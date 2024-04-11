Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Play The Odds With Term Funds: Annualized Gains Up To 15%

Apr. 11, 2024 4:03 PM ETBSQKZ, CBH, IHTA, SQ, W, DCF, JPI
Alpha Gen Capital profile picture
Alpha Gen Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • There are three types of closed-end fund structures: perpetual, term, and target term. Term funds aim to minimize the discount at which the fund trades versus its share price.
  • Today we have four funds that are nearing their completion dates. JPI, DCF, CBH, and IHTA. We'll go through them one-by-one.
  • Term funds are similar to buying a discounted bond that is nearing its maturity. There are a few other risks that are involved here.
  • Investors are more handsomely compensated for this risk with close to equity-like returns, lower than equity risk, and much greater visibility.
  • Use limit orders to gain entry into these.

Data analyzing in commodities energy market: the charts and quotes on display. US WTI crude oil price analysis. Stunning price drop for the last 20 years.

SlavkoSereda/iStock via Getty Images

In the world of closed-end funds, ("CEFs") there are three types of fund structures.

  • Perpetual: As it sounds, the fund has a perpetual mandate and continues to operate 'forever'
  • Term: This fund has a

Our Yield Hunting marketplace service is currently offering, for a limited time only, free trials and 20% off the introductory rate. 

Our member community is fairly unique focused primarily on constructing portfolios geared towards income. The Core Income Portfolio currently yields over 8% comprised of closed-end funds. If you are interested in learning about closed-end funds and want guidance on generating income, check out our service today.  We also have expert guidance on individual preferred stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds.

Check out our Five-Star member reviews.

Click here to learn more.

This article was written by

Alpha Gen Capital profile picture
Alpha Gen Capital
16.99K Followers

Alpha Gen Capital is a former financial advisor and his analysis is meant to provide a relatively safer income stream with CEFs and mutual funds. He has been writing about investing on Seeking Alpha for the past decade and he aims to help investors better understand how to properly construct a portfolio.

Alpha Gen Capital leads the investing group

Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps

, where along with his team of analysts, he focuses on closed-end funds and getting yield from bonds to complement dividend portfolios. The service is dedicated to income investors who are searching for yield without the high risk of the equity market. Additionally, they provide 4 actively managed portfolios.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JPI, DCF, IHTA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BSQKZ--
Block, Inc.
CBH--
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
IHTA--
Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term Fund
SQ--
Block, Inc.
W--
Wayfair Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News