gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

The last time I spoke about Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) was when it was gearing up to report additional data from its phase 1/2 RUBY-3 study using povetacicept for the treatment of patients with various kidney diseases, since this was a basket study. I wrote about this biotech in a prior Seeking Alpha article entitled "Alpine Immune Sciences: November 2023 Data Release Could Get Ball Rolling." In this article, I spoke about it gearing up to report data from this study, which was to be presented at the American Society of Nephrology [ASN] Kidney Week medical meeting. I'm pleased to report that it presented a positive late-breaking poster at this medical meeting, showing that the low dose of povetacicept was able to reduce urine protein to creatinine ratio [UPCR] by 50% in patients with IgA Nephropathy [IgAN].

It established proof-of-concept that its drug can treat patients with kidney disorders. Not only did Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. present positive data from its basket RUBY-3 study, but it garnered takeover interest from a big pharma today. That's because it was just announced that Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) paid approximately $4.9 billion or $65 per share in cash to acquire Alpine.

I feel this is a good deal for Vertex because povetacicept may have expansion potential beyond only targeting patients with IgAN. That is, it could possibly be utilized for other indications, which I will note below in the article.

Povetacicept Achieves Positive Data from its RUBY-3 Study

As I stated above, Alpine Immune Sciences was able to achieve positive results from its phase 1/2 RUBY-3 study. This study was a multi-ascending dose [MAD], multi-cohort, open-label study evaluating the use of povetacicept for the treatment of patients with Glomerulonephritis. This includes kidney disorders such as: IgA Nephropathy, lupus nephritis [LN] and/or primary membranous nephropathy. It presented positive data from this trial in a poster session at the American Society of Nephrology [ASN] Kidney Week back in November of 2023. Data released for this presentation was with 5 out of 12 patients who received 80 mg of povetacicept given once every four weeks. That is, these were the number of patients where UPCR data could be released to the public at the time of data cutoff on October 25th of 2023. It was revealed that these 5 patients, who took the low 80 mg dose of drug, were able to achieve a 53.5% reduction from baseline in urine protein to creatinine ratio [UPCR] at 24 weeks.

The data presented in a poster session at the ASN Kidney Week 2023 is good enough, but another data update was provided just the other day, which indicated that the UPCR number improved a bit with some patients taking a higher 240 mg subcutaneous dose once every four weeks. Patients given either 80 mg or 240 mg of this drug, with a cut-off date of March 1st of 2024, had achieved a clinically meaningful improvement of proteinuria. This would be regarding achieving a 64.1% reduction from baseline in UPCR at 36 weeks.

Even before this new data was revealed, Alpine Immune Sciences was already making plans to initiate a phase 3 study for this program based on what was released prior in November 2023. Matter of fact, it was already able to hold an end-of-phase 2 meeting with the FDA to receive authorization to initiate a late-stage study. It received the go-ahead from the FDA to initiate a registrational, placebo-controlled phase 3 study of povetacicept for the treatment of patients with IgA nephropathy in the 2nd half of 2024.

It seems like Vertex Pharmaceuticals was impressed with the IgAN data achieved to date, since it acquired Alpine Immune Sciences for $65 per share, or approximately $4.9 billion in cash. This transaction has already been given the go-ahead by the Board of Directors from both of these companies and is expected to close by the end of this current quarter.

This transaction, despite being a big one, makes a lot of sense. Why is that? That's because it brings a host of potential benefits. In my opinion, there are several reasons why such a deal was made.

The first reason is because of the clinical data that has been achieved to date using povetacicept for the treatment of patients with IgAN. As I have shown above, the latest data has shown the ability for the drug to reduce UPCR by as much as 64.1% from baseline.

A second reason is because of the possible expansion opportunities with povetacicept. One ideal thing about biotech companies is the ability to have a "pipeline in a pill" scenario. With this drug proving its ability to help reduce glomerulonephritis in IgAN, then it may be able to achieve a similar or superior outcome in other kidney disorders. Other kidney disorders that are being evaluated as part of the RUBY-3 study program using povetacicept are systemic lupus erythematosus [SLE] and primary membranous nephropathy. Speaking of Lupus Nephritis, it is expected that Alpine will initiate a phase 2 study targeting this patient population in the 2nd half of 2024.

