Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.65K Followers

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 11, 2024 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Snehal Shah - Director of Investor Relations
Bill Newlands - President and Chief Executive Officer
Garth Hankinson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nik Modi - RBC Capital Markets
Dara Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley
Bryan Spillane - Bank of America
Lauren Lieberman - Barclays
Chris Carey - Wells Fargo Securities
Kaumil Gajrawala - Jefferies
Nadine Sarwat - Bernstein
Drew Levine - JPMorgan
Robert Ottenstein - Evercore ISI
Filippo Falorni - Citi
Gerald Pascarelli - Wedbush Securities
Carlos Laboy - HSBC

Operator

Good day and welcome to the Constellation Brands' Fiscal Year 2024 Fourth Quarter Full Year Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Snehal Shah, Director of Investor Relations. Mr. Shah, you may now begin.

Snehal Shah

Thank you, Rob. Good morning, all, and welcome to Constellation Brands' Year End Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. I'm here this morning with Bill Newlands, our CEO, and Garth Hankinson, our CFO.

As a reminder, reconciliations between the most directly comparable GAAP measures and any non-GAAP financial measures discussed on this call are included in today's news release or otherwise available on the Company's website at www.cbrands.com.

Please note, when we discuss comparable earnings per share figures for fiscal 2024 and prior fiscal years, we are referring to earnings per share on a comparable basis excluding Canopy equity and earnings, unless otherwise noted. Please refer to the news release and Constellation's SEC filings for risk factors, which may impact forward-looking statements made on this call.

Following

