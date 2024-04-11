Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CarMax, Inc. (KMX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 11, 2024 12:27 PM ETCarMax, Inc. (KMX) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.65K Followers

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 11, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Lowenstein - Vice President, Investor Relations
Bill Nash - President and Chief Executive Officer
Enrique Mayor-Mora - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Jon Daniels - Senior Vice President, CarMax Auto Finance Operations

Conference Call Participants

Seth Basham - Wedbush Securities
Sharon Zackfia - William Blair
Rajat Gupta - JP Morgan
Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer
Craig Kennison - Baird
Michael Montani - Evercore ISI
John Healy - Northcoast Research
Scot Ciccarelli - Truist Securities
Ian Davis - BNP Paribas Exane
Chris Pierce - Needham
John Murphy - Bank of America
David Bellinger - Mizuho
David Whiston - Morningstar

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, welcome to the Q4 Fiscal Year 2024 CarMax Earnings Release Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, David Lowenstein, AVP, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

David Lowenstein

Thank you, Shelby. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our fiscal 2024 fourth quarter earnings conference call. I'm here today with Bill Nash, our President and CEO; Enrique Mayor-Mora, our Executive Vice President and CFO; and Jon Daniels, our Senior Vice President, CarMax Auto Finance operations.

Let me remind you our statements today that are not statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the Company's future business plans, prospects and financial performance are forward-looking statements we make pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on our current knowledge, expectations and assumptions and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause

Recommended For You

About KMX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KMX

Trending Analysis

Trending News