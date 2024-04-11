VEU: An Easy Way To Access International Markets

Klaus Vedfelt

U.S. markets have been the only place to be for well over a decade, largely because of unprecedented monetary action from the Federal Reserve post 2008 GFC, and as large-cap tech dominated. At some point, that cycle changes and international stocks get momentum. When that point is, I don't know, but I do think it's worth allocating overseas. If you agree, the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) would be a good way to do just that, removing U.S. exposure in the basket.

VEU is a passively managed fund that aims to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index. This index encompasses approximately 3,800 stocks of companies located in 46 countries, including both developed and emerging markets around the world, excluding the United States. This ETF provides investors with a convenient way to gain broad exposure across international equity markets.

A Closer Look at VEU's Holdings

The VEU portfolio is diverse, with no stock making up more than 1.49% of the portfolio currently. Top positions include:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. aka TSMC (TSM): Standing as the premier independent semiconductor foundry on a global scale, TSMC leads in the production of semiconductors, continuously pioneering in the realm of integrated circuits. ASML Holding N.V. (ASML): A frontrunner in the production of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, ASML distinguishes itself through its avant-garde technology and pivotal role in advancing the semiconductor sector. Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO): With a rich history spanning over 95 years in the healthcare industry, Novo Nordisk has been instrumental in the fight against diabetes, leveraging its extensive experience to tackle other significant chronic conditions such as hemophilia, growth disorders, and obesity. Toyota Motor Corporation (TM): As a titan in the automotive industry, Toyota, hailing from Japan, boasts the title of the world's foremost carmaker by production volume, celebrated for its vehicles' superior quality and design. Nestlé S.A. (OTCPK:NSRGY): Nestle reigns as the largest conglomerate in the food and beverage sector worldwide, offering an expansive range of products across different categories, including dairy, beverages, food items, and nutritional health solutions.

From a regional allocation standpoint, Europe constitutes the biggest part of the portfolio, followed by Pacific and Emerging Markets.

And from a country standpoint, Japan, the UK, and France comprise the top 3.

Sector Composition and Weightings

The VEU fund has a balanced sector allocation, ensuring that the fund's performance is not overly reliant on any single sector. Financial services, industrials, and technology are the primary sectors in the index. It's noteworthy that unlike the U.S. benchmarks, the fund is not overly concentrated in tech, providing a more balanced sector exposure.

Comparative Analysis with Peer ETFs

When investing in an ETF like VEU, it's crucial to understand how it performs relative to its peers. The fund's performance has been compared against other broad market benchmarks like the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) (representing global equities including U.S.) and SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) (representing top U.S. holdings). While VEU has lagged these broad market benchmarks, it has shown comparable returns with its peers that track MSCI ACWI ex US and MSCI All World ex U.S. respectively.

Evaluating the Investment Theme

This ETF tracks the FTSE All-World ex-US Index, providing a broad exposure to developed and emerging non-U.S. equity markets. This theme is quite relevant in today's global economy, as it offers investors a chance to diversify their portfolio beyond domestic equities. However, considering the dominance of U.S. equities and the potential for international stocks, it's necessary to critically evaluate the pros and cons of this investment theme.

Pros and Cons of Investing in VEU

Pros

Diversification: VEU offers broad exposure to international equities, thereby helping investors diversify their portfolios. Low Expense Ratio: With an expense ratio of just 0.07%, VEU is a cost-effective way for investors to gain exposure to international equities. Dividend Yield: The ETF offers a higher dividend yield compared to many U.S equity funds, making it attractive for income-seeking investors.

Cons

Currency Risk: Since the ETF invests in international stocks, it is subject to currency risk. Fluctuations in exchange rates can impact the fund's returns. Geopolitical Risk: The fund's performance can be affected by political and economic events in the countries where its holdings are based.

Conclusion: To Invest or Not to Invest?

The decision to invest in the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF should be based on various factors, including your investment horizon, risk tolerance, and financial goals. While the ETF offers broad exposure to international equities and has a low expense ratio, it's essential to consider the associated risks like currency and geopolitical risks. VEU may offer value due to its cheaper multiples versus U.S. counterparts and general under-allocation by institutions given US dominance in this past cycle. Good fund for easy access through one ticker to foreign markets.