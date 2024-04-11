Joerg Steber/iStock via Getty Images

As a small cap value / special situation analyst, what I love about Seeking Alpha is the ability to publish your research and ideas to a larger audience, perhaps much larger than the average distribution network of many of the smaller sell side shops that mostly cover micro-caps and sub $500 million market capitalization stocks. Further, every article is time stamped and if you're any good, as an analyst and stock picker, there is forever a library (or portfolio of your work) and a record of your calls, the good, bad, and ugly. Eventually, and this requires playing the long game, if you string together enough good calls, and importantly, with a well thought out thesis, on every idea, people might actually start to connect the dots and work out the good analysts, that one's that can actually pick stocks, from the average analysts.

That said, in this game and business, everyone loves you when you're seeing the baseball and hitting for extra bases. Everyone is chasing the ghost of Joe DiMaggio and his 1941 56 game hitting streak or the pursuit of it. However, when you're in a slump, and this happens in both baseball and investing, the fans and crowds thin out, and quickly. As I'm only as good as my last call, today I wrote to share a more detailed piece on my favorite current micro-cap idea, BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD), as I originally highlighted this name, on a prior Seeking Alpha podcast.

As I recently had a chance to speak with both the CEO and CFO of BuzzFeed, Inc., I am now officially going out on the record and calling BuzzFeed my best (current) micro-cap idea, at its current valuation or about $0.43 per share (as of April 10, 2024).

My thesis is exceptionally straightforward and simple, yet I think it is compelling. Before we kick it off, let's start with a great Warren Buffett quote.

If past history was all that is needed to play the game of money, the richest people would be librarians. (Warren Buffett)

The BuzzFeed Thesis (In the low $0.40s, per share)

BuzzFeed came public as a SPAC, in December 2021. And, from a stock price perspective, it has been all downhill. Although hindsight is always 20-20, it turns out its acquisition, in June 2021, ahead of its anticipated IPO via a SPAC, of Complex for $300 million, was its nearly its Achilles' heel. The deal was financed with $200 million of cash and $100 million of stock.

If you take a step back, and with the benefit of history, we know now, and it is always more difficult to discern in the moment, that late 2021 was the early hangover from the halcyon Cathie Wood days, back when living was easy and exceptionally lucrative, albeit more so for speculative stocks. 2021 was a period marked by chasing growth and speculative stocks. Valuation, reason, and logic, and even gravity was temporarily suspended by way too much money sloshing around and equally by heightened animal spirits. This was a very brief time, rivaling the roaring 1920s, when everyone thought it was their chance to strike it rich, just see GameStop (GME) and a few other meme stocks. Again, emboldened by way too much liquor, in way too many proverbial punchbowls, and enhanced by the Fed's prolonged ZIRP policy, late 2020 and the first half of 2021 was a period of irrational exuberance, so much so that Yale's Robert Shiller would've blushed.

Unfortunately, in order to finance the Complex deal, on December 3, 2021, BuzzFeed issued an $150 million 8.5% 12/3/2026 convertible note. One of the unique features of the convert is a 12/3/2024 put option, more on this later.

Bloomberg

To be clear, as a value investor, I wouldn't have touch BZFD shares with a ten foot pole, at its de-Spacing valuation. However, now in the aftermath, when it is left for dead, I've been loading up on shares in the low $0.30s to mid $0.40s.

6 Reason Why I'm So Bullish

(Please note all quoted material is from BuzzFeed's March 25, 2024 Q4 FY 2023 conference call).

1) December 3, 2024 Debt Default Fears Are Misplaced

In February 2024, BZFD successfully sold its Complex business for $114 million or at a valuation of two times revenue. As BZFD figuratively had a gun to its head, with its highly restrictive White Oak Senior Loan, which included maintaining $25 million of restricted cash, investors took a cursory glance at a company with breakeven Adj. EBITDA and a mountain of debt and said 'that's a hard pass'. Well, in one fell swoop, BZFD paid off the highly restrictive Senior Debt, and $30.9 million of its $150 million convertible note. On a pro-forma basis, post the late February 2024 Complex sale, BuzzFeed's balance sheet should have roughly $60 million to $65 million of cash and the $120 million and only the convertible debt left. Back of the envelope math suggest only $60 million of net debt, down from about $140 million, prior to the Complex sale. As part of the convertible pay down, the debt holder, acting as a syndicate, agreed to accept only $30.9 million, paid at par, from the Complex sale proceeds, so that BuzzFeed could once again have ample liquidity to turn around the actual business. Secondly, and as a concession, BuzzFeed agreed to earmark 95% of net proceeds, of any future asset sale, to be paid directly to convertible holders, at par.

