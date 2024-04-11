Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pet Valu: Downgrading On Valuations

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.8K Followers

Summary

  • Pet Valu has seen a strong rally in its stock price since my November upgrade.
  • The company continues to execute on topline growth, however margins and earnings have been challenged.
  • Looking forward, at ~20.0x Fwd P/E, Pet Valu appears fairly valued, balancing growth with margin issues. I am downgrading the stock to a hold.

Pet Valu storefront in Oakville, Ontario, Canada,

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSX:PET:CA) has been one of my favorite Canadian retail stories for quite some time. In November, I upgraded the stock to a buy recommendation based on attractive valuations. Since

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.8K Followers
Author of the Macro Trends & Inflection Points Newsletter. I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting.Follow my twitter or substack for my thoughts on the macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PET:CA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PET:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PET:CA
--
PTVLF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News