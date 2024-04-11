JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSX:PET:CA) has been one of my favorite Canadian retail stories for quite some time. In November, I upgraded the stock to a buy recommendation based on attractive valuations. Since November, Pet Valu has performed well, returning 17% (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - PET has returned 17% since November (Seeking Alpha)

However, given PET's strong rally over the last couple of months, it is once again trading back to levels near where I initiated on the company in September 2022 with a hold rating. Therefore, I believe it is appropriate to revisit the story, to see if my initial estimates of fair value are still valid, and whether investors long the stock should consider trimming.

(Author's note, financial figures in this article are quoted in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated)

Brief Company Overview

For those not familiar with Pet Value, the company is the largest specialty pet-focused retailer in Canada with 783 franchised and corporate stores across the country with an estimated 18% market share (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - PET overview (PET investor presentation)

My interest in Pet Valu is based on the defensive characteristics of the pet category. Basically, modern Canadian families consider their pets as part of the family (Figure 3). Hence, even in hard economic times, spending on the pet category is very sticky and unlikely to decline.

Figure 3 - Canadian pet owner attitudes towards pets (pawzy.co)

My bullish thesis on the pet category continues to play out in Pet Valu's operations, as the company saw a 5% same store sales growth ("SSSG") in 2023, bringing system-wide sales to $1.4 billion (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - PET financial performance (PET investor presentation)

2023 corporate revenues for Pet Valu grew 10.9% YoY from a combination of 5% SSSG and the addition of 39 stores to PET's network (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - PET store growth (PET investor presentation)

Ultimately, management believes there is room for 1,200+ Pet Valu stores across Canada, so there is still a decade of 40-50 annual unit growth embedded within PET's current business model.

2023 Margins Were Disappointing

However, although topline sales growth continued to impress, 2023 net income for Pet Valu was disappointing, with the company reporting $89.5 million in net income, an 11.1% YoY decline compared to 2022 (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - PET saw a 11% decline in net income (PET Q4/23 MD&A)

There were two main challenges with Pet Valu's business in 2023. First, gross margins fell 240 bps YoY to 34.6% in 2023, compared to 37.0% in 2022 and 2021, hurting profitability. Furthermore, SG&A expenses remained elevated in 2023 at $204 million, leading to a decline in operating margin to 15.2% and a corresponding decline in net income (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - PET financial summary (PET Q4/23 MD&A)

A large part of the decline in gross margin was due to a $110 million supply-chain transformation initiative that saw the construction of 2 new distribution centers ("DCs"), one in Toronto and one in Vancouver. The construction of the new DCs caused the company to incur temporary duplicative supply chain costs. Excluding these costs, Pet Valu noted that gross margin would have been 35.7%, a 1.3% YoY decline.

Lower gross margin was also the result of the unfavorable impact of a weaker Canadian dollar on non-domestic sourced products, COVID relief measures that flattered 2022 figures, and higher discounts related to promotions.

However, even if these temporary 'business transformation costs' were backed out, Pet Valu's 2023 adjusted net income barely grew 1.7% YoY to $116.5 million (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - PET adj. net income barely grew in 2023 (PET Q4/23 MD&A)

2024 Guidance Looks Muted

Looking ahead to 2024, Pet Valu's guidance appears muted, with a markedly slower same store sales growth guidance of just 2-5% and total revenue growth of 5-8% (Figure 9). Adj. net income is expected to be flat again at ~$1.60 / share.

Figure 9 - PET 2024 guidance (PET investor presentation)

Pet Valu's muted forecast may be a reflection of Canada's weak economy, as economists like TD Securities widely expect Canada's real GDP to grow an anemic 0.9% in 2024 with consumer expenditures especially weak (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - Canada's GDP growth expected to be anemic (TD Economics)

Valuation Back To Fair

Based on management's guidance, Pet Valu at ~$31.50 / share is currently trading at 19.7x Fwd P/E and 11.9x Fwd EV/EBITDA. On consensus analyst estimates, Pet Valu is trading at 20.0x Fwd P/E and 11.8x Fwd EV/EBITDA (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - PET valuation (Seeking Alpha)

Petco (WOOF), the 2nd largest specialty pet retailer in the U.S. and Pet Valu's closest comp, currently trades at 10.2x Fwd EV/EBITDA (WOOF is expected to make a loss in 2024, so the company has no P/E). Loblaw (OTCPK:LBLCF) (L:CA), a Canadian retail conglomerate, is currently trading at 17.6x Fwd P/E and 9.0x Fwd EV/EBITDA.

Although Pet Valu has strong revenue growth, with challenged gross margins in the near-term and a higher valuation compared to WOOF and Loblaw's, I believe caution is warranted.

Technicals Also Suggest Fairly Valued

Since going public in 2021, Pet Valu has been trading in a wide $25 to $40 range (Figure 12).

Figure 12 - Technicals suggest PET is fairly valued (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

I believe Pet Valu is a buy towards the lower end of this range (mid to high $20s). At a recent trading price of $31.50, I view Pet Valu as fairly valued and would not be a buyer.

Risks To Pet Valu

The biggest risk to Pet Valu continues to be the Canadian economy. If the Canadian economy falls into an outright recession, then management's 2-5% SSSG estimate may have to be revised lower, as consumers could cut back on spending, negatively impacting specialty retailers like Pet Valu.

On the other hand, as we noted at the beginning of this article, historically, pet spending has been resilient, even during the 2008/2009 and 2001 recessions (Figure 13).

Figure 13 - Pet spending has been resilient (PET investor presentation)

The challenge is that with the stock trading at 19.7x Fwd P/E based on management's guidance, there is not a lot of margin of safety and its valuation multiple can easily fall a few turns regarding its P/E in my view.

Conclusion

Pet Valu continues to deliver strong topline growth, with revenues growing 10.9% YoY in 2023. However, margins have been pressured from a supply-chain transformation project and a weak Canadian dollar.

Looking forward, I believe Pet Valu is currently fairly valued, balancing its strong growth vs. its margin pressures. I am therefore downgrading the stock to a hold.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.