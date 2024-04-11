Thomas Barwick

Investment Outlook

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) provides clients worldwide with a range of consulting and outsourcing capabilities.

I previously wrote about the prominent consulting firm in August 2023 with a Hold outlook on client spending delays and focus on cost-takeout engagements resulting in slower growth.

These market conditions have continued while CTSH seeks to retain the bulk of its workforce and reduce other operating costs in a "hunker down" period as it awaits a rebound in client spending.

I remain Neutral [Hold] on CTSH on an uncertain global demand outlook for the firm’s growth prospects in the near term.

Cognizant’s Market And Approach

According to a 2024 market research report by Business Research Insights, the global market for digital transformation strategy consulting was an estimated $53 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $235 billion by 2031.

This represents a forecasted CAGR of 13.16% from 2022 to 2031.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a large transition from on-premises, legacy systems to cloud-based environments with complex architectures.

The chart below shows the historical and expected future growth of the global digital transformation industry through 2031:

Business Research Insights

Cognizant generates its revenue from primarily four industry groupings:

FinChat.io

Financial Services and Healthcare industry revenues represent the majority of CTSH’s revenue base and contributed the same dollar value in the fourth quarter of 2023 at nearly $1.4 billion each.

However, Financial Services revenue has declined by 6.67% CAGR since Q3 2022, producing the primary decline in revenue for the firm.

Also, the company's bookings growth has recently rolled over in a worrying sign for revenue recognition in the quarters ahead:

FinChat.io

Recent Financial Trends And Valuation

Total revenue by quarter (columns) has declined due to cautious client spending across verticals; Operating income by quarter (line) has remained robust because of cost containment initiatives by leadership.

Seeking Alpha

Gross profit margin by quarter (green line) has trended lower likely as a result of retaining cost structures and employee headcount as the company seeks to bridge the current soft market environment; Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter (orange line) have trended lower (a positive signal) due to the firm’s NextGen cost containment program reducing operational costs.

Seeking Alpha

Earnings per share (Diluted) have been uneven and meandering, with lower lows in several recent quarters.

Seeking Alpha

(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)

In the past 12 months, CTSH’s stock price has risen 14.5% vs. that of the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF’s (XSW) gain of 24.3%. However, CTSH has more recently diverged to the downside of the benchmark:

Seeking Alpha

Below is a handy major financial metrics table I’ve prepared:

Metric Amount EV/Sales ("FWD") 1.8 EV/EBITDA ("FWD") 9.7 Price/Sales ("TTM") 1.9 Revenue Growth ("YoY") -0.4% Net Income Margin 11.0% EBITDA Margin 17.7% Market Capitalization $35,630,000,000 Enterprise Value $34,330,000,000 Operating Cash Flow $2,330,000,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) $4.21 2024 FWD EPS Estimate $4.59 Rev. Growth Estimate ("FWD") 1.6% Free Cash Flow/Share ("TTM") $3.99 Seeking Alpha Quant Score Buy - 3.76 Click to enlarge

(Source: Seeking Alpha Data.)

Why I’m Neutral On Cognizant

Since my previous coverage of CTSH, the stock has risen materially, only to more recently fall back to the same, as my last report.

In the face of delayed client spending on discretionary projects, consulting firms have been seeking to retain employees added during the pandemic period as they hope for a rebound from clients going through a soft and cautious spending period.

But, we’re starting to see major firms offer employee buyouts in certain instances, so there is some evidence that companies are starting to crack as clients continue to delay spending.

While some believe that the newest tech trend of "AI everything" is a boon to consulting firms, most firms are reporting clients only engaging in pilot projects focused on cost-takeout efforts.

Consulting giant Accenture (ACN) is a significant example, with the CEO recently stating that the firm has over 300 AI projects underway.

So, I’m in the camp that believes that AI projects will ultimately produce growth potential for consulting firms, just not meaningful growth soon.

Cognizant appears to be struggling with soft bookings, as I illustrated above. Bookings growth is usually something management takes pains to highlight as it can be an indicator of future revenue growth.

However, I’ve seen instances where consulting firms have produced growing bookings, only to see that bookings growth failed to produce revenue growth in the following quarters.

So, it isn’t a given that even showing bookings growth will result in growing revenue. In Cognizant’s case, their bookings have fallen in the most recent quarter, indicating an even bigger potential for revenue decline ahead.

My doubts about CTSH could turn out to be unfounded if macroeconomic conditions continue to improve.

But, the firm operates globally and seeks to continue its international expansion, so it will be subject to varying economic conditions outside the United States.

I prepared a "sentiment" chart visualizing the frequency of certain keywords and terms in the firm’s last conference call with analysts:

Seeking Alpha

The chart clearly shows that the company is facing "uncertain"-ties and macro challenges with its business conditions.

So, the current outlook for consulting firms such as Cognizant is that they will continue to try to hold on to their employees, even at the cost of reduced utilization and lower profits, while trying to reduce other operating costs wherever possible.

I consider this to be a period of "hunkering down" and hoping for an uptick in client discretionary spending in the stronger regions and stronger industry verticals.

But for now, I’m Neutral on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock on soft client demand and lack of meaningful cost cuts.