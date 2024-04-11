Delmaine Donson/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

I rate Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) a 'Hold' primarily due to the elevated competition they would face if Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), (GOOGL) were to acquire HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS), as rumored.

Company Overview

Klaviyo is the developer of marketing automation software. They help companies reach their customers through email marketing, SMS marketing, mobile push notifications, etc. Since its founding, Klaviyo has grown to over 143,000 customers, close to 2,000 of which generate over $50k of ARR.

Klaviyo Q4 2023 Investor Presentation

The company was founded in 2012 by Andrew Bialecki and Ed Hallen. Today, Bialecki is Chief Executive Officer and Hallen is Chief Product Officer. Seeking Alpha indicates that insiders and individuals still own 42.5% of shares outstanding, which equates to $2.7 billion of market value. This is an ample amount of skin in the game and should help align the interests of management with those of shareholders.

Klaviyo is based in Boston, Massachusetts. They decided to go public via an IPO in September 2023. Shares initially began trading at around $30 and surged as high as $35. However, shares began slumping shortly after the IPO. Klaviyo's current share price is around $24.

Financials

Klaviyo generated $698.1 million of revenue in 2023. This was up 47.7% from their 2022 total of $472.7 million. Management guidance for 2024 projects between $889-$897 million of revenue. This would represent year-over-year growth of 27%-28%.

2023 Q4 Klaviyo Investor Presentation

It's worth noting that existing customers drive much of this revenue growth. Klaviyo reported that in 2023, their dollar-based net revenue retention was 117%. Klaviyo is able to benefit from strong revenue retention like this because of their pricing model. As Klaviyo's clients contact their customers more or increase their number of customers, Klaviyo generates more revenue. In essence, Klaviyo's business expands as their customers grow their own businesses. Despite 2023 being a mixed-feelings year for business across the board, it's impressive to see such strong dollar-based revenue retention. It makes you wonder how strong their dollar-based revenue retention could be during a full-fledged bull market.

Klaviyo also has ample room to grow. They estimate their global total addressable market to be $68 billion. Furthermore, their serviceable addressable market is pegged at $16 billion.

Klaviyo Q4 2023 Investor Presentation

Even if these management estimates are overoptimistic, it's still clear that their growth is far from being constrained by the size of their market.

From their 2023 revenue, Klaviyo generated $521.3 million of gross profit. This represents a gross margin of 74.7%. The company has benefited from margin expansion for the last three years, as gross margins in 2021 and 2022 were 70.9% and 72.9%, respectively. This is an encouraging sign for investors.

Data by YCharts

Operating income for 2023 was -$322.7 million. This is much lower than 2022's -$55 million of operating income. However, much of this drop can be attributed to stock-based compensation attributed to their IPO. 2023 stock-based compensation was $340.8 million. This is a large amount considering that they only generated $521.3 million of gross profit, but it is likely the exception rather than the rule due to the IPO.

Stock-based compensation in the two years prior was only $35.2 million and $6.8 million. If the increase in stock-based compensation in 2023 were to be added back to operating income, Klaviyo would be close to breakeven on an operating income basis. Now, I'm not saying that the stock-based compensation total in 2023 doesn't matter. Rather, I believe stock-based compensation of this magnitude is more of a one-off event and therefore shouldn't be held against them moving forward.

Overall, Klaviyo finished 2023 with -$308.2 million in net income. However, for what it's worth, they reported a net loss of only $16.2 million on a non-GAAP basis.

Although they haven't produced a net profit, Klaviyo is cash flow positive. They generated $119.4 million of cash from operations in 2023 and only spent $3.7 million in capital expenditures. Seeking Alpha calculates their 2023 levered free cash flow at $235.2 million, or almost $250 million greater than 2022.

Klaviyo raised $324.4 million from their IPO. This fundraising helped add to their cash balance, which now sits at $738.6 million. This balance of cash is more than enough to offset their $51.6 million of total debt. And considering that they are cash flow positive, their balance sheet creates little to no concern.

It will be interesting to see how Klaviyo chooses to use their cash position moving forward. They could opt to sit on it for a rainy day or be more aggressive in pursuing growth. Only time will tell.

Overall, Klaviyo's financial profile is very strong. They benefit from a diversified and growing customer base, while also being able to generate more revenue from their average customer year after year. They've also shown signs of margin expansion and are making notable progress toward profitability on a GAAP basis. The company's solid financial track record bodes well for its future prospects.

