Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NGL Energy Partners: Preferreds Going To Current Yield, Upside Now In The Common

CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • NGL Energy Partners LP has paid off all arrearages on its preferred stock, increasing investor confidence.
  • The company plans to redeem its privately held series D preferred stock before committing capital elsewhere.
  • The common equity of NGL is now very attractive, with the potential for significant growth in the next year.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Catalyst Hedge Investing. Learn More »

Cash Faucet

DonNichols/E+ via Getty Images

All NGL Arrearages Paid:

I don't normally write two articles on the same company two days apart. However, it's warranted when companies post material information in such a tight time frame.

As I wrote on Monday,

Members of Catalyst Hedge Investing had early access to this article. They have exclusive access to many other articles every month as well as an active chat board with regular updates on ideas and a best ideas portfolio. 

This article was written by

CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
10.16K Followers

Cashfow Hunter has over 25 years of experience in the markets, with nearly 20 of them as a hedge fund portfolio manager. His experience investing in debt and equity markets gives him unique insights into markets. He successfully predicted the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank. He has degrees from Wharton and MIT.

He leads the investing group Catalyst Hedge Investing, in which he shares his best long and short ideas. He looks for investment ideas with asymmetric risk/reward and a clear catalyst. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NGL, NGL.PR.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NGL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NGL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NGL
--
NGL.PR.B
--
NGL.PR.C
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News