Dallas-based Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) is the largest US fuel distributor... and is about to become a much bigger company.

Acquisitions:

SUN announced in late January 2024 that it would acquire NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) in an all-equity transaction valued at approximately $7.3B, including assumed debt.

In this deal, NS unitholders will receive 0.400 SUN units for each NS unit, a 24% premium based on the 30-day VWAP of SUN and NS on 1/19/24. Management expects to have $50M of additional cash flow from refinancing NS's high-cost floating rate capital - its preferreds and subordinated notes, which were yielding more than 9%.

This deal combines SUN, the biggest US independent fuel distributor, and a major C-Store operator,; with NS, a major US midstream company, with 9,500 miles of pipeline and 63 fuel terminals.

Th NS deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024.

SUN also announced in January 2024 that it would acquire liquid fuels terminals in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Bantry Bay, Ireland, from Zenith Energy for €170M including working capital.

SUN entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of 204 convenience stores to 7-Eleven, Inc. for $1B in January 2024. Management expects this deal to allow Sunoco to materially reduce leverage.

Profiles:

SUN is managed by its general partner, Sunoco GP LLC, which is owned by Energy Transfer LP (ET). As of 12/31/23, Energy Transfer and its subsidiaries owned 100% of the membership interests in our General Partner, all of SUN's incentive distribution rights (“IDRs”), and ~33.7% of the common units, which constitutes a 28.2% limited partner interest in SUN. (SUN site)

SUN operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment buys motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies, and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

SUN's All Other segment operates retail stores that offer motor fuel, merchandise, food service, and other services that include car washes, lottery, automated teller machines, money orders, prepaid phone cards, and wireless services. It also leases and rents real estate properties.

SUN's fuel distribution network has a major presence in the eastern part of the US.

NS has a major presence in the midwestern US and Texas, with its terminals and pipelines covering several active energy basins, in addition to owning terminals on the West Coast.

Earnings:

While Q4 '23 and full year 2023 had lower revenue and net income, SUN hit a record for Adjusted EBITDA in 2023, which rose ~5% to $964M. Distributable cash flow rose 2% in 2024, to $664M, another company record, and provided 1.8X coverage to $3.37 in distributions, which rose 2%.

Interest expense rose 17% in Q4 '23, to $55M, and 19% in full year 2023, to $217M. The unit count was roughly flat for the year. Q4 '24 was the highest volume quarter in SUN's history.

Fuel volumes were up 11% in Q4 '23, vs. Q4 '22, and up ~4% vs. Q3 '23.

2024 Guidance:

SUN's management guided to full year 2024 adjusted EBITDA of $975M to $1B. Guidance will be updated once the NS deal closes.

Dividends:

At its 4/10/24 price of $54.53, SUN's dividend yield is 6.18%. It has a low five-year dividend growth rate of 0.30%. It should go ex-dividend next on ~5/3/24, with a ~5/22/24 pay date.

Taxes:

SUN issues a K-1 at tax time. Potential investors should be aware that there may be return of capital, ROC, involved in SUN's distributions. ROC offers a tax deferral benefit, but it does lower your tax basis.

Profitability and Leverage:

SUN's ROA and ROE were roughly flat vs. Q1 '23, whereas Interest Coverage declined - a common occurrence in 2023. Debt leverage crept up a bit in 2023. SUN has a history of low margins due to the nature of its business - other distributors, such as CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL), also have low single-digit margins.

NS has a similar ROA, with a lower ROE, but a much higher EBITDA Margin, which should be a plus for SUN. NS has lower debt/equity, but higher net debt/EBITDA than SUN. Its Interest coverage is much lower.

SUN's adjusted EBITDA has grown 51% since 2018, while expenses have declined by 6%. Leverage has improved from 4.6X in 2019, to 3.68X in 2023. Distribution coverage has also improved, rising from 1.3X in 2019 to 1.8X in 2023.

Debt and Liquidity:

As part of the NS deal, SUN is replacing its existing $1.5 billion secured Revolving Credit Facility with a new $1.5 billion unsecured Revolving Credit Facility. Management expects to achieve its leverage target of 4X within 12-18 months after the close of the deal.

As of Dec. 31, 2023, SUN had $1.1 billion in availability under its $1.5B revolving credit facility.

SUN's nearest Senior Note maturity isn't until 2027, when $600M comes due.

Performance:

As usual, when an acquisition is announced, the buyer's share price declines, while the acquiree's share price rises. This was the case for SUN, whose price is down 9% so far in 2024, while NS has risen 15.7%.

Still, both companies outperformed the broad Energy sector over the past year by wide margins on a price and total return basis, and also outperformed the S&P 500 on a total return basis over the past year:

Analysts' Price Targets and Downgrades:

Wall Street analysts' latest price targets for SUN have risen considerably since June 2023, when they ranged from $45.00 to $53.00.

At $54.53, SUN is 9% below Wall Street analysts' lowest price target of $60.00 and 12.5% below their $62.29 average price target.

SUN received two2 post-Q4 '24 earnings announcement downgrades in January. Stifel, who downgraded it from Buy to Hold, with a $62.00 price target, said the stock now trades in line with its $62 price target. Citigroup, which downgraded it from Buy to Neutral, with a $65.00 target, said "SUN now trades in-line with diversified peers when run-rate synergies are realized."

Valuations:

SUN's price rise over the past year has pushed its valuations up. When we last covered it in June '23, SUN's price was $43.58, and its price/DCF was 5.54X, and its P/book was 3.7X. NS has a respectable distribution coverage factor of 1.5X, with much higher price/DCF, P/book, and P/sales valuations than SUN.

Parting Thoughts:

SUN is ~16% below its 52-week high of $64.89, and looks oversold on its slow stochastic chart. It looks like Mr. Market is taking his SUN money off table and waiting to see how the NS deal pans out.

With CD rates still at ~5.5%, and rate cuts potentially pushed back further into late 2024, income investors aren't justifying buying into a 6.18% dividend yield just yet. We may see hit SUN hit lower lows in the meantime.

All tables furnished by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, unless otherwise noted.