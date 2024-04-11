Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Arvinas And Novartis Partnering On Prostate Cancer Protein Degrader Is A Win-Win Situation

Apr. 11, 2024 3:50 PM ETArvinas, Inc. (ARVN) Stock, NVS Stock
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Arvinas' shares have experienced a significant increase, up more than 75% since November 2023, due to the success of its lead asset, vepdegestrant, in breast cancer studies.
  • Arvinas entered into a strategic license agreement with Novartis for the development and commercialization of ARV-766, its second-generation PROTAC androgen receptor degrader for prostate cancer.
  • Novartis is a force in prostate thanks to its recently-approved drug pluvicto, which has multi-billion peak revenue potential. As such, Arvinas may have found its perfect partner.
  • There's plenty of risk involved in backing Arvinas - less so backing Novartis, a profitable global pharma - but I believe this deal can be win-win for both parties.
  • Also, Arvinas has partnered with Pfizer for the development of vepdegestrant, receiving an upfront payment of $650 million and additional milestone payments which could exceed >$1bn.
hands clapping and thumbs up

Tara Moore

Investment Overview - Arvinas's Shares Buoyant As Vepdegestrant / Ibrance Combo Study Initiated

I covered the "protein degradation" specialist drug developer Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a deep dive note for Seeking Alpha back in late November last year, giving the

Gain access to all of the market research and financial analytics used in the preparation of this article plus exclusive content and pharma, healthcare and biotech investment recommendations and research / analytics by subscribing to my channel, Haggerston BioHealth.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
11.26K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ARVN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ARVN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARVN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVS
--
ARVN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News