Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

What Vertex Pharmaceuticals Is Getting With Acquisition Of Alpine Immune Sciences

ONeil Trader profile picture
ONeil Trader
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals is acquiring Alpine Immune Sciences for $4.9 billion, gaining access to povetacicept, a potential treatment for IgA nephropathy and up to seven additional indications.
  • Povetacicept has shown promising results in reducing proteinuria in IgAN patients in the phase 1b/2 clinical trial.
  • The acquisition also includes Alpine's protein engineering and autoimmune expertise, as well as collaborations with Amgen and AbbVie.
  • The deal brings no revenues until at least 2027 and will produce modest upside for Vertex this decade.
  • Long-term upside could be significant if povetacicept lives up to its potential in IgAN and other potential indications and if Alpine's platform generates additional products for Vertex.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Growth Stock Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Business people shaking hands in conference room

Martin Barraud/OJO Images via Getty Images

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) announced yesterday it will acquire Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) for $65 per share, which translates to $4.9 billion market value or $4.6 billion net of cash. Vertex is gaining povetacicept, a phase 3-ready clinical candidate for the

I publish my best ideas and top coverage on the Growth Stock Forum. If you're interested in finding great growth stocks, with a focus on biotech, consider signing up. We focus on attractive risk/reward situations and track each of our portfolio and watchlist stocks closely. To receive e-mail notifications for my public articles and blogs, please click the follow button. And to go deeper, sign up for a free trial to Growth Stock Forum.

This article was written by

ONeil Trader profile picture
ONeil Trader
8.05K Followers

ONeil Trader is a former stockbroker turned full-time independent investor. He focuses on finding growth and biotech stocks with significant growth potential and calculates ideas in large part based on best risk-adjusted returns.

He leads the investing group Growth Stock Forum which features: a model portfolio of 15-20 names updated regularly, a top picks list of up to 10 stocks that are expected to perform well in the current calendar year, trading ideas that target both short-term and medium-term moves, and chat with community dialogue and for questions. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article reflects the author's opinion and should not be regarded as a buy or sell recommendation or investment advice in any way.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VRTX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VRTX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VRTX
--
ALPN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News