I would argue that the market is completely misunderstanding that on December 3, 2024, BuzzFeed isn't going to be pushed into bankruptcy. Based on how the Complex proceeds were distributed, and with the convertible holder leaving ample cash flow to run the business, I would argue that this is good signpost of thinking win-win. Therefore, most likely, in my view, the market is incorrectly placing much too high a discount on the business, due to the misperception or a fear of a December 2, 2024 default.

2) Selling Complex Greatly Helped Gross Margins

I recently spent an hour, via Google Video, speaking with Jonah Peretti (the CEO) and Matt Omer (the CFO) to get in the weeds and understand the Complex sale. Simply stated, and this was well covered on BuzzFeed's March 25, 2024 Q4 FY 2023 conference call, Complex is a great and unique asset. However, it is an asset that is about making great art and something akin to the creative work and production of a Madison Avenue firm. In other words, there are some exceptionally talented and creative people that make bespoke art and designed unique branding campaigns, but this is a very capital intensive/ lower gross margin business that didn't fit with the future direction of BuzzFeed's other owned and operated properties.

Specially, on the Q4 FY 2023 conference call, management revealed ex-Complex, BZFD's other five brands (BuzzFeed, HuffPost, Tasty, First We Feast, and Hot Ones) had 44% gross margins vs. a blended 40% when including Complex.

Exhibit A:

Further, selling Complex has allowed us to restructure our business around our own sites and apps, where we can better control monetization and build amazing experiences for our audience. The sale proceeds also improved our liquidity, helping us reduce our debt and interest obligations and optimize working capital. As a result, our company is now organized around the business lines that have historically been the most stable, profitable and nimble. In fact, gross margin on revenues from continuing operations across BuzzFeed, HuffPost, Tasty, First We Feast and Hot Ones was approximately 44% as compared to a 40% gross margin for the combined business, including Complex, a difference of 400 basis points.

Exhibit B:

Complex's customers wanted bespoke, agency level (think Madison Avenue) creative in the form of branded video. This wasn't easily scaleable and it was hard to always hit it out of the park, on the creative side.

I think the divestiture of Complex helps us move away from some of the high-cost, lower-margin, custom-branded content. A lot of the brands that transacted with Complex kind of wanted some totally unique type of branded integration where you'd be starting from zero in some cases in terms of building something. And I think that's pretty different from Tasty and First We Feast, which are also much more pop culture focused and really fit well with BuzzFeed. Buzzfeed, Hot Ones, Tasty, they're all pop culture brands that reach huge audiences, and that have great context for brand integration that can be done in a way that is more scalable, where you're not doing sort of agency type work of coming up with de novo concepts for one-off videos or limited series and things like that. So I think, overall, we're being smarter. We're picking our spots. We are made decisions that make us less dependent on the platform. And this is the type of video that also really helps us work strategically with clients, entertainment clients and retail clients and other partners who can align with the great viewership and formats and IP that we're creating in video and get really great value working with us in a way that also is beneficial to our business and doesn't require as much of a heavy lift to deliver for our clients. So that's how we're thinking about it. It is the area of our business that is a bit more nuanced. And we're trying to stay out of the middle area of the one-off kind of high-cost videos and focusing on our studio business to our IP to creators all in ways that are -- that maximize the scalability and opportunity to integrate brands in a way that's more seamless.

3) Where They Are Going - Focusing on Programmatic Advertising and Affiliate Commerce

On the conference call, Jonah mentioned that there are underlying 'green shoots', on the engagement side, with its owned and operated properties, but these have been somewhat masked.

See here:

Following the sale, the majority of our revenue is now generated through programmatic advertising and affiliate commerce, both capital-efficient, high-margin, scalable businesses that leverage our existing tech infrastructure and have less exposure to the market and secular headwinds that we have experienced over the last several quarters.

See here:

Second, we are moving away from branded video to focus on our most scalable, tech-led and highest margin revenue line, specifically programmatic advertising and affiliate commerce. Together, these businesses drove more than $130 million in revenue in 2023.

