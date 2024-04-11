Viorika/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has been making the airwaves on the back of a potential deal to be acquired by Alphabet Inc. aka Google (GOOGL, GOOG). Given that HubSpot has not denied these rumors, I believe that negotiations are taking place. Although, there's little guarantee that anything will come out of these talks.

And yet, for investors in HUBS, who are hoping to get acquired at a premium, I question what sort of upside potential are investors realistically likely to get?

Under the most favorable circumstances, if we look out to 2025, HUBS is priced at 51x next year's non-GAAP operating profits. This means that all the good news and then some is already priced in.

All in all, this stock doesn't offer investors a positive risk-reward. Particularly if this deal doesn't materialize.

Rapid Recap

Back in December, I said:

While I recognize the allure of HubSpot as a customer relationship management platform that allows businesses to attract, engage, and delight their own customers, I have an issue with HUBS' valuation. To be clear, I'm not arguing that there's anything bad with HubSpot. Instead, I'm questioning whether having to pay 50x forward operating income leaves new investors with much upside potential? I hazard a guess that the answer is not really. Therefore, I'm neutral on HUBS stock.

Author's work on HUBS

In hindsight, this was the wrong call to make, as HUBS has moved higher by 28% beating the S&P 500 (SP500) which is up 12% in the same time period.

Yet, I remain firmly on the sidelines.

HubSpot's Near-Term Prospects

HubSpot provides software solutions to help businesses grow. Their platform offers tools for marketing, sales, and customer service, all in one place. They focus on making their products easy to use, aiming to help companies scale up efficiently. Essentially, they are a CRM platform, like Salesforce (CRM), but aimed at small and medium-sized businesses.

Moving on, HubSpot's near-term prospects appear promising. For example, HubSpot's introduction of a new seat-based pricing model reflects HubSpot's drive to align pricing with the value delivered to customers. This strategic shift is expected to facilitate upgrades, and ultimately drive market share gains.

Furthermore, HubSpot's focus on efficiency across go-to-market motions, including self-service expansion. Also, by investing in partner and rep productivity, HubSpot aims to optimize its sales processes and enhance customer engagement, thereby increasing customer lifetime value.

Despite its strong performance and strategic positioning, HubSpot faces headwinds too. One challenge is navigating the current environment that is characterized by tightening budgets and prolonged deal cycles.

Given this background, let's now discuss its fundamentals.

Revenue Growth Rates Point to Low 20% CAGR

HUBS revenue growth rates

It's easy to see why HubSpot is such a coveted company. It's not only growing at more than 20% CAGR, but also, its revenues are just so steady and predictable.

For investors, this is a top-tier company to back. After all, given the stability of its revenue, while growing at scale, this means that the business is perceived to be a "safe" company to deploy one's capital into.

However, I charge that although a business might be stable and safe if its valuation is too stretched, the stock is unlikely to offer a compelling risk-reward. And that's what we discuss next.

HUBS Stock Valuation -- 51x Next Year's Operating Profits

Here are some back-of-the-envelope calculations.

HubSpot's full-year 2024 guidance points to approximately 17% non-GAAP operating margins. However, given that HubSpot already delivered 17% non-GAAP operating margins in Q4 2023, naturally, this implies that there's more juice in the tank for some further efficiencies and operating leverage to surface over the next 12 months or so.

Consequently, I estimate that at some point in 2025, HubSpot could be on a path towards 20% non-GAAP operating margins. Naturally, this would make this CRM not only highly profitable but also among the best of the breed and worthy of a very high multiple on its stock.

But the question is: How high a multiple can be justified on HUBS stock? Let's presume that in 2025, HubSpot will grow by 20% CAGR and that it will reach my estimated 20% non-GAAP operating margin figure.

This would see HubSpot reporting approximately $630 million of non-GAAP operating profits in 2025, leaving this stock priced at 51x next year's best-case scenario non-GAAP operating profits. A plainly unjustified figure.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, I'm hesitant to invest in HUBS at this time. Despite the potential acquisition buzz surrounding HubSpot, Inc., I remain skeptical about the upside potential for investors, especially given the current valuation.

With HUBS priced at 51x next year's non-GAAP operating profits, it appears that much of the anticipated growth and success is already factored into the stock price.

While HubSpot offers promising software solutions for businesses to grow, including tools for marketing, sales, and customer service, its valuation is stretched, potentially limiting the risk-reward proposition for new investors.