Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Here It Is! My 20-Stock 6-Figure Market-Beating Dividend Portfolio

Apr. 12, 2024 7:00 AM ETABBV, AM, CAT, CME, CNQ, CNQ:CA, CP, CP:CA, CSL, DE, DHR, EXR, HD, LHX, LMT, NOC, NSC, PEP, PSA, RTX, TPL, UNP2 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • In this article, I share my 20-stock dividend growth portfolio, which I haven't done for more than a year. It contains close to 95% of my net worth.
  • I start with a macroeconomic discussion, which includes my strategy and my view on inflation.
  • At the end of the article, I share my performance and explain why I expect to outperform the market by an even wider margin in the years ahead.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »

upward arrow

Jonathan Kitchen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Let me start this article by saying that it was about time I published this article. I have promised to write an update on my portfolio for a very long time.

My most

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
31.34K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CNQ, TPL, AM, LMT, RTX, LHX, NOC, DE, CAT, CSL, ABBV, CME, DHR, PEP, HD, UNP, NSC, CP, PSA, EXR, AR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ABBV--
AbbVie Inc.
AM--
Antero Midstream Corporation
CAT--
Caterpillar Inc.
CME--
CME Group Inc.
CNQ--
Canadian Natural Resources Limited
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News