4) At $0.43 per share, no one is pricing in any benefit from AI, and yet BuzzFeed has been using second generation AI tools for a while now.

See here:

Yes. Thanks for the question. So the first impact of AI will be on our core business, which is programmatic and affiliate revenue lines, in particular. What's so exciting about our programmatic and affiliate businesses is they're both highly scalable, tech-enabled revenue lines that are high margin, and you can get a lot of leverage for applying additional technology to those business lines. If you look at the recent developments in AI, particularly with LLMs, it's now possible to have a machine read all of our content and understand it, and that's a huge difference. And the ability to actually understand our content means that opportunities for contextual advertising for programmatic are greatly enhanced. It wouldn't have been possible until very recently to have someone who can like have a person read all of our articles and pick the perfect ads to contextually align with that article. But with AI actually able to understand the content of articles that kind of alignment and contextual alignment of advertising is possible. The same with shopping, the ability of -- if everyone had their own personal shopper who knows all the things that you've bought previously, knows the things you're browsing and interested in maybe buying and can make personalized recommendations to you. That's something that we feel will be able to drive additional transactions in the future. So those are the two big areas where we're seeing AI apply to our existing business.

And here:

Granularity on AI

But I think there are going to be new businesses -- new business lines that haven't been invented yet, as AI starts to power a new medium. And I think we have a great opportunity at BuzzFeed to help invent that new medium where content is -- will be possible that just wasn't possible before. And so to look at a historical analogy, when TV was a new medium, the first thing that a lot of media companies did is they put radio shows or prerecorded plays on television because that is the mistake that people tend to make when a medium is new. They look at an older medium, and they say, okay, we can use this to sort of distribute something that we're all familiar with it. Turns out watching a play or a radio show on TV isn't the best use of TV, and quickly, the smart media companies figured out how to change the way they made content for television, where there was close up some people's faces, quick cut, scene changes, all the things that we know from about television programming today, were invented during that period. I think the similar thing is starting to happen right now with AI-powered content where our teams are starting to create content that feels more alive, that has intelligence embedded in it, that can interact with people, that can personalize the experience for different people. And all of that is the very beginning of what I think is a new medium and for content companies, particularly digital media content companies like BuzzFeed, that is going to be a huge driver of future growth as that new medium starts to emerge, and as we start to see the benefit of things that just were never possible previously.

And, AI is already leading to higher engagement:

Across our network of brands, we continue to lead the industry in terms of time spent. In Q4, audiences once again spent more time consuming our content than that of any other digital media company in our competitive set according to Comscore. This is driven by strong and differentiated IP across BuzzFeed, HuffPost, Tasty, First We Feast and Hot Ones. And each has a trusted and established brand identity. For BuzzFeed, it is pop culture, entertainment and curating the best of the Internet. As we continue to innovate around new AI-assisted formats and develop a more personalized experience, we see huge opportunity to reach even more young people and deep engagement with our loyal website and app-based users. In fact, among our app-based audience, we grew time spent per page view quarter-over-quarter throughout 2023. (Source: BuzzFeed, Inc. Q4 FY 2023 Conference Call)

5) No longer dependent on the big platforms

Another key nuance here, something that is completely lost on Wall Street, is that BuzzFeed's business was collateral damage when its largest traffic originator, Meta Platforms (META), changed its algorithm. The change was to catch up to TikTok, which took the world by storm, with its short format videos. BuzzFeed's business model was really good at long form video and starting on or about May 1, 2023, these algorithm changes dramatically dinged BuzzFeed's revenue. Going forward, and Q1 FY 2024 is the last hard quarter to lap, BuzzFeed has course-corrected and focused its resources on its owned and operated properties. In other words, the big revenue declines took place between May 1, 2023 - April 30, 2024. The second derivative gets much better starting on May 1, 2024. I don't think many market participants get this nuance.

See here:

To address these headwinds, we have made strategic organizational changes that I'm excited to share with you today. First, in order to reduce our dependence on the major platforms for audience traffic, we are prioritizing new content initiatives on our owned and operated websites and apps, where we have a loyal, highly-engaged audience with more control over monetization.

