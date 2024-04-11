PM Images

We are going to stray from our typical analysis of equity REITs and peer over the fence to the debt side of the equation. Historically, equity REITs have outperformed mortgage REITs, or mREITs, due to the appreciation of the real estate they own. This tailwind and a variety of others are the foundation of why equity REITs are generally preferable, in my opinion. Simply put, I would generally rather own than loan.

We’ve recently covered another large mREIT, noting significant systemic changes since the beginning of the Federal Reserve’s rate hike cycle. While the industry remains challenged by declining asset values and other fundamental challenges, the best in the industry still offer value for investors, especially as share prices have declined. Since our coverage of Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE), the REIT’s dividend was cut by approximately 25%. Since the announcement, share prices have declined considerably. Aside from poor sector performance, short interest has also built at an unusually rapid pace.

Today, we are going to explore one of the best mREITs in the sector. The Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is one of the largest mortgage REITs in the world, loaning on a variety of trophy assets around the world. With a best in class portfolio and strong balance sheet, BXMT is superiorly positioned to weather a difficult outlook.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Just like equity REITs, mortgage REITs hold diversified portfolios in terms of both product mix and geography. Mortgage REITs are typically more diverse than equity REITs which usually specialize in a single asset class or geography. For example, Prologis (PLD), American Tower (AMT), and Equinix (EQIX) are the three largest equity REITs and specialize in industrial real estate, cell towers, and data centers, respectively. Management teams have specific property level expertise which is required for the equity investment in real estate. In contrast, mREITs are generally diversified across asset classes including office, retail, industrial, multifamily, and so on.

On the surface, mREITs can look very similar to their peers. There are often similarities between portfolios including those of BXMT. Management teams tout global portfolios of Class A trophy assets in strong markets. However, the nuanced differences can be critical, especially in a tumultuous real estate market. As default rates continue to rise and performance at the market level diverges, property level performance becomes critical to the success of the debt holders. There are few managers in the space who can deliver like BXMT. Their unparalleled real estate platform means access to the best deals and ample capital.

Portfolio Overview

Blackstone (BX) as a manager needs no introduction. BX is the largest owner of commercial real estate with funds across each major asset class. Their platform is comprehensive, heavily involved in every asset class across the globe.

Their publicly traded mortgage vehicle, BXMT, is one of the largest REITs in the world. BXMT has one of the largest and most diverse commercial loan portfolios totaling $22 billion across 178 loans. The two largest geographies for investment are New York and California accounting for 15% and 12%, respectively. Internationally, the portfolio includes investment in Europe and Australia accounting for 29% and 7%, respectively.

The product mix in the portfolio is also diverse including exposure of office, multifamily, industrial, retail, and life sciences. Office accounts for the largest investment at 36% of the portfolio, most of which is in the United States. Declining asset values mean these office investments remain challenged four years after the start of the pandemic.

The portfolio of the typical mREIT, including BXMT, is far more diverse than an equity REIT. Most of these loans cover large, class A properties in strong primary markets. However, a challenging economic environment presents problems that even strong fundamentals may not be able to overcome.

BXMT is conservatively capitalized with no major debt maturities until 2026. With over $1.7 billion in liquidity as of year-end, BXMT maintains a conservative financial position. Year over year, BXMT’s liquidity and debt to equity ratio have improved slightly.

The fund is trading at a discount to book value. As the mREIT industry’s disruption continues, share prices have declined on account of investor pessimism. However, book value remains steady as performing loans continue to be valued at par. Based on current share prices, BXMT is trading at a price/book value of 0.74x. The decline in share price relative to book value is a leading indicator that the market expects a portion of BXMT’s portfolio to decline in value. Optimistic investors might believe shares are trading at a discount, offering upside in the event of rate cuts or other catalysts.

BXMT’s valuation is attractive relative to sector peers. BXMT trades at a richer valuation than ACRE which is currently trading at 0.60x book value, but trades at a discount relative to sector leader Starwood Property Trust (STWD), which currently trades at 0.96x book value.

Dividend & Dividend Coverage

BXMT has sustained its quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share since 2015. Based on current share prices, BXMT has a dividend yield of nearly 13%. What the REIT lacks in dividend growth, it delivers in current yield. The yield generated by commercial mortgages is significantly higher than the net initial yield of most real estate transactions. Additionally, the net interest margin of most quality mREITs is higher than the going in capitalization rate spread of equity REITs. As a result, the dividend yield is higher. However, the return differential stems from two main factors. First, commercial loans mature, meaning there is a need for ongoing refinancing. In contrast, most equity REITs are buy and hold investors who acquire the assets to build a portfolio. Alternatively, other equity REITs buy properties with a value add strategy. Either scenario is productive in growing net asset value.

A growing portfolio of productive assets means a growing share price over the long term. A key piece of this productivity is appreciation at the asset level. Commercial real estate appreciates due to a variety of tailwinds. Commercial mortgages do not capture the upside of this appreciation the way an equity position does. Instead, an investment in mREITs is a bet on repayment rates.

