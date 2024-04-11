jetcityimage

Sometimes in the pursuit of the next best thing, investors often overlook the opportunities that are right in front of us. For example, in 2010 Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) both had many exciting new technologies coming out, such as:

Windows 7 : Microsoft had launched Windows 7 in late 2009, and in 2010, it continued to gain popularity as users upgraded from older versions of Windows.

: Microsoft had launched Windows 7 in late 2009, and in 2010, it continued to gain popularity as users upgraded from older versions of Windows. Kinect for Xbox 360 : Microsoft released the Kinect motion-sensing accessory for the Xbox 360 in November 2010, allowing users to control games and entertainment using gestures and voice commands.

: Microsoft released the Kinect motion-sensing accessory for the Xbox 360 in November 2010, allowing users to control games and entertainment using gestures and voice commands. Windows Phone 7 : Microsoft launched Windows Phone 7 in late 2010, introducing a new mobile operating system with a focus on integrating Microsoft services and a unique tile-based interface.

: Microsoft launched Windows Phone 7 in late 2010, introducing a new mobile operating system with a focus on integrating Microsoft services and a unique tile-based interface. iPad Launch : Apple launched the first-generation iPad in April 2010, which revolutionized the tablet market and kickstarted a new era of computing.

: Apple launched the first-generation iPad in April 2010, which revolutionized iPhone 4: Apple released the iPhone 4 in June 2010, introducing a new design with a stainless steel frame and a glass back, as well as a high-resolution Retina display.

It's easy to see why investors were excited about these companies at the time, and there's no doubt these investments have performed very well since then. But in the midst of these 'hype' stocks, there was another company that was quietly about to make waves of its own, and that was Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ).

And since 2010, Domino's Pizza has outperformed Microsoft and Apple by a wide margin, with a total return of 6,328%.

Dominos Total return since 2010 vs MSFT & AAPL (Seeking Alpha)

Moving forward, Domino's has the potential to continue to be a company that surprises investors, and will likely continue to be a company that rewards shareholders with a rapidly growing dividend. With that being said, at its current valuation, Domino's appears to be trading at a slight premium. So investors must decide if the price of Domino's is justified.

Dividend Breakdown

Domino's has a modest dividend yield of 1.19%, but the dividend growth this company has seen over the past decade has been astounding. From 2013 to 2023, Domino's was able to increase their yearly dividend payouts at a 19.70% CAGR.

Dominos Dividend Metrics (Tickerdata.com)

In late February, Domino's announced another massive 24.8% dividend increase. While these dividend increases are no doubt impressive, the best part about Domino's dividend increases is the fact that it has been completely backed by free cash flow growth over the past decade. This has kept the free cash flow payout ratio in a healthy range of around 25% to 40% over the past decade.

Dominos FCF payout ratio (Tickerdata.com)

Growth Prospects

In October of 2023, Dominos announced a partnership with Microsoft and put out a press release that stated-

The largest pizza company in the world and Microsoft have joined forces to create the next generation of pizza ordering and store operations with generative AI technology and cloud computing power. Together, the companies will leverage the Microsoft Cloud and Azure OpenAI Service to transform Domino's consumer experiences by enhancing the ordering process through personalization and simplification.

According to Domino's, the goal of this partnership is to enhance pizza preparation efficiency and quality assurance through advanced predictive tools. By utilizing artificial intelligence, Dominos has a greater ability to optimize operations, allowing store managers to allocate additional time to enhancing team member satisfaction and focusing more on delivering exceptional customer service. This is a move that Domino's believes will continue to make them a leader of innovation in the pizza market moving forward.

Another potential growth avenue Domino's is focused on is rapidly increasing their store count. In Domino's 2023 annual report, the company stated that they are attempting to open over 1,100 new stores across the globe annually over the next five years. To put that into perspective, adding over 5,500 stores would be more than Domino's entire store count as of 2017. This store growth is something Domino's has been focused on awhile now, as we can see their 2021 store count was at 18,848, and in 2023, they finished with 20,591 stores, with 13,737 of those stores being international.

Dominos store count 2021, 2022, 2023 (Dominos Annual Report)

Domino's management also pointed to a potential growth driver in their most recent earnings report, and that is their rewards program. Domino's CEO Russell Weiner stated the following:

Domino's rewards is off to a great start and was a key driver of our strong comp performance in the fourth quarter, when we saw positive sales and transactions in both our U.S. delivery and carryout businesses. We've also seen the following: an uptick in active members. We are up 3 million active members in 2023, with 2 million plus since our relaunch in September. Domino's Rewards ended the year with approximately 33 million active members, a big driver of the increase in active members as well as the early success of the program was our Emergency Pizza promotion, which was an innovative marketing initiative that drove increased order counts and acquisition of customers into Domino's rewards. We're seeing more redemptions than ever before, and we're seeing them at those lower tiers that we implemented. And we know that this program has driven incremental profit dollars for our franchisees.

The rewards program for Dominos has been a huge driver of revenue for them over the past decade, and it appears that could continue to be the case for them moving forward.

Potential Headwinds

As I review Domino's Pizza's financials, it's clear there is one dark spot looking over the company, and that is their debt to assets ratio. Domino's Pizza has a current ratio of around 1.4, which is considered somewhat typical for the industry they operate in. This means that any short term debt obligations shouldn't be a problem for the company. On the flip side of this, it means the company is carrying a large amount of long term debt. To be fair, one could argue that the debt to assets ratio for the company could be justified due to the successful growth they have seen over the past decade.

Dominos Debt to Assets ratio (Tickerdata.com)

Valuation

Using a discounted cash flow analysis model, if we assume a free cash flow growth rate of 14% and a discount rate of 8.5%, we come to a discounted cash flow price per share of $355.56, indicating the company may currently undervalued.

Dominos Discounted Cash Flow analysis (Tickerdata.com)

The dividend discount model tells us a different story. Assuming a 7.25% dividend growth rate, as well as an 8.5% discount rate, we come to a dividend discount model price per share of $518.23, which is only 2% off from the current trading price for Domino's.

Dominos Dividend Discount Model (Tickerdata.com)

Risks

In late February, Dominos filed its most recent form 10-K. This is the best place to analyze the risks associated with owning stock in a business. After carefully reviewing the form 10-K for Dominos, I believe the main risks investors need to be aware of are the following:

Failing to successfully implement growth strategies, which includes opening new stores and generating more sales, would greatly undermine Dominos' ability to increase revenues and operating profits

Increases in food, labor and other costs, labor shortages or negative economic conditions could all impact profitability for Dominos

Domino's does not have long-term contracts with many of their suppliers and has some contracts set to expire, and as a result, they could seek to significantly increase prices

Downgrades in Domino's credit ratings could impact their ability to access capital

In a worst case scenario, Domino's may be unable to generate sufficient cash flow to satisfy their significant debt service obligations

Conclusion

Domino's Pizza has a market beating history that speaks for itself. The company has a rapidly growing dividend payment that is easily covered by the free cash flow they generate, and they have many potential growth drivers in the future. The company appears to be on the higher end of its valuation at the moment. If Domino's can successfully grow their store count while also properly managing their long term debt levels, Domino's could prove to be a viable investment option.