And the platform business was lower margin and not scalable:

BuzzFeed Q4 FY 2023 conference call (3/25/24)

6) $23 Million of FY 2024 cost cuts are material

Although it is always better to be growing the top-line nicely, and at healthy gross margins, Mr. Market seems to be overlooking the $23 million of FY 2024 tangible cost savings.

In terms of adjusted EBITDA, our Q1 outlook reflects a partial benefit of our recently announced restructuring program. As a reminder, the program is expected to drive approximately $23 million in annualized compensation cost savings. We expect the program to be fully executed by the end of April.

Bonus Material - Signpost they are executing better (U.K. licensing deal)

On the Q4 FY 2023 conference call, management discussed they were close to a U.K. licensing deal. In my view, this would only enhance BuzzFeed's profitability as costs and future OPEX would move over to the Independent and BZFD would get an IP licensing royalty stream.

See here:

BuzzFeed Q4 FY 2023 conference call (3/25/24)

Lo and behold, three business days later, BuzzFeed delivered its U.K. licensing deal, struck with The Independent.

Historical Adj. EBITDA

Adj. EBITDA FY 2023 (-$4.7 million)

Q4 FY 2023: $15.1 million

Q3 FY 2023: $3.1 million

Q2 FY 2023: -$.137 million

Q1 FY 2023: -$20.2 million

Adj. EBITDA FY 2022 (500K)

Q4 FY 2022: $17.6 million

Q3 FY 2022: -$2.4 million

Q2 FY 2022: $2.1 million

Q1 FY 2022: -$16.8 million

Adj. EBITDA FY 2021: $41.5 million

Prior FY 2023 Cash Interest Expense : $17.5 million annual run-rate

$33.8 million revolver at 10.5% (SOFR +500 bps): $3.5 million

$15.5 million letter of credit (SOFR +200 bps): $1.2 million

$150 million 8.5% Convertible: $12.75 million

Pro-forma going forward Interest Expense (starting Q2 FY 2024)

$120 million 8.5% Convertible: $10.2 million

Q1 FY 2024 Guidance:

For a clear example of how the cost cuts are working, and remember Q1 FY 2024 should be the last hard quarter to lap, despite 21.5% (mid-point) lower YoY revenue guidance, BZFD is forecasting a $7 million YoY Adj. EBITDA improvement. Also, Q1 is usually (at least historically) BZFD's seasonally slowest quarter, for perspective.

BuzzFeed Q4 FY 2023 Earnings Press Release

So from a modeling perspective, starting in Q2 FY 2024, if your gross margins are 400 Bps better (without Complex), and your top-line stabilizes, combined with $23 million of FY 2024 cost cuts, there is a clear path to positive Adj. EBITDA.

Risks

The risks are three fold.

1) The biggest is navigating the December 2, 2024 $120 million 8.5% 12/3/2026 convertible note put option. There are a number of ways to handle this, but officially cleaning this up and extending the runway, via an asset sale, via free cash flow from the business or via sharing more cash proceeds in exchange for giving up the put option are possible solutions.

2) Although the $23 million of FY 2024 cost cuts are great, management needs to show that they can stabilize and then grow the revenue base. This would be one of the biggest catalysts that would get people excited to own as opposed to 'rent' (i.e. trading it) BZFD shares.

3) Macro headlines that could ding digital ad spending.

Putting It All Together

I love turnarounds, I love left for dead businesses, and I love companies that have been written off to the dustbin of history. That said, this is very much an art and not for the faint of heart. Often, in the early going, when fear and uncertainty is climatic, you're all alone in the proverbial wilderness. If you aren't well versed and battled tested, competing in these arenas, it is tricky and it requires a lot of patience and resolve to see through what you believe is a good thesis. If you get comfortable traversing this rugged terrain, in the context of an overall portfolio, this is where the opportunity / possibility of serious alpha exists because of the perception of fear and because of the real risks lead to pessimistic valuations.

Simply stated, at $0.43 per share, I think the market is irrationally fearful of BuzzFeed's balance sheet and doesn't fully understand that no longer owning Complex greatly simplifies the business, such that everyone can be rowing the boat in the same direction, for the first time in ages. If BuzzFeed can simply stabilize its top-line, on a higher gross margin base-line and with the benefit of $23 million of tangible FY 2024 cost savings, this stock could be a multi-bagger (from the low $0.40s).

Either way, good luck to the other intrepid travelers wandering about in the wilderness. I hope our paths cross.

