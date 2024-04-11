Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bruker Offers Upside With Key Enabling Technologies For Future Bio-Pharma Research

Apr. 11, 2024 4:43 PM ETBruker Corporation (BRKR) Stock
Summary

  • Life science tool companies have faced challenges in the post-pandemic adjustment process, but Bruker has fared better than many due to its leverage to research tools.
  • Bruker's high exposure to potentially weaker academic and government end-markets presents challenges, but Bruker's tools address high-priority research areas in biology, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors.
  • Bruker is well-positioned for healthy revenue growth in 2024, with potential growth in the Chinese market and increasing interest in proteomics and spatial biology driving growth opportunities.
  • Improving tool functionality and a growing ecosystem of complementary products could drive proteomics and spatial biology to a tipping point where Bruker's revenue really accelerates.
  • Bruker is not conventionally cheap but offers growth at a reasonable price for investors who see upside in proteomics and spatial biology research activity/spending.
The post-pandemic adjustment process has been a challenging one for many life science tool companies, as the bio-pharma end-market in particular pulled back significantly on capex in 2023 after overspending budgets during the pandemic to expand capacity for diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and vaccines.

Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor.Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

