Selling Apple And Replacing It With SPY

Millennial Dividends
Summary

  • Apple Inc. has delivered incredible returns since 2003, but replicating the success in the future will be a challenge.
  • The company is facing challenges with the iPhone reaching its maturity, weak China sales, abandoning the EV project, while looking for the next "big thing"
  • Apple's lack of major product breakthroughs and rich valuation make it a risky investment with potential negative returns in-sight.
  • Instead, I recommend investors look at the SPY, with a cheaper valuation, faster EPS growth expectations and better diversification.

Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) investors have gotten used to attractive returns over the course of the last two decades as the company stayed at the forefront of technological innovations, delivering massive 25.6% EPS growth annually since 2003.

Since then, the stock is up more than 65x, confirming American engineering ingenuity, fueling one of the major success stories of the 21st century.

While I do not want to be short-sighted, it does appear the company has recently hit a wall with the stock being up only 3.5% in a span of 12 months, even though the AI narrative is pushing other major tech stocks higher.

The lackluster performance, pushed Apple's market cap down to $2.56T, falling behind Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) which is riding the AI tailwinds and is once again the most valuable company with a market cap of $3.15T.

In face of Apple's challenges, I am downgrading the stock to "Sell" with execution risks going forward as the company does not have a major product breakthrough to drive its top-line growth and rich valuation not being justified, despite its high quality and superior profitability.

Business Update

Apple's poor performance is not a result of market sentiment, instead the company is being hit by:

  • iPhone's potential (58% of NS) has reached its peak and product maturity.
  • Weak sales and declining market share in China.
  • Abandoning autonomous EV project after spending an estimated $10 billion.
  • Falling behind in the AI strategy/race.
  • VisionPro may not be the next "big-thing".
  • US Justice Department lawsuit on violating antitrust laws.

There is a lot to worry about for Apple, even though the company has overcome major challenges in the past with its great leadership, yet moving the needle for a company with annual revenue of close to $400B might be more challenging this time, without having

With 30 years until retirement, as a Financial Analyst at a Fortune 500 firm, I'm strategically building a robust Growth Portfolio designed to fuel both capital appreciation and consistent dividend growth. My focus is on identifying companies with wide moats, sustainable competitive advantages, and reasonable valuations relative to their projected earnings growth across US and EU."Beyond mere yield chasing, dividend investing for me is about uncovering companies with robust free cash flow."

