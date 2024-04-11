Justin Paget

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) has not fared well since my last bullish article in July here, with a -7% total return for shareholders. However, this loss ran circles around the steep losses outlined by other solar and green energy names for performance. Honestly, the whole group has turned into a disaster for investors, with some buildout subsidies and tax breaks globally reduced in 2023 (particularly by the state of California). A move off an exaggerated valuation level for solar early last year was also part of the problem. Lately, fears of a Republican victory in November's important election have dented clean energy optimism, as such could possibly bring an end to many of the renewable incentives for solar purchases in America going forward.

For the record, owning First Solar generated the best investment return in the peer/competitor solar group for your brokerage account from my July effort, while it still lagged general U.S. stock market performance, specifically the +16% advance witnessed by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

YCharts - Major U.S. Traded Solar Names vs. S&P 500 ETF, Total Returns, Since July 23rd, 2024

The good news is the company has stepped up from a leading solar-farm builder and photovoltaic panel-maker a decade ago, to the top panel brand manufacturer for those wanting an option for product supply-chain not centered in and around China.

The summer of 2022 proved a pivotal moment in the company's transformation with President Biden and Congressional passage of the Inflation Reduction Act. Now U.S.-located panel manufacturers are enjoying an extensive tax and energy credit boost to sales, supported by far lower out-of-pocket buyer costs vs. overseas-produced panels. And, perhaps the largest beneficiary of this incentive program has been First Solar, with numerous plants operating inside the U.S.

In addition, First Solar is now a supplier of choice to Europe, while quickly becoming a top panel maker inside India, one of the fastest growing markets for green energy buildout in the world. So, under current tax regulations and codes across the globe, First Solar is primed to expand rapidly in the years ahead.

The bullish investment argument is centered on my belief the stock price has not properly accounted for a +25% compounded annual growth rate projected by analysts over the next five years, giving FSLR one of the lowest PEG Ratios in the blue-chip universe of stocks I follow.

As long as tax codes and incentives remain unchanged (there is actually new talk of raising tariffs on foreign-made PV panels imported into America), I believe shares are a Buy until price rises enough to change today's undervaluation setup.

The Business

Perhaps the best summary explanation of the business is taken off the "Why Invest" page of First Solar's website,

Founded in 1999, First Solar is a leading American solar technology company and global provider of responsibly produced eco-efficient solar modules advancing the fight against climate change. We are unique among the world’s ten largest solar manufacturers for being the only US-headquartered company and not manufacturing in China. First Solar has the Western Hemisphere's largest solar manufacturing footprint in Ohio, USA, with a new factory, the company's fourth American manufacturing facility, expected to be commissioned in Alabama in 2025. We anticipate having a global annual nameplate manufacturing capacity of over 21 gigawatts (GW) by 2026. Designed and developed at its research and development centers in California and Ohio, First Solar's advanced thin film PV modules set industry benchmarks for quality, durability, reliability, design, and sustainability. Each module features a layer of Cadmium Telluride (CadTel) semiconductor, derived from byproducts of copper and zinc mining, which boasts a number of qualities over conventional c-Si, including lower cost, superior scalability and a higher theoretical efficiency limit. First Solar's thin film PV technology produces energy-efficient modules with a superior degradation rate, temperature coefficient, spectral and shading response, and the smallest environmental footprint in the industry. First Solar's thin film modules require only 1-2% of the semiconductor material needed by traditional c-Si modules to produce a comparable amount of power. Our vertically integrated manufacturing technology results in fewer process steps and faster production times with superior traceability and transparency From raw material sourcing and manufacturing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar’s approach to technology embodies sustainability and a responsibility towards people and the planet. This is why First Solar has a long history of establishing benchmarks in recycling, responsible supply chain management, transparency, and the carbon and water footprint of its technology. Our thin film PV modules have the best environmental profile and are manufactured using less energy, less water and less semiconductor material, resulting in up to 2.5x lower carbon footprint and up to 3x lower water footprint than c-Si solar panels on a life cycle basis.

The good news is the company is hitting on all cylinders right now (if I am allowed to make this reference to polluting combustion engines), with strong technologies and accelerating operating growth taking place, backed by population awareness of climate change and government tax incentives everywhere.

2023 proved a terrific year for First Solar, with management guiding EPS will almost double in 2024 to $13-14 per share. Growth initiatives and production expansion this year are expected to be fully funded from operating cash flows and cash on hand.

First Solar - Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation First Solar - Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation First Solar - Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation

PEG Ratio Analysis

My investment point of emphasis remains the ultra-low PEG Ratio (price to earnings ratio divided by projected earnings growth). Using the old-school formula espoused by successful investors like Peter Lynch, this year's 13.5x P/E divided by a projected +25% growth rate for income per share works out to a forward PEG Ratio of 0.54x.

Again, the rule of thumb is purchasing any stock under a PEG 1.0x is what you are shooting for, where the marketplace is not properly discounting company expansion. In my experience over 37 years of trading, finding a blue chip with First Solar's PEG estimate is quite rare. Either the earnings growth side of the equation has been overstated or a large share price increase plays out to rebalance this popular valuation metric.