Google's Potential Acquisition of HubSpot

Although Klaviyo's fundamentals are strong, they aren't immune to competitive pressures within their industry. Last week, reports surfaced that Google hired investment bankers at Morgan Stanley (MS) to mull the possibility of an acquisition of HubSpot-an all-in-one CRM platform with solutions ranging from marketing automation to social media, SEO, analytics, and more. HubSpot generated $2.17 billion of revenue in 2023 and is currently trading at a market cap of about $34 billion. HubSpot shares jumped about 11% when the news surfaced Thursday, while Google shares dropped about 1%. Meanwhile, Klaviyo shares fell about $1, or close to 4%. If completed, the acquisition would be Google's largest.

With so much of Klaviyo's current value and appeal riding on future revenue growth, it's impossible to overlook the impact of Google's potential acquisition of HubSpot. Bringing the resources of one of the largest companies in the world to a competitor could spell disaster for Klaviyo. If HubSpot were to be acquired, Google would be able to own almost all customer touchpoints for businesses, ranging from lead generation via Google Ads, to CRM-based lead management, to email marketing and other forms of customer communication. This all-in-one solution could put intense pressure on Klaviyo and force them to either lower prices to compete, or get creative and explore alternative products. Regardless, if this M&A deal were to go through, it would be quite disruptive to Klaviyo's business.

Valuation

Klaviyo is currently trading at an EV/Revenue multiple of 8x. At first glance, this seems cheap considering their 117% dollar-based net revenue retention rate, and 27%-28% projected revenue growth. In fact, HubSpot has a current EV/Revenue multiple of 15.4x, almost double that of Klaviyo. And despite the higher valuation multiple, HubSpot is only forecasting 20.7% revenue growth in the coming year-notably lower than that of Klaviyo.

Sure, HubSpot is doing almost three times the amount of total revenue of Klaviyo and should command a premium over Klaviyo in that sense. But, having a multiple almost double that of Klaviyo's indicates that there's a mispricing between one of the two companies. In this instance, I would lean towards Klaviyo being undervalued, rather than HubSpot being overvalued. After all, fair value is based on whatever someone is willing to pay. And if Google is potentially willing to shell out at least $35 billion for HubSpot, it indicates that Klaviyo may be undervalued.

However, if Google were to acquire HubSpot, there would be a dramatic increase in competitive pressures on Klaviyo. Due to this possibility, I'm hesitant to assert that Klaviyo is significantly undervalued. Instead, investors should closely follow any future news concerning the likelihood of a successful deal between Google and HubSpot.

Risks

If the Google-HubSpot deal were to not go through (either due to antitrust concerns or simply the lack of a definitive agreement), it's likely that Klaviyo's stock price would receive a healthy boost. Such a lift would be caused by dissipating concerns over increasing competitive pressures. Gone would be concerns about Google creating a vertically integrated lead generation, CRM, and marketing behemoth. In turn, this would offer companies like Klaviyo-who may be metaphorically holding their breath-a sigh of relief.

On the other hand, it's possible that even if the Google-HubSpot deal were to go through, it could still be beneficial for Klaviyo. Tyler Radke, a Citi analyst, commented on this possibility:

"The deal is seen as a positive... for the marketing sector as a whole, as it 'validates the strategic value' of [HubSpot] and could wind up benefiting companies like... Klaviyo."

In essence, it's feasible that the increased publicity from the Google-HubSpot deal could emphasize the value that companies like Klaviyo could offer to investors or even other strategic acquirers.

While both of these possibilities pose real risks to the future trajectory of Klaviyo stock, it's difficult to take a stance on one side or the other until information comes out that is more definitive than the rumors swirling around today.

Conclusion

As I see it, taking a long or short position on Klaviyo hinges on one's opinion of the potential Google-HubSpot acquisition. Klaviyo bulls would argue that it's unlikely the merger will go through due to antitrust issues anyway, and instead will only highlight the demand for marketing software solutions. Bears would argue that if Google were to Acquire HubSpot, it could permanently stunt Klaviyo's growth. Until the rumors become a concrete acquisition, I'm on the fence. Hence, my 'Hold' rating for Klaviyo.