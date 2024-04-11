DonNichols/E+ via Getty Images

All NGL Arrearages Paid:

I don't normally write two articles on the same company two days apart. However, it's warranted when companies post material information in such a tight time frame.

As I wrote on Monday, NGL Energy Partners LP Common Units (NYSE:NGL) announced last Thursday that it was paying $3.02, 55% of what it still owed in arrears on its B series preferred (NYSE:NGL.PR.B) in addition to arrears on its other preferred (I only really care about the B). On Friday, after the partial arrears payment, the company announced the closing of an asset sale that took in $70 million of proceeds. I wondered at the time why the company wouldn't apply those proceeds to the remaining arrears.

Yesterday, the company did exactly that. It announced that it will pay the remaining arrears on all of its preferred, $2.475 for the series B, to holders as of next Friday (April 19th). After these payments, I expect the company to remain current on its preferred distributions. The current payment for the series B is about $.80 per quarter. At a $25 par price, that equates to a 12.8% yield.

The series B is callable now at $25 and the series C will be callable in May at the same price. However, the company has stated numerous times that they intend to redeem the $600 million privately held series D before they commit capital anywhere else. This policy makes sense as the series D has a 2028 maturity date, unlike the perpetual B's and C's, and has restrictive covenants.

The company is projected to generate about $645 million of EBITDA for the 2024 fiscal year (March 31 year-end). Factor in about $150 million of capital expenditure, $200 million for interest, and about $100 million of preferred distributions should leave the company with about $200 million of free cash to redeem the D's. On a straight-line basis, that will retire the D's in three years. However, growing EBITDA from growth capital projects and lower preferred distributions as D's are retired will increase free cash, so I think the company will redeem the D's in about two years.

The main gist for the B's and C's is that barring some big influx of capital from another source or another debt refinancing, the B's and C's should remain outstanding for at least another two years. In my experience, they should trade between $25 (the call price) and $26.

Impact on the Stock:

I still like the preferred as just a safe investment with excellent yield, but the common equity is now very interesting. While most free cash will be committed to redeeming the D's, those redemptions can help the stock in a couple of ways.

Holding valuation constant, every dollar of preferred redeemed accretes to the common shares and increases future cash flows available to common units from reduced preferred distributions. Moreover, as the D's are redeemed, those future increased cash flows become available to common units. At $5.90 per common unit, it's a $782 million market cap. Using just the $200 million free cash number is slightly greater than 25% free cash flow yield. Eliminating the D's and not factoring in any EBITDA growth will increase free cash available to common to $270 million, boosting free cash yield to ~35%.

Markets are forward-looking, while there won't be a torrent of cash going to common immediately, people should see the free cash coming on the near horizon.

Valuation:

A layout of enterprise value should make the cash waterfall evident.

Market Cap (@ $5.90/unit) 782 million Cash 0.7 million Preferred 900 million Minority interest 16 million Debt 2.95 billion Enterprise Value $4.64 billion EV/2024 EBITDA (using $645 million) 7.2x Free Cash Yield (Using $200 million) 25.5% Click to enlarge

As you can see above, the company is trading at cheap absolute multiples/yields and about 1x EBITDA cheap to even most of the cheapest MLP comps. In addition to the math I worked out above in retiring the series D preferred, applying that 1x of EBITDA to the market cap increases the unit value by ~80%.

Risk:

There are a couple of risks here with the common units. It's a small cap, for starters, and small caps have natural liquidity and volatility issues. It's also an MLP in the energy space. Many institutional holders can deal with MLPs, and a ton can't own anything in energy because of ESG considerations.

Lastly, everything in energy trades with a beta to oil prices (CL1:COM), whether oil prices directly impact cash flows. NGL should be relatively protected from everything but major swings in oil prices. That said, it likely will feel swings in oil or natural gas (NG1:COM) prices.

Conclusion:

The NGL preferred to have been home runs, particularly given the low risk I assigned them. They will trade up today, taking out the capital appreciation potential, but are still interesting from a pure carry perspective.

The NGL Energy Partners LP common units are extremely interesting here now. I can see them easily doubling over the next twelve months.