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has definitely been "the" catalyst for a jump in EPS estimates as you can see on the graph below. Starting in August of that year, Wall Street forecasts have been raised on a regular basis.

YCharts - First Solar, Changing Wall Street Analyst EPS Estimates for 2024-26, Since June 2021

And, EPS gains are projected to be quite robust for years to come. Current estimates have last year's $8 EPS number jumping to $39 by 2028! This expansion in income may eventually prove a bigger deal than NVIDIA's (NVDA) well documented jump on AI-chip demand/optimism. Yet, the solar sector's price implosion during 2023 and early 2024 has diminished investor interest in FSLR.

YCharts - First Solar, Consensus Wall Street Analyst EPS Estimates for 2024-28, Made April 10th, 2024

In terms of my usual enterprise value analysis (total equity + debt - cash), EV to EBITDA and revenues are running higher than 10-year averages. However, if sales/income estimates can be hit in future years, overpaying a little now is justified by the rapidly rising tide in operating results. For example, using 2024 calculations (orange lines), FSLR looks more fairly valued vs. its long-term trading history. Using 2025 numbers not pictured, the company can be argued as quite undervalued, on an EBITDA ratio potentially under 7x and revenue multiple closer to 2.4x.

YCharts - First Solar, EV to EBITDA, 10 Years YCharts - First Solar, EV to Sales, 10 Years

Lastly, Seeking Alpha's computer-ranking system puts a Quant Valuation Grade of "A-" on First Solar shares. This compares the company on a variety of fundamental stats to its 5-year history, and current valuation conditions in the solar industry.

Seeking Alpha Table - First Solar, Quant Value Grade on April 10th, 2024

Improving Technical Chart

Another bullish argument to consider is momentum indicators have been pointing in the right direction since late October. For starters, FSLR's price has risen above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages in April.

The 20-day Chaikin Money Flow reading has turned positive for the first time in three months (circled in green below). Perhaps more importantly, Negative Volume Index and On Balance Volume scores bottomed on the last trading day of October. NVI just reached a 7-month high and OBV a 12-month breakout this week. Both appear to be leading price to the upside.

StockCharts.com - First Solar, 12 Months of Daily Price & Volume Changes, Author Reference Points

Final Thoughts

From my research and trading experience over the decades, I believe First Solar is the top risk-adjusted choice in the U.S. solar industry. Because of its large size, leading technology, growing international reach, strong balance sheet ($4.6 billion in cash and current assets vs. $3.6 billion in total liabilities at the end of December), and now exploding cash flow/earnings, investors would be wise to consider owning the stock.

An ultra-low PEG Ratio is hard to ignore, for sure. Given the whole investment setup in combination, including an uptick in share pricing and momentum during April, I continue to rate shares a Buy for most readers.

What could go wrong and keep pressure on the share quote? My #1 worry is the U.S. stock market and economy could be headed lower the rest of 2024. If such becomes our reality, FSLR may not outline much progress for price. However, I would continue to expect an investment in FSLR to fare better than investments in other solar names, and maybe even nicely outperform the S&P 500 over the next 6-12 months. Rising sales and income margins should hold up better than the average U.S. company, with long-term solar farm contracts unlikely to be cancelled by electric utility and big business customers.

Concern #2 is government incentives could be peaking. If unsustainable government deficit spending becomes the focus of politicians, climate-change fighting dynamics and sentiment may soon take a back seat. While I like the idea of renewable energy sources, with solar the cheapest to generate and easiest to install over all types of landscapes, a recession could reshape priorities at the federal government level. In terms of pros and cons, the logic of a Republican victory net-net hurting First Solar's business future and share valuation does make sense.

What is First Solar worth to me? Given a new Republican government next year slashes incentives for solar, I figure the company's margins and growth will likely peak in 2025. The good news is its solar inventions (used in large farm setups) can now convert light to electricity at cheaper rates than dirty coal or natural gas plants, without tax credits or offsets. As such, a $200 share price target, 15x 2024 earnings and 10x a reduced 2025 estimate, seems appropriate by year-end. On the flip side, a Democratic sweep of the election, alongside a major spike in natural gas and coal prices by early 2025, could support a P/E multiple of 20x trailing results, $260 to $280 for price in 9-12 months. This bullish outcome would pull the forward PEG ratio up to 0.8x, which could still be argued as undervalued long term.

I do not own shares currently, but would get interested quickly on a price correction back to the 200-day moving average around $165. Assuming such a drop is driven by Wall Street liquidations in general, a 10% off sale may open an even smarter entry proposition in First Solar. For disclosure, I feel I need to be overly conservative with my cash position generating 5% in risk-free returns, as true bargains in the market are lacking. FSLR is one of about 30 blue-chip names I am tracking closely as possible adds to my portfolio on weakness. If the stock market swoons, I place $150 as my price zone to move First Solar into Strong Buy territory, all other variables remaining the same.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.