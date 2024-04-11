Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.65K Followers

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 11, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ed Richardson - CEO
Robert Ben - CFO
Greg Peloquin - GM, Power & Microwave Technologies Group, Green Energy Solutions
Wendy Diddell - COO & GM for Richardson Healthcare
Jens Ruppert - GM, Canvys

Conference Call Participants

Anja Soderstrom - Sidoti
Ross Taylor - ARS Investment Partners
Barry Mendel - Mendel Money Management
Joseph Nerges - Segren Investments

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Richardson Electronics Earnings Call for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Ed Richardson, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Ed Richardson

Good morning, and welcome to Richardson Electronics conference call for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Joining me today are Robert Ben, Chief Financial Officer; Wendy Diddell, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager for Richardson Healthcare; Greg Peloquin, General Manager of our Power & Microwave Technologies Group, which includes the Green Energy Solutions; and Jens Ruppert, General Manager of Canvys. As a reminder, this call is being recorded and will be available for playback.

I would also like to remind you that we'll be making forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Therefore, our actual results could be materially different. Please refer to our press release and SEC filings for an explanation of our risk factors.

I'm pleased to report that we returned to profitability in the third quarter. Sales increased 18.7% sequentially, reflecting improving business conditions. Stronger demand for our ULTRA3000 from new and

Recommended For You

About RELL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RELL

Trending Analysis

Trending News