Olemedia

In mid-July 2023, in a Seeking Alpha article on the VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX), I wrote:

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF is a fund that can benefit from the world's increasing appetite for rare earth and strategic metals and minerals.

Meanwhile, as Macrotips Trading pointed out in a December 2023 Seeking Alpha article, REMX’s asset mix was light on rare earths and heavy on lithium. REMX was trading at $88.25 per share in July 2023. At $54.14 per share on April 11, the ETF was 38.7% lower.

A bearish trend in the rare metals ETF

While it is challenging to find any stock market index, many individual stocks, or commodities that have moved lower since July 2023, the VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has been a lonely member of the bearish club.

Ten-Year Chart of the REMX ETF Product (Barchart)

The chart shows that REMX fell to a pandemic-inspired $23.91 low in March 2020 before exploding 433.25% to a $127.50 per share high in April 2022 when the ETF ran out of upside steam. REMX fell 65.5% to $44.02 in February 2024, and was below the $55 level on April 11. REMX remains in a bearish trend, as it has not challenged a lower high over the past two years.

Weighted towards lithium- Prices have dropped

REMX’s fund summary states:

Fund Profile for the REMX ETF Product (Seeking Alpha)

REMX’s top holdings include:

Top Holdings of the REMX ETF Product (Seeking Alpha)

As the chart shows, REMX’s holdings are primarily in mining companies producing lithium, as the ETF tracks the MVIX Global Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Index. While lithium is a strategic metal, the rare earth holdings are light. Therefore, the ETF’s title is misleading.

Lithium prices have declined sharply over the past two years.

Chart of Lithium Prices (Tradingeconomics.com)

The chart highlights the decline in lithium prices since the 2022 high. Therefore, REMX is more of a lithium ETF than a rare earth metals product. Rare earth metals are a collection of metallic elements on the periodic table, possessing unique magnetic, optical, and catalytic properties. Rare earth metals are illiquid commodities, with China accounting for most worldwide production.

Commodity cyclicality- Lithium prices will likely bottom out

Commodities are cyclical assets that are often more volatile than stocks or bonds. Volatility can lead to irrational, illogical, and unreasonable prices on the up and downsides during rallies and declines. Prices tend to rise to levels where production increases, inventories build, and the demand declines, leading to tops, as we witnessed in the lithium market in 2022.

Conversely, prices can decline to levels where production slows, inventories decline, and consumption increases at lower prices, leading to significant price bottoms. Lithium is a critical commodity with primary applications in heat-resistance glass and ceramics, lithium grease lubricants, flux additives for iron, steel, and aluminum production, lithium metal batteries, and lithium-ion batteries. Growing EV production increased the demand for lithium, but the supplies swelled to levels that led to a price peak two years ago.

While it is always dangerous to pick bottoms in any market, the slide in lithium prices could be a compelling opportunity as the U.S. seeks to end its reliance on Chinese lithium. One startup executive believes “the current bear market is the best time to invest in supply chains.”

REMX could be a compelling opportunity at below $55 per share

Over the past two years, REMX has made lower highs and lower lows.

Three-Year Chart of the REMX ETF Product (Barchart)

While the technical trend remains ugly in April 2024, the technical resistance levels have been falling with the price. The first upside target is at the late 2023 $62.97 high. Above that, the next resistance level is at the mid-July 2023 $88.48 peak.

On April 11, REMX had assets of $353.27 million and was below $55 per share. REMX trades an average of 75,514 shares daily and charges a 0.54% management fee. Since the 2020 lows, REMX has been a highly volatile ETF product, moving over five times higher in 2022 and more than halving in value since the 2022 peak. Volatility can provide significant opportunities for traders and investors.

Leave plenty of room to add on further declines

Identifying value in the current stock market, with the leading indices near record highs, is challenging. However, if lithium prices recover over the coming months and years, REMX could be a diamond in the rough.

I am a scale-down buyer of REMX below the $55 level, leaving plenty of room to add on further declines. Technical support remains significantly below the current price level at the 2020 $23.91 low. However, commodity cyclicality could cause lithium production to slow, inventories to decline, and consumer demand to increase at the current price level, leading to a recovery in lithium prices and the REMX ETF, which is really a lithium ETF.