BXMT’s dividend coverage is impressive and provides considerable cushion for upcoming issues in the portfolio. At 123%, the dividend coverage even leaves ample room for additional reserves, should more problems arise at the asset level. The excess cash flow should help shareholders feel comfortable that management is not asleep at the wheel. On the most recent earnings call, management described the dividend situation encouragingly:

Our 4Q Distributable Earnings of $0.69, which are off the record levels earlier in 2023 but still comfortably above our dividend, are encumbered both by loans on cost recovery and excess liquidity – earnings power we can recapture over time. And while rate cuts affect interest income for a floating rate lender, they also provide a more constructive environment to deploy capital and resolve challenged credits. Our stock valuation, in contrast, prices in a far more punitive outlook. Trading at $0.72 of book value implies $1.2 billion of incremental losses beyond our reserves – over 43% across all of our watchlisted assets.

The dividend has been pressured by an adverse market, but management continues to navigate the situation well. BXMT has outperformed ACRE significantly, benefitting from a superior portfolio and more conservative management.

Outlook and Risks

Mortgage REITs of all shapes and sizes have earned spots on the naughty list in commercial real estate. Since rising rates began to impact real estate borrowers at the beginning of 2022, shares of BXMT have fallen considerably.

As the market evolves and changes, these REITs typically account for current and upcoming nonperforming loans by setting aside money to cushion losses. BXMT has added to their current expected credit loss reserves considerably.

Accounting standards mandate that lenders manage reserves in response to problems with specific loans in their portfolios and how similar loans have performed across the industry. Lately, reserves are increasing as refinancing challenges and risks continue to emerge. Most of these risks relate to rising interest rates which have caused asset values to decline and debt service coverage ratios to compress.

Currently, the office sector remains the most troubled among commercial real estate. BXMT’s largest sector allocation remains in office meaning trouble could be on the way. As many loans that were made during the pandemic are being refinanced, lenders are forced to reconcile deteriorating financial situations at the asset level against a higher interest rate backdrop. Weaker assets may not meet the criteria to refinance, meaning trouble for debtholders like BXMT. After competitor ACRE was forced to cut the dividend, attention has shifted towards BXMT and the fund’s management.

BXMT’s dividend coverage is a key piece of navigating these fundamental challenges. As more loans may join the non-performing list, BXMT has room to breathe with ample cash to cover the distribution. The market is recognizing these critical challenges. Short interest in shares of BXMT has grown considerably over the past twelve months.

BXMT has garnered criticism and scrutiny from investors and analysts due to heavy office exposure. As mREITs continue building CECL reserves in response to challenges, both perceived and real, the market is taking note. Even still, the message is clear as shorting REITs is risky business. Remember, shares that are sold short owe the dividend in addition to interest payments, meaning shorting shares of BXMT is expensive.

Despite these challenges, BXMT’s management team was optimistic on their most recent earnings call, noting that distributions significantly outpaced losses to book value and performance remained positive for the calendar year. Katie Keenan, CEO of BXMT provided high-level commentary in their most recent earnings call:

The BXMT weathered a challenging 2023 with results that underscore the resilience of our business. We reported record interest income and distributable earnings, generating $3.05 per share for the year and covering our dividend 123%. This dividend delivered $2.48 per share of current income to our shareholders, exceeding the $1.10 net reduction in our book value from CECL reserve increases and underpinning a positive total return in 2023. And we maintained near record levels of liquidity and reduced our leverage over the course of the year. Moving into 2024, while the path clearly will not be linear, we see an improving backdrop with inflation receding, rates moving lower, and the economy showing stability. It will take time for the tale of legacy credit issues to work through the system and our portfolio, but macro momentum has shifted. Benchmark commercial real estate borrowing costs are down 150 basis points in the last four months.

The industry outlook remains murky as systemic issues continue impacting REITs. As investors look to the Federal Reserve for potential rate cuts soon, commercial real estate could use some support as many of these loans begin to mature.

Conclusion

BXMT is one of the strongest mREITs across the sector. The portfolio is high quality with some of the best assets across the globe. However, the past twelve months have shown that even a top notch company cannot hide from macroeconomic pressure. The decline in share price and increase in short interest is a sign that the market continues to smell blood in the water.

BXMT earns a "Hold" rating under current market conditions. On one hand, mREITs across the industry continued to be pressured by a difficult backdrop in which declining asset values have challenged the industry at large. With ongoing pressure and systemic issues facing the banking sector, the commercial mortgage sector may see more pressure in the near term. However, BXMT is well-equipped to navigate the rough waters with a stellar and well-connected management team. Katie Keenan, CEO of BXMT, also serves as Global COO of Blackstone Real Estate Credit, the firm's real estate lending platform. Investing in BXMT is investing alongside the best. While the market conditions are still challenging, BXMT belongs in an mREIT allocation due to a diverse portfolio of high-quality loans and an exceptional manager.