HeliRy

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCPK:AOIFF) is a small-to-mid capitalization oil company with a market capitalization of around $870 million. The company has been aggressively repurchasing shares, and has repurchased almost 9 million in shares since it started the program in early December 2023. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's cash flow, combined with future assets, means strong shareholder returns for investors with a long horizon.

Africa Oil Corporation 2023 Highlights

Africa Oil Corporation had a strong 2023 that will enable continued shareholder returns.

Africa Oil Corporation Investor Presentation

The biggest deal was the company's renewal of OML 130, which added 20 years and enabled the company to refinance Prime Oil and Gas' debt. This enables the company to make Prime Oil and Gas a cash flow machine, providing reliable cash flow as it scales up other assets. The company hit the midpoint of its guidance and has continued to appraise some world-class assets.

The company is working to maintain a strong balance sheet and provide shareholder returns. It's also working to develop world-class assets such as Venus, which will provide future growth in production.

Africa Oil Corporation early-2024 Performance

The company has had a strong start to 2024, showing its continued performance, as we discussed with share buybacks above.

Africa Oil Corporation Investor Presentation

The biggest deal here is a strategic Impact farm down agreement. This is related to the Venus discovery and the offshore Namibia assets. This will cover all costs through the first production and provide a $100 million reimbursement. Africa Oil Corporation has a 3% stake in these two blocks, which could provide hundreds of thousands of barrels/day in production.

The company has continued to have strong exploration success, especially in Block 3B/4B, where another farm-out agreement could be significant. It's also seen the Akpo West Production start-up, which will add 14k bopd of production. The company has a number of exciting catalysts over the upcoming years that will support growth in attributable production.

Africa Oil Corporation Strategic Asset Growth

Let's delve deeper into Africa Oil Corporation and some of the company's most exciting assets.

Africa Oil Corporation Investor Presentation

The Orange Basin is among the company's most exciting assets as a new petroleum province emerges. The company has stakes in both 2913B/2912 in Namibia and Block 3B/4B in South Africa. The Mangetti discovery is expected to be a third of the size of Venus. Block 3B/4B is particularly exciting due to the size of Africa Oil Corporation's stake.

The asset is on trend with the Namibian oil discoveries and drilling could start a 2025. A farm-out agreement here could be completely game-changing for the company.

Africa Oil Corporation Investor Presentation

This shows the company's goals for 2024 and where it is. The company is excelling across its set of goals. The most important catalyst for the company is being able to secure a farm-out agreement for Block 3B/4B and the company's other assets here. A farm-out agreement given the company's stake there could be a game changer.

Africa Oil Corporation Shareholder Returns

The company is focused on using its existing cash flow for shareholder returns.

Africa Oil Corporation Investor Presentation

The company has given 2024 guidance that is slightly below 2023 guidance. WI production is expected to be at 18k boepd, down almost 10% from the company's 2023 guidance. More importantly, the company's capital investment is expected to be dramatically higher at $115 million, up from $62 million in 2023 as the company continues to grow.

The company has returned $100 million to shareholders since 2022, a double-digit return in two years. The company has continued to pay a $0.05 / share dividend annually, a ~2.7% dividend yield. The company has already repurchased ~11% of its 2024 share buyback limit, and we'd like to see it use its cash flow to ramp that up.

The company is guiding for $160 million in free cash flow, or FCF, which is a hefty double-digit FCF that will enable strong shareholder returns after continued investment. That makes Africa Oil Corporation a strong investment opportunity.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is crude oil prices. Brent is at more than $90 / barrel, and that's supporting the company's share price and returns. However, there's no guarantee that prices remain high, especially with long-term structural impacts. That could hurt Africa Oil Corporation on the multi-year timeline it needs to develop its next-generation assets.

Conclusion

Africa Oil Corporation has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company has seen its share price go up some in a strong oil price environment, but it does continue to face long-term risks from a potential decline in crude oil prices. The company has numerous exciting assets within its portfolio; however, it needs multiple years to ramp them up.

The company has achieved a massive accomplishment with a farm-out deal for Namibia 2912/2913B. The biggest thing the company could accomplish this year is a farm-out deal for Block 3B/4B, given the company's hefty positioning in those fields. That combined with future drilling could enable hefty long-term shareholder returns. Please let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.