JVAL strategy

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) started investing operations on 11/08/2017 and tracks the JP Morgan US Value Factor Index. It has 357 holdings, a 30-day SEC yield of 2.17% and an expense ratio of 0.12%. Dividends are paid quarterly.

As described in the prospectus by JPMorgan, "the rules-based proprietary selection process utilizes a relative valuation factor to identify companies with attractive valuations" in the Russell 1000 index. More specifically, the fund

targets equity securities with attractive prices relative to their sector peers based on fundamental characteristics of book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

Usually, value indexes classify all stocks based on the same criteria. By assessing stock valuation relative to sector peers, JVAL adopts a more sophisticated approach. In the most recent fiscal year, the portfolio turnover rate was 26%. This article will use as a benchmark the parent index Russell 1000, represented by iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB).

JVAL portfolio

JVAL invests almost exclusively in U.S. companies, with about 42% of asset value in the large and mega cap segments, 36% in mid-caps and 22% in small caps (according to Fidelity). The heaviest sector in the portfolio is by far information technology (32.9%), followed by consumer discretionary (14.2%), industrials (13.3%), healthcare (11.6%) and financials (10.2%). Other sectors are below 5%. The dominance of technology, quite unusual in a value fund portfolio, is a consequence of the sector-dependent screening.

Sector breakdown (chart: author, data: JP Morgan, iShares)

As expected for a value ETF, JVAL is cheaper than the Russell 1000 regarding valuation ratios (reported in the next table). It also has lower growth rates, which is also a common pattern among value ETFs.

JVAL IWB Price / Earnings TTM 16.3 24.02 Price / Book 2.2 4.12 Price / Sales 1.24 2.67 Price / Cash Flow 10.24 16.55 Earnings growth 17.98% 21.07% Sales growth 7.09% 8.64% Cash Flow growth 5.38% 8.49% Click to enlarge

Data by Fidelity.

The top 10 holdings, listed in the next table with weights and valuation ratios, represent 17.1% of asset value. All weights are below 3%, so risks related to individual companies are low.

Ticker Name Weight (%) P/E TTM P/E fwd P/Sales TTM P/Book P/Net Free CashFlow Yield% META Meta Platforms, Inc. 2.84% 34.90 25.88 10.13 8.93 31.18 0.38 GOOGL Alphabet Inc. 2.25% 26.90 22.96 6.41 6.94 28.31 0 MSFT Microsoft Corp. 2.01% 38.28 36.27 13.89 13.27 67.68 0.71 AVGO Broadcom Inc. 1.87% 49.02 28.08 15.89 8.79 60.31 1.59 AAPL Apple Inc. 1.85% 26.11 25.56 6.78 35.27 28.47 0.57 UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. 1.55% 18.87 16.33 1.13 4.74 22.24 1.67 MRK Merck & Co., Inc. 1.42% 958.77 14.79 5.36 8.54 189.08 2.43 JNJ Johnson & Johnson 1.35% 26.93 14.09 3.93 5.31 56.36 3.17 CRM Salesforce, Inc. 1.01% 71.25 30.59 8.45 4.94 31.01 0.53 QCOM QUALCOMM Inc. 0.93% 24.76 17.28 5.31 8.35 30.22 1.87 Click to enlarge

Ratios: Portfolio123.

Performance

Since inception in November 2017, JVAL has underperformed IWB by 2.45% in annualized return and shows a higher risk, measured in maximum drawdown and standard deviation of monthly returns (“volatility” in the next table).

Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility JVAL 91.13% 10.64% -40.42% 0.52 19.71% IWB 119.86% 13.09% -34.60% 0.65 18.03% Click to enlarge

Data calculated with Portfolio123.

The value fund has lagged the benchmark by about 6% over the last 12 months:

JVAL vs IWB, 12-month return (Seeking Alpha)

Competitors

The next table compares characteristics of JVAL and five large cap value ETFs with at least 5 years of data history:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL)

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA).

JVAL IVE IWD RPV FVAL FTA Inception 11/8/2017 5/22/2000 5/22/2000 3/1/2006 9/12/2016 5/8/2007 Expense Ratio 0.12% 0.18% 0.19% 0.35% 0.15% 0.60% AUM $821.63M $32.61B $54.78B $2.09B $776.01M $1.20B Avg Daily Volume $6.01M $193.45M $346.43M $26.42M $3.84M $4.23M Holdings 360 446 852 99 132 188 Top 10 16.92% 18.67% 17.34% 25.46% 32.40% 9.50% Turnover 26.00% 29.00% 15.00% 45.00% 43.00% 80.00% Yield TTM 2.35% 1.66% 1.91% 2.33% 1.60% 1.99% Div. Growth 5 Yr CAGR 9.20% 1.71% 2.21% 6.18% 7.16% 8.45% Click to enlarge

JVAL has the cheapest fee of this group, the highest yield and the highest 5-year dividend growth rate. The next chart plots total returns since JVAL inception. JVAL is the third-best performer, behind FVAL and almost on par with IVE.

JVAL vs. Competitors, since 11/13/2017 (Seeking Alpha)

Over the last 12 months, JVAL is in second position, tie with IVE and behind FVAL again:

JVAL vs. Competitors, 12-month return (Seeking Alpha)

Price to Book: a risky value factor

Most value indexes use the price/book ratio, and JVAL is no exception (the book yield is the inverse of P/B). Although it is the original value factor of the Fama-French model, it adds some risk in the strategy. Historical data show that a large group of companies with low P/B has a higher volatility and deeper draw-downs than a same-size group with low price/earnings, price/sales or price/free cash flow. The next table shows the return and risk metrics of the cheapest quarter of the S&P 500 (i.e. 125 stocks) measured in price/book, price/earnings, price/sales and price/free cash flow. The sets are reconstituted annually between 1/1/2000 and 1/1/2024 with elements in equal weight.

Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility Cheapest quarter in P/B 9.86% -73.88% 0.47 23.25% Cheapest quarter in P/E 10.63% -63.06% 0.55 19.88% Cheapest quarter in P/S 11.60% -68.78% 0.54 22.70% Cheapest quarter in P/FCF 12.65% -64.24% 0.62 20.63% Equal Weight Index (RSP) 9.16% -59.92% 0.5 17.55% Click to enlarge

Data calculated with Portfolio123.

This explains my choice of not using P/B in my Dashboard List model.

Takeaway

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF has a more sophisticated strategy than most passive value funds: stock valuation is assessed relative to sector peers. As a consequence, it is overweight in technology, which is quite unusual in this category. JVAL has lagged the benchmark since 2017, but this period mostly covers a powerful bull market driven by growth stocks: most value-oriented strategies have underperformed.

Compared to other passively managed value ETFs, JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF is among the best performers from its inception to date. However, Fidelity Value Factor ETF (reviewed here) is ahead of the competition.