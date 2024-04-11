Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TotalEnergies: Lower Returns Ahead, But Still A Long-Term Buy

Apr. 11, 2024 1:32 PM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE) Stock, TTFNF StockXLE
Summary

  • TotalEnergies SE outperformed the broader energy sector over the past year, delivering a total return of 23%.
  • The stock no longer appears to be trading at a discount, which would have repercussions for returns in the short term.
  • TotalEnergies stock, however, remains a long-term buy and is well-positioned to continue to outperform its peers.
Industrial plant at twilight

Bim/E+ via Getty Images

About a year ago, I made the case for investing in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) as a way of getting exposure to the highly attractive energy sector by also diversifying away from the U.S. market.

Although

Vladimir Dimitrov, CFA is a former strategy consultant within the field of brand and intangible assets valuation. During his career in the City of London he has been working with some of the largest global brands within the technology, telecom and banking sectors. 

He graduated from the London School of Economics and is interested in finding reasonably priced businesses with sustainable long-term competitive advantages. 

Vladimir is the leader of the investing group The Roundabout Investor where he teaches the process of evaluating roundabout investments; defined by potential high capital return, growth in free cash flow, safe dividends and conservative capital allocation. He offers weekly investment ideas, a model portfolio, a watchlist, macro outlooks, and sector deep dives. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

