JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) is focused on increasing its in-house branding strategy, which has helped improve gross profit margins while maintaining a strong supply of national brands, such as Nike (NKE). It has made significant acquisitions and renegotiated contracts with national brands over the years. However, the company has struggled with industry headwinds. The company recently released its FY2023 results, beating EPS and revenue expectations. However, sales have decreased YoY by 7.3% for the year. The company has faced a decline in consumer spending due to more cautious shopping behavior. It sells discretionary products that are easy to remove from the shopping list during hard economic times. This trend was common within the footwear industry, which contracted in Q3 and Q4. The company was lacking in its FY2023 performance and has not given much indication of growth prospects for FY2024. However, we have yet to see the impact of new management members and the full effect of the company's acquisition efforts. Therefore, I maintain a wait and see hold position on the stock.

Historic stock trend (SeekingAlpha.com)

Company updates

In my previous article, I gave an overview of the company. As investors, it is essential to realize that Designer Brands is still in a transition phase. It is expanding into casual and athletic wear and building its in-house brand strategy. Over the last years, it has acquired several brands, including KEDS, Topo Athletic, Le TIGRE, and a distribution agreement with Hush Puppies. However, National brands still make up almost 75% of total sales. It has 639 stores in the US and Canada and is focused on growing its digital capabilities. It is focused on simplifying the selling process and benefitting from an omnichannel strategy.

Brand portfolio (Company website) Number of stores FY2023 versus FY2022 (Sec.gov)

In FY2023, its Owned brands, which make up 25.8% of sales, saw a 6.2% decline YoY. The company's goal is for Owned brands to make up one-third of sales by 2026.

Owned brands versus national brands FY2023 versus FY2022 (Sec.gov)

The benefit of owned brands is better gross profit margins. However, due to the promotional environment, gross profit declined in FY2023. The industry is highly competitive, which creates pricing pressure.

Annual gross profit (SeekingAlpha.com)

The company did not deliver strong sales results in FY2023, impacted by a competitive and heavy promotional retail environment and a decline in consumer shopping behavior. At the same time, the company is still early in its owned brand strategy and is trying to strengthen its national brand portfolio. Alongside disappointing sales, the company has seen a decline in the bottom line impacted by restructuring, integration, and management change costs. Variable-interest loans have negatively affected it, with interest expenses more than doubling. In FY 2024, it is still not confident in winning over solid demand; however, it expects YoY sales growth in the low single digits compared to FY 2023. It has also provided a guideline for diluted EPS between $0.70 and $0.80. Furthermore, it expects similar gross profit results and capital expenditures between $65 million and $75 million.

Financial overview

In FY 2023, the company reported declining top and bottom-line results, less levered free cash, and more debt. While it is good to know that the company is investing in long-term efforts to increase sales and gross profit margins, the near-term results are not particularly attractive to investors. It is also a concern that its sales are susceptible to the state of the economic environment. If we compare the company's sales decline to some peers in the footwear industry, namely V.F. Corporation (VFC), Foot Locker (FL), and Caleres (CAL), we can see this is a common trend. However, Designer Brands' decline in revenue and EBITDA is steeper than the majority of its peers.

Growth versus peers (SeekingAlpha.com)

In FY2023, the company reported total sales of $3.075 billion, the first decline in results after four financial years. Furthermore, the gross profit was lowered to 31.7% of sales. Only Footlocker has a lower margin at 27.83%.

Gross profit margin versus peers (SeekingAlpha.com) Revenue, gross profit and operating income (SeekingAlpha.com)

Net income was $29.1 million in FY2023, significantly lower than the prior year's $162.7 million. In addition to the competitive and promotional market pushing down prices, the company was also impacted by high-interest expenses and is taking on board transition costs such as new management fees.

Annual net income (SeekingAlpha.com)

Levered free cash flow was $68.2 million in FY2023, much lower than $160.8 million in FY2022. The positive levered free cash flow has been used to invest in the company's transformation and is also rewarded to investors through dividends and share repurchases. In FY2023, this totaled $114.3 million. The company still has $87.7 million available through its share repurchase model. The dividend has a FWD yield of 2.18%

Annual levered free cash flow (SeekingAlpha.com)

If we look at the balance sheet, total cash and equivalents have decreased for three consecutive financial years, while net debt has increased to $1.19 billion. In FY2023, the company had total cash of $49.2 million. Outstanding shares have decreased to 61.3 million from 67.6 million in FY2022. The company's inventory decreased by 5.7% YoY, impacted by the promotional push. If we look at the current ratio, the company can cover its short-term liabilities.

Balance sheet overview (SeekingAlpha.com)

Valuation overview

Since my last article, the stock has dropped 20%, with financials declining in FY2023 and minimal growth forecasted for FY2024. Despite trading below its $10 target price, I would remain cautious because of the ongoing consumer discretionary concerns. While the company’s TTM price-to-sales ratio of 0.19 seems attractive compared to footwear peers like V. F. Corporation, Foot Locker, and Caleres, conversely, industry competition has eroded profits. Furthermore, it’s trading above its five-year average FWD price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, reducing its appeal.

Relative peer valuation (SeekingAlpha.com)

Risks

As a consumer discretionary stock, Designer Brands' performance is economically sensitive, with potential headwinds and economic uncertainty impacting consumer purchasing decisions extending into FY2024's first two quarters. Furthermore, the company sources around 76% of its merchandise from China, making it vulnerable to US-China trade disputes and potential cost increases. We have also seen the impact of rising interest expenses on the company's bottom line, which doubled to $32.2 million in FY2023 from $14.9 million in FY2022 due to variable interest loans, posing another risk.

Final thoughts

Designer Brands is in a transition phase with some exciting acquisitions over the last two years, expanding its owned brand portfolio and growing its footwear segments. However, FY2023 saw a decline in top and bottom-line results due to consumer discretionary headwinds and fierce competition pushing promotional behavior. Furthermore, the company expects headwinds to continue and predicts single-digit growth for FY2024 and flat gross profit. The competition is fierce in this industry, and with concerns about consumers increasing their spending, I maintain a wait-and-see hold position.