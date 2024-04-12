JVAL strategy
JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) started investing operations on 11/08/2017 and tracks the JP Morgan US Value Factor Index. It has 357 holdings, a 30-day SEC yield of 2.17% and an expense ratio of 0.12%. Dividends are paid quarterly.
As described in the prospectus by JPMorgan, "the rules-based proprietary selection process utilizes a relative valuation factor to identify companies with attractive valuations" in the Russell 1000 index. More specifically, the fund
targets equity securities with attractive prices relative to their sector peers based on fundamental characteristics of book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.
Usually, value indexes classify all stocks based on the same criteria. By assessing stock valuation relative to sector peers, JVAL adopts a more sophisticated approach. In the most recent fiscal year, the portfolio turnover rate was 26%. This article will use as a benchmark the parent index Russell 1000, represented by iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB).
JVAL portfolio
JVAL invests almost exclusively in U.S. companies, with about 42% of asset value in the large and mega cap segments, 36% in mid-caps and 22% in small caps (according to Fidelity). The heaviest sector in the portfolio is by far information technology (32.9%), followed by consumer discretionary (14.2%), industrials (13.3%), healthcare (11.6%) and financials (10.2%). Other sectors are below 5%. The dominance of technology, quite unusual in a value fund portfolio, is a consequence of the sector-dependent screening.
As expected for a value ETF, JVAL is cheaper than the Russell 1000 regarding valuation ratios (reported in the next table). It also has lower growth rates, which is also a common pattern among value ETFs.
|
JVAL
|
IWB
|
Price / Earnings TTM
|
16.3
|
24.02
|
Price / Book
|
2.2
|
4.12
|
Price / Sales
|
1.24
|
2.67
|
Price / Cash Flow
|
10.24
|
16.55
|
Earnings growth
|
17.98%
|
21.07%
|
Sales growth
|
7.09%
|
8.64%
|
Cash Flow growth
|
5.38%
|
8.49%
Data by Fidelity.
The top 10 holdings, listed in the next table with weights and valuation ratios, represent 17.1% of asset value. All weights are below 3%, so risks related to individual companies are low.
|
Ticker
|
Name
|
Weight (%)
|
P/E TTM
|
P/E fwd
|
P/Sales TTM
|
P/Book
|
P/Net Free CashFlow
|
Yield%
|
Meta Platforms, Inc.
|
2.84%
|
34.90
|
25.88
|
10.13
|
8.93
|
31.18
|
0.38
|
Alphabet Inc.
|
2.25%
|
26.90
|
22.96
|
6.41
|
6.94
|
28.31
|
0
|
Microsoft Corp.
|
2.01%
|
38.28
|
36.27
|
13.89
|
13.27
|
67.68
|
0.71
|
Broadcom Inc.
|
1.87%
|
49.02
|
28.08
|
15.89
|
8.79
|
60.31
|
1.59
|
Apple Inc.
|
1.85%
|
26.11
|
25.56
|
6.78
|
35.27
|
28.47
|
0.57
|
UnitedHealth Group Inc.
|
1.55%
|
18.87
|
16.33
|
1.13
|
4.74
|
22.24
|
1.67
|
Merck & Co., Inc.
|
1.42%
|
958.77
|
14.79
|
5.36
|
8.54
|
189.08
|
2.43
|
Johnson & Johnson
|
1.35%
|
26.93
|
14.09
|
3.93
|
5.31
|
56.36
|
3.17
|
Salesforce, Inc.
|
1.01%
|
71.25
|
30.59
|
8.45
|
4.94
|
31.01
|
0.53
|
QUALCOMM Inc.
|
0.93%
|
24.76
|
17.28
|
5.31
|
8.35
|
30.22
|
1.87
Ratios: Portfolio123.
