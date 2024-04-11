Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alpine: Vertex Acquisition Brings About More Than IgA Nephropathy Advancement

Terry Chrisomalis profile picture
Terry Chrisomalis
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is acquiring Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. for $4.9 billion in cash to obtain the use of povetacicept for IgAN and other kidney disorders.
  • Positive results of povetacicept for treatment of patients with IgAN were first revealed at ASN Kidney Week In November 2023, with additional positive data just released the other day.
  • Povetacicept is also being explored in RUBY-4 study targeting patients with autoimmune cytopenias; Data from this study will be released at a medical meeting in the 1st half of 2024.
  • A phase 2 trial initiation, using povetacicept for the treatment of patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, is expected in the 2nd half of 2024.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Biotech Analysis Central get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Workers at a Vertical Farm Talking at Work while Walking in a Hall with Plants on a Rack Under Ultraviolet Lights. Employees Growing Sustainable Produce with an Industrial-Scale Hydroponics System.

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

The last time I spoke about Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) was when it was gearing up to report additional data from its phase 1/2 RUBY-3 study using povetacicept for the treatment of

Please subscribe to my Seeking Alpha Marketplace Service "Biotech Analysis Central", whereby you can subscribe to either my "Full Tier" at $399/yr or my "Basic Tier" service at $299/yr instead. If you want to see what my articles are about you could also check out my "Free Tier" where you get a snippet of one of my 4 weekly ExclusiveBAC Articles, whereby I discuss biotechs in detail such as pipeline updates, catalysts, financials, and other information. Please do check out what I have to offer and see if my service is a right fit for you. 

This article was written by

Terry Chrisomalis profile picture
Terry Chrisomalis
12.29K Followers

Terry Chrisomalis is a private investor in the Biotech sector with years of experience utilizing his Applied Science background to generate long term value from Healthcare.

He is the author of the investing group Biotech Analysis Central which contains a library of 600+ Biotech investing articles, a model portfolio of 10+ small and mid-cap stocks with deep analysis for each, live chat, and a range of analysis and news reports to help Healthcare investors make informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ALPN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALPN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VRTX
--
ALPN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News