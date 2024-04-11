Bim/E+ via Getty Images

About a year ago, I made the case for investing in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) as a way of getting exposure to the highly attractive energy sector by also diversifying away from the U.S. market.

Although TTE wouldn't be my first choice within the Integrated Oil & Gas Majors, the stock remains highly attractive from a risk-reward perspective and a solid long-term investment.

Over the past year, it outperformed its sector benchmark - the Energy Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLE) - and was on track to deliver better returns than the S&P 500 (SP500) until the U.S. Treasury provided a massive support for growth stocks in November of last year.

This performance comes on top of the roughly 30% return in the prior 12-month period and at a time when oil prices have stayed flat, which is a clear indication that TTE's business model is resilient.

Having said that, it is worth considering how TTE is priced presently and whether the stock is deviating from its current fundamentals. I will also take a closer look at what has changed since last year and how is TotalEnergies' management securing the long-term competitiveness of the business.

Is TTE Overpriced?

TotalEnergies' stock is now priced near record highs on a price to book basis, with 2014 and 2018 standing out as periods when the multiple was at such high levels.

Both of these periods were followed by very disappointing results for shareholders (see below). This is naturally leading investors to be more cautious when it comes to accumulating shares at current levels.

But similarities to 2014 and 2018 end here. Contrary to these two periods, TotalEnergies is now significantly more profitable and its return on equity is at its highest levels since 2011.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Also, the company's free cash flow is telling a very different story to its book value. Even though the P/B multiple is elevated, the free cash flow yield stands at 13% which is a very attractive yield on a historical basis.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

As a highly cyclical business, we should consider the amount of capital expenditure, as this tends to fluctuate significantly over the years. For the purpose of scaling it, I use the ratio of annual capital expenditure to the depreciation & amortization expense, which currently stands at nearly 130%. Although this is nowhere near to the cyclical highs from 10 years ago, it strongly suggests that TTE is currently in expansion mode and there is no immediate risk for a rapid fall in free cash flow as a result of capex increase.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

On a forward-looking basis, TotalEnergies management expects slightly lower free cash flow for FY 2024 on the back of lower cash flow from operations and marginally higher capital expenditure. Based on these estimates and by taking the mid-point of the capex guidance of $17.5bn, we still end up with a forward free cash flow yield of 9%.

TotalEnergies Investor Presentation

On a cross-sectional basis, the stock also does not appear overpriced. When comparing current gross margins against the forward price/book ratios, TTE also appears to be fairly priced at this time.

prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Although TTE is no longer priced at a discount (as it was a year ago), the stock does not appear to be overpriced either after delivering a total return of more than 20% in a year. That is why, the stock is likely to offer lower returns over the next 12-month period, but it remains an attractive long-term opportunity.

Securing Its Competitive Positioning

One of the main advantages of TTE over other Oil & Gas majors is its industry-leading return on average capital employed (ROACE) and the high level of proved reserves.

TotalEnergies Investor Presentation

In addition to being a fully integrated company, TotalEnergies derives nearly a quarter of its profits from the highly lucrative liquefied natural gas (LNG). The less profitable segment of Integrated Power is still relatively small and is an area that investors should keep a close eye on as operating margins improved from 3% in 2022 to 6% in 2023.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

LNG would also remain key for Europe's energy security following the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Although global demand has not changed much from 2022 to 2023, TTE is well-positioned to serve key growth markets, such as Europe and China.

TotalEnergies Investor Presentation

That is why, it is encouraging to see that TTE's management is increasing its capital expenditure on its LNG and gas portfolio at the expense of conventional oil. The big question, of course, remains the significant amount spent on renewables within the Integrated Power segment. This is an area that I flagged in my analysis from a year ago due to TotalEnergies' less pronounced competitive advantages in the field. However, operating margins in the segment have improved over the past year from 3% to 6%, which is a trend that I would expect to be sustained given TTE's high amount of capex in the segment.

TotalEnergies Investor Presentation

Conclusion

After delivering a total return of 23% over the past year and outperforming the energy sector, TotalEnergies SE stock is now trading closer to its fair value. This is likely to limit shareholder returns over the coming year, but is not a reason for long-term shareholders to stay away. TTE is well-positioned to compete in the LNG space, while it is also having one of the highest returns on capital within the industry. The gradual transition towards renewable energy remains a key area of concern, as margins within the segment remain quite low.

