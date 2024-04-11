Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Domino's Pizza: Strong Dividend Growth At A High Valuation

Apr. 11, 2024 12:42 PM ETDomino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Stock1 Comment
Dividendology profile picture
Dividendology
427 Followers

Summary

  • Domino's Pizza has outperformed Microsoft and Apple since 2010, with a return of 6,328%.
  • Domino's has a modest dividend yield of 1.19% but has seen impressive dividend growth at a 19.70% CAGR.
  • Domino's is focused on growth through partnerships with Microsoft, increasing store count, and their rewards program.

Domino"s Pizza Carryout Restaurant. Dominos is consistently one of the top five companies in terms of online transactions II

jetcityimage

Sometimes in the pursuit of the next best thing, investors often overlook the opportunities that are right in front of us. For example, in 2010 Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) both had many

This article was written by

Dividendology profile picture
Dividendology
427 Followers
I believe value dividend investing has proven to be one of the most effect forms of investing as it allows you to buy quality companies at great prices while receiving cash flow, without selling your position in a stock. I went to school for finance and have worked in finance my entire career, and am currently building a portfolio of dividend growth stocks that I believe will one day give me the ability to live off dividend income. I share my thoughts here on Seeking Alpha, Twitter, and YouTube!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DPZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DPZ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DPZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DPZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News