A third reason is because of what it would mean for the advancement of moving the treatment paradigm forward in treating patients with IgAN. With the mechanism of action that povetacicept offers, it could be a disease-modifying agent. It is both a BAFF and APRIL inhibitor, which is a good thing as both of these are responsible for driving the survival of B-cells, antibody-secreting cells, T-cells and immune cells within a disease. By controlling these functions, it is believed that povetacicept could greatly alter the progression of disease. Why is this important? That's because there is a huge unmet medical need for treating patients with IgAN. That is, to bring about therapies that offer disease-modifying capabilities, as opposed to just treating them.

The final reason on why I believe this acquisition was done is because Vertex also gets a hold of Alpine's technology expertise. That is, its ability to develop immunotherapy candidates that can be used to target various disorders. Vertex might be able to expand its pipeline through this acquisition because of the expertise that Alpine provides in developing protein engineering and immunotherapy capabilities.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC Filing, Alpine Immune Sciences had cash and investments of $368.2 million as of December 31st of 2023. A big reason for the cash on hand is because it priced a $150 million underwritten public offering back in November 2023. That is, it sold 8.8 million shares of its common stock and, in lieu of shares of common stock to certain investors, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 3.2 million shares of its common stock. The shares of common stock were offered at a public offering price of $12.50 per share and pre-funded warrants a price of $12.499 per pre-funded warrant.

Based on the cash on hand that it had, Alpine believed that it had enough cash runway to fund its operations into 2026. Being that Vertex is expected to complete its acquisition this quarter, there isn't any risk of dilution to be worried about.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be concerned about as it relates to Alpine Immune Sciences' pipeline. The first risk to consider would be regarding the advancement of povetacicept for the treatment of patients with IgAN. That's because the goal is to get a phase 3 study for this program initiated in the 2nd half of 2024, so that eventual FDA approval could be received. The risk is that even though this drug was able to reduce UPCR by a significant amount from baseline, there is no assurance that it will achieve statistical significance once the primary endpoint of the late-stage study is revealed. A failure of the phase 3 study for povetacicept for IgAN would not only be bad for investors, but would not be good for Vertex either. Especially, since it is paying a hefty amount to acquire it.

A second risk to consider would be regarding expanding the use of povetacicept for the treatment of other kidney disorders. Even though it was able to do really well in terms of UPCR in patients with IgAN, there is no assurance that it will be able to achieve a similar or superior outcome in the other glomerulonephritis disorders I stated above. Thus, it will be important to keep an eye on the soon-to-be initiated phase 2 study, which is using povetacicept for the treatment of patients with systemic lupus erythematosus [SLE]. Upon completion of this trial, there is no assurance that the data to be released from it will be positive, nor that the primary endpoint will be met.

The third and final risk to consider would be regarding another program that it is advancing, which is the use of povetacicept for the treatment of patients with autoimmune cytopenias. The use of this drug is being explored in the RUBY-4 study targeting various disorders, such as: Immune Thrombocytopenia, Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, Warm AutoImmune Hemolytic Anemia and Cold Agglutinin Disease. It is expected that Alpine Immune will present initial data from this phase 1b RUBY-4 study at an upcoming scientific congress in the 1st half of 2024. There is no assurance that data to be released from this study will turn out to be good. Nor, that it would warrant further advancement towards next-stage clinical testing.

Conclusion

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has done enormously well since the last time I wrote about it in the prior Seeking Alpha article. As I stated above, it was able to release positive poster data from the phase 1/2 RUBY-3 study treating patients with IgAN. There have been two additional positive developments since then as well, which were the company being bought out by Vertex and the release of additional data using both the 80 mg and 240 mg dose of povetacicept for the treatment of this patient population.

I believe that the acquisition done by Vertex was a smart one because it was able to obtain a potential disease-modifying agent for treating glomerulonephritis associated disorders. The goal is to get povetacicept approved for the treatment of patients with IgAN and from there, expand its use towards the targeting of other kidney disorders.