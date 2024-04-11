Solskin

Healthcare Realty (NYSE:HR) is a U.S. based equity REIT, which owns and operates properties in the outpatient medical space having more than 680 buildings in its portfolio. The Company has a market cap of ~$5.6 billion, which is more or less aligned with the health care REIT average market cap level.

What is quite specific about HR from the portfolio focus perspective, is the concentration in the medical office building segment, where despite its relatively minor market cap level, HR is actually one of the leading companies in this particular space. For instance, from the average annual sales perspective in 2022-2023 period, HR ranked first among the U.S. based MOB operators, and second in terms of the initiated new developments (i.e., effectively organic CapEx).

The picture below captures the story nicely, where we can clearly see how focused HR is on the MOB segment relative to other health care REITs out there. Plus, it is worth underscoring HR's tilt towards multi-tenant leases, which per definition de-risk the overall lease portfolio by distributing the risks among different tenants. An additional and important takeaway from here is that the lion's share of HR's buildings are in close proximity to dense campus territories that really warrant greater and more consistent demand for MOBs.

HR Investor Presentation

Apart from the obvious tailwinds that support the growth and secular demand for MOBs (e.g., growing population, ageing demographics), we have currently entered an even more favorable environment as the new development starts have really nosedived since the surge in interest rates. The major drivers for this are also relevant for HR, such as higher financing costs, cost inflation, and increased risk of struggling tenants. From a long-term perspective, these dynamics will eventually feed into an enhanced demand profile for MOBs, thus allowing the operators to both cherry-pick the right tenants and increase the pricing per SF.

HR Investor Presentation

From the fundamental angle, HR looks very attractive, at least optically.

Currently, it trades at a P/FFO of 9.4x (on a forward basis) and offers a dividend yield of 8.5% that has been historically supported by consistent and even slightly growing distribution levels. The FFO payout ratio is ~78%, which is not overly aggressive and still provides a reasonable margin of safety, where a cut would not be necessary in case of temporary pressures on the FFO front.

Also, HR looks very cheap relative to the sector.

Seeking Alpha

Finally, the FFO consensus estimate for 2024-2026 indicates a relatively acceptable picture, where adjusted for the small contraction this year (which should be easily managed given the undistributed capacity of FFO), the underlying FFO is set to expand going forward.

Seeking Alpha

So, considering all the points above, one might think that HR offers a truly interesting opportunity, especially for yield-seeking investors, to consider as the dividend is backed by generally strengthening FFO and, most importantly, resilient and a growing portfolio.

Yet, in my opinion, there are two major risks hidden in HR's financials that inject just too much of an uncertainty and speculation to categorize this as a sound and appealing investment case, where investors could rely on the juicy dividend going forward.

Thesis

First is that if we peel back the onion a bit and factor in additional cash-like items that fall outside of the FFO classification, the true cash generation of HR is not that great as it could be implied from the FFO payout ratio.

The table below reflects how after several adjustments of FFO, we arrive at the FAD, which has fallen short of the quarterly dividend amount for three quarters in a row. More importantly, the momentum here is extremely unfavorable, worsening quarter by quarter, and as of Q4, 2023, the FAD shortfall landed at ~20%.

Q4, 2023 supplemental

The key items here have been the second generation TI, leasing commissions and organic or same store property related CapEx spend. Unfortunately, I just do not see how, for example, leasing commission and CapEx would decrease over the foreseeable future since, for example, this year HR will have to resign 14.7% of the total leases, and in 2025 and 2026, 13.5% and 11.9% of total leases, respectively. All of this lease activity (which is much higher than historically for HR) will keep the leasing commissions stable (or potentially even increase) and require HR to commit incremental CapEx in site refurbishments before new tenants arrive or before the existing ones start servicing the new contract. Granted, it is not automatically so for each property given that for existing tenants no leasing commissions are generally required and in many instances owners can negotiate that the site improvement CapEx is conducted by a tenant, which then enjoys proportional reductions from the underlying rent. Yet, this is not the base case and certainly does not take away this risk (or assumption of a continued FAD pressure) during 2024-2026 period.

The second risk is the excessive leverage profile coupled with the subpar debt structure that is embedded in HR's books.

As of now, HR carries a net debt to EBITDA of 6.4x, which is high both from the absolute and relative perspective. Having a net debt to EBITDA above 5x in most cases introduces rather elevated financial risk levels unless the underlying cash flows are not extremely strong and/or correlated with the interest costs (which is not the case for HR). If we compare HR to most other REITs out there, we will easily conclude that HR's debt load is on the aggressive side and certainly with way too much debt relative to investment grade peers.

Now, apart from the financial risk concentration, there is arguably an even greater issue stemming from the forthcoming debt maturities.

In the table below we can see that HR will have to refinance a decent portion of debt in 2025 and 2026 - together approximately one-third of the total outstanding borrowings.

Q4, 2023 supplemental

The issue here is that the lion's share of these borrowings are based on fixed rates and were secured before the Fed initiated its aggressive monetary policy. In the context of recent financings done by HR (which have been signed at ~8% cost of financing levels), indebted balance sheet and notable probability of higher for longer, the outlook for HR does not look good. In other words, experiencing higher financing costs that will put an incremental downward pressure on the FFO and FAD is very likely.

The bottom line

All in all, it is clear that Healthcare Realty embodies certain characteristics, which are very supportive for having an enticing investment case. For example, the portfolio is placed in secular growth areas and is set to benefit due to not only long-term dynamics (e.g., demographics), but also decreasing developments. Plus, the multiples are cheap across the board and the dividend yield is very attractive at 8.5%, with a reasonable FFO payout of ~78%.

Yet, if we factor in additional cash-like items and adjust the FFO for them, we will notice that the dividend coverage is already under water. On a go forward basis, high leasing activity and significant refinancings coupled with higher for longer rates, and huge debt loads will very likely impose further pressure on the FAD and HR's ability to safely accommodate the dividend.

Because of the mix of structurally positive dynamics from the one side, and relatively speculative fundamentals from the other, in my view, HR should be avoided by investors. It is a hold for me (and not a sell given the interest rate sensitivity and very favorable portfolio-level dynamics).