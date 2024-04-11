Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Klaviyo: Competitive Pressures Could Increase Dramatically

Apr. 11, 2024 3:48 PM ETKlaviyo, Inc. (KVYO) Stock
Mountainside Research profile picture
Mountainside Research
109 Followers

Summary

  • Since going public, Klaviyo's stock reached as high as $35 before slumping to today's price of around $24.
  • Klaviyo's financials show strong revenue growth, promising margin expansion, and robust net revenue retention.
  • The potential acquisition of HubSpot by Google could have a disruptive impact on Klaviyo's business and greatly increase competitive pressures.

An unrecognized businesswoman sitting at her desk, typing on her laptop computer. Stock photo

Delmaine Donson/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

I rate Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) a 'Hold' primarily due to the elevated competition they would face if Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), (GOOGL) were to acquire HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS), as rumored.

Company Overview

Klaviyo is the

This article was written by

Mountainside Research profile picture
Mountainside Research
109 Followers
Follow for analysis of software and technology companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KVYO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KVYO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KVYO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News