visualizer

S&P dividend growth of 8%, and these aristocrats delivered 5% more, turning a 3.6% starting yield into an 80% yield on cost.

Every year, these aristocrats pay investors who bought back in 1997 80% of their initial investment back in dividends, which are still growing at double-digits.

3500% income growth over the next 30 years if these companies grow as expected and consistent with historical growth rates.

But you don't have to wait decades to earn impressive returns in these aristocrat blue-chip bargains.

Consensus Total Return Potential Through 2026

If and only if each company grows as currently expected (consensus of all analysts) and returns to historical fair value by the end of 2026, these are the returns you could expect.

It's not a forecast, just fundamentally justified upside potential.

Federal Realty (FRT)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

National Fuel Gas (NFG)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Polaris (PII)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Community Bank System (CBU)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Altria (MO)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

American States Water (AWR)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

NextEra Energy (NEE)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Cullen Frost/Bankers (CFR)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

According to Morningstar and FactSet, the average three-year total return potential is 58% or 17% annually, compared to the S&P 500's 12% annual return potential.

40% consensus total return potential for the S&P through 2026.

Risks To Consider

Note that this is not a complete portfolio. It's highly concentrated in utilities and high-yield, temporarily rate-sensitive companies like MO.

As we saw with Wednesday's surprisingly hot CPI inflation report, rate volatility might not be over yet.

If the economy continues to accelerate, then it's possible that demand for goods like copper and oil could cause durable goods and commodity inflation to go from a tailwind to falling inflation to a headwind.

In other words, with an economy with a 4.5% potential (based on workforce growth and productivity), inflation might stay at 3.5% or rise to 4%.

Atlanta Fed

This is the Fed's current Taylor Rule model, saying that it might have to raise rates as many as two more times.

However, if the economy accelerates to 3% or faster or even approaches that 4.5% growth potential, inflation might rise to 4%.

From 1950 to 1999, we averaged 3.7% inflation

According to most economists, 3% to 4% inflation is fine as long as it's stable and people don't start worrying about spiraling inflation, triggering a wage-price spiral as occurred in the 1970s.

However, today's interest rates are still based on the belief that inflation will be around 2%, and thus, 10-year yields should be around 4% long-term for a historical 2% real yield.

Ycharts

If inflation does get stuck at 3% to 4%, which is perfectly fine for Main Street and Wall Street earnings, traders could get hurt if the bond market reprices long-term yields higher at a rapid rate.

Paris Dauphine University

There's no long-term correlation between interest rates and stock returns.

Daily Shot

Focus on the fundamentals, which likely means more robust earnings growth in a world with higher inflation.

Remember, earnings are never inflation-adjusted.

3% GDP growth + 3% inflation = 6% nominal GDP growth driving stronger company earnings growth.

If GDP growth accelerates to 4% to 6% with 3% to 4% inflation or 7% to 10% nominal GDP growth, S&P earnings, including for these aristocrats, will likely boom.

High-yield value stocks might struggle in the short term if rates soar rapidly. But long-term good economic news is always and forever good news for long-term investors.

Bottom Line: 10 Dividend Aristocrat Bargain Buys Yielding As Much As 9.4% Well Positioned For An Accelerating Economy

These 10 dividend aristocrat bargains are very well positioned for the accelerating economy. Still, they're also a great choice if you think we will have a recession, just later than expected.

With an average dividend growth streak of 42 years since 1982, BBB+ stable credit ratings, and 67th percentile risk management (average for the aristocrats), you can trust 10 high-yield blue chips in good times and bad.

With a PEG ratio of 2.5, 33% below the 3.5X of the aristocrats as a group, a 26% historical discount, and 40% fundamentally justified 12-month total return potential, you can see why I'm excited to recommend you consider these ten aristocrat bargains. They offer a very low attractive yield today and the potential for market-beating 12% to 13% long-term income growth and returns.