Performance
Since inception in November 2017, JVAL has underperformed IWB by 2.45% in annualized return and shows a higher risk, measured in maximum drawdown and standard deviation of monthly returns (“volatility” in the next table).
|
Total Return
|
Annual Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe ratio
|
Volatility
|
JVAL
|
91.13%
|
10.64%
|
-40.42%
|
0.52
|
19.71%
|
IWB
|
119.86%
|
13.09%
|
-34.60%
|
0.65
|
18.03%
Data calculated with Portfolio123.
The value fund has lagged the benchmark by about 6% over the last 12 months:
Competitors
The next table compares characteristics of JVAL and five large cap value ETFs with at least 5 years of data history:
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
- Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)
- Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL)
- First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA).
|
JVAL
|
IVE
|
IWD
|
RPV
|
FVAL
|
FTA
|
Inception
|
11/8/2017
|
5/22/2000
|
5/22/2000
|
3/1/2006
|
9/12/2016
|
5/8/2007
|
Expense Ratio
|
0.12%
|
0.18%
|
0.19%
|
0.35%
|
0.15%
|
0.60%
|
AUM
|
$821.63M
|
$32.61B
|
$54.78B
|
$2.09B
|
$776.01M
|
$1.20B
|
Avg Daily Volume
|
$6.01M
|
$193.45M
|
$346.43M
|
$26.42M
|
$3.84M
|
$4.23M
|
Holdings
|
360
|
446
|
852
|
99
|
132
|
188
|
Top 10
|
16.92%
|
18.67%
|
17.34%
|
25.46%
|
32.40%
|
9.50%
|
Turnover
|
26.00%
|
29.00%
|
15.00%
|
45.00%
|
43.00%
|
80.00%
|
Yield TTM
|
2.35%
|
1.66%
|
1.91%
|
2.33%
|
1.60%
|
1.99%
|
Div. Growth 5 Yr CAGR
|
9.20%
|
1.71%
|
2.21%
|
6.18%
|
7.16%
|
8.45%
JVAL has the cheapest fee of this group, the highest yield and the highest 5-year dividend growth rate. The next chart plots total returns since JVAL inception. JVAL is the third-best performer, behind FVAL and almost on par with IVE.
Over the last 12 months, JVAL is in second position, tie with IVE and behind FVAL again:
Price to Book: a risky value factor
Most value indexes use the price/book ratio, and JVAL is no exception (the book yield is the inverse of P/B). Although it is the original value factor of the Fama-French model, it adds some risk in the strategy. Historical data show that a large group of companies with low P/B has a higher volatility and deeper draw-downs than a same-size group with low price/earnings, price/sales or price/free cash flow. The next table shows the return and risk metrics of the cheapest quarter of the S&P 500 (i.e. 125 stocks) measured in price/book, price/earnings, price/sales and price/free cash flow. The sets are reconstituted annually between 1/1/2000 and 1/1/2024 with elements in equal weight.
|
Annual Return
|
Drawdown
|
Sharpe ratio
|
Volatility
|
Cheapest quarter in P/B
|
9.86%
|
-73.88%
|
0.47
|
23.25%
|
Cheapest quarter in P/E
|
10.63%
|
-63.06%
|
0.55
|
19.88%
|
Cheapest quarter in P/S
|
11.60%
|
-68.78%
|
0.54
|
22.70%
|
Cheapest quarter in P/FCF
|
12.65%
|
-64.24%
|
0.62
|
20.63%
|
Equal Weight Index (RSP)
|
9.16%
|
-59.92%
|
0.5
|
17.55%
Data calculated with Portfolio123.
This explains my choice of not using P/B in my Dashboard List model.
Takeaway
JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF has a more sophisticated strategy than most passive value funds: stock valuation is assessed relative to sector peers. As a consequence, it is overweight in technology, which is quite unusual in this category. JVAL has lagged the benchmark since 2017, but this period mostly covers a powerful bull market driven by growth stocks: most value-oriented strategies have underperformed.
Compared to other passively managed value ETFs, JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF is among the best performers from its inception to date. However, Fidelity Value Factor ETF (reviewed here) is ahead of the competition.
