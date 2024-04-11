imaginima

The Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:KYN) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that investors can employ as a way of adding various midstream master limited partnerships and corporations to their retirement accounts without having the tax issues that accompany such a situation. This alone can be a rather attractive proposition, as many of these companies enjoy remarkably stable cash flows and pay out a significant portion of them directly to their shareholders. As such, these companies tend to have fairly high yields and can serve as a better source of income than bonds or similar assets.

In fact, for most of the past fifteen years, most midstream companies have had significantly higher distribution yields than bonds and they have the advantage of being able to produce growth over time. Thus, companies such as Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), MPLX (MPLX), and a few others have raised their distributions over time. An investor will not be able to get that with bonds, and this adds a certain amount of protection against inflation.

This fund has not been as reliable in that respect, but it has generally been growing its distribution since the pandemic. Plus, its 9.19% current yield is higher than most individual midstream companies.

As regular readers can likely remember, we previously discussed the Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in late November 2023. The market since that time has been surprisingly good for midstream companies. Indeed, most oil and gas stocks have been range bound until very recently, but midstream companies and partnerships rose with the market. As such, we might expect this fund to have delivered a decent performance since the last article was published. That is indeed the case, as shares of the Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund are up 14.46% since the date that the prior article was published. This beats the 13.41% gain of the S&P 500 Index (SP500) as well as the 8.29% gain of the Alerian MLP Index (AMLP):

Over the past few weeks, we have seen rising oil prices begin to put a damper on the market’s expectations for interest rate cuts. Indeed, energy prices were one of the two reasons why the most recent inflation report came in much hotter than expected. This has caused some issues with the S&P 500 Index, as it is very heavily weighted towards long-duration technology stocks that require very low-interest rates to justify their current valuations. However, midstream companies are short-duration assets that should hold up reasonably well when energy prices are high. This could give a fund like this an advantage over the broader market right now. The Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has actually beaten the market over the past month, as we can see here:

The fact that this fund has recently been beating the broader market indices only tells part of the story, however. As I have pointed out in various previous articles, closed-end funds such as the Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund typically pay out most or all of their investment profits to the shareholders in the form of distributions. The basic goal is for the fund’s assets to remain relatively stable while the shareholders receive all of the profits earned by the portfolio. These distributions include both the dividends and other payments made by the assets in the fund and any capital gains that the fund manages to realize. This is the reason why closed-end funds usually have much higher yields than just about anything else in the market. It also means that shareholders in a fund will normally do much better than the share price performance suggests, since the distribution itself is an investment return. As such, we should include the distribution in any analysis of the fund’s performance. When we do this, we see that investors in the Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund have experienced a 20.03% return since the date that the previous article was published. This is much better than either the S&P 500 Index or the Alerian MLP Index over the same period:

This is certainly a very reasonable performance over a five-month period. However, past performance is no guarantee of future results, so we still want to take a look at the fund as it is today to determine whether it makes sense for new money right now.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a very high level of after-tax total return. This makes a lot of sense when we consider the strategy that the fund intends to use to achieve this objective. The website explains its strategy thus:

[The Fund’s objective is] to provide a high after-tax total return with an emphasis on making cash distributions to stockholders. KYN intends to achieve this objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of Energy Infrastructure Companies.

As we have seen in various previous articles on other funds, the term “energy infrastructure company” can mean different things. For example, some other energy infrastructure funds include some or all of the following:

Oil and gas midstream companies.

Midstream master limited partnerships.

Electric and natural gas utilities.

Propane distribution companies.

Renewable energy yieldcos.

The website is not specific on exactly what this fund might include. The Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund as it exists today, is the result of a 2023 merger between the Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and the Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Fund. The former fund focused almost entirely on traditional oil and gas midstream companies. The latter fund consisted mostly of a combination of natural gas midstream firms, renewable energy yieldcos, and electric utilities. It, therefore, seems likely that this fund will invest in securities issued by all of the above types of companies with an overweight to traditional oil and gas midstream.

That is precisely what we see in the fund today. The website includes this asset breakdown:

This is a very different breakdown from the last time that we discussed this fund. In particular, the fund has completely disposed of the renewable infrastructure position that it had the last time that we discussed it. It also increased its allocation to both midstream energy and other energy companies. This is probably a pretty good decision overall. There have been a number of offshore wind projects delayed or cancelled because of the inability to make them viable given today’s cost of financing and the rising costs of components to construct the turbines.

Offshore wind is not the only troubled green energy sector though, as it has been very difficult to make any green energy project economically viable in today’s economic environment. Last month, Senator Elizabeth Warren sent a letter to the Federal Reserve outright stating that renewable energy is not viable when financing is not freely available. This is not the case for midstream energy, as most midstream companies are now much stronger financially than they have been in decades. As such, it makes a lot of sense for the fund to just focus its attention on those companies that are actually cash flow positive.

As long-time readers are no doubt well aware, I have devoted a considerable amount of time and effort to discussing midstream companies and other energy infrastructure firms at our Investing Group as well as on the main Seeking Alpha site over the past several years. As such, many of the largest holdings in the portfolio will likely be familiar to most readers. Here they are:

I have published multiple articles on every company that is on this list except for Western Midstream Partners (WES). The remainder of the companies here should therefore be reasonably familiar. Perhaps the most important thing is that all of these companies except Cheniere Energy (LNG) have very similar business models. I explained this business model in a recent article:

In short, a midstream company enters into long-term (typically five to ten years in length) contracts with its customers. Under the terms of these contracts, the midstream company moves the customer’s crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, or refined products through its network of pipelines and other infrastructure. In exchange, the customer compensates the midstream company based on the volume of resources that are transported. This provides the company with a great deal of insulation against volatile energy prices.

Cheniere Energy has a similar contract-based business model, although it does not employ any pipelines or similar infrastructure. Rather, this company agrees to sell a certain volume of liquefied natural gas to a buyer over an extended period. This provides the company with similar financial stability to a midstream company. We can see this by looking at the company’s operating cash flow over time:

Seeking Alpha

We do see a notable spike in early 2023, but overall, these figures are much more stable than would be expected considering the price action in natural gas. Here is a chart that shows the spot price of natural gas at Henry Hub over the period shown in the above table:

Barchart

As we can see, natural gas prices rose by 266.81% over their starting point before falling just as much over the period. There is clearly much more volatility here than we saw in Cheniere Energy’s operating cash flow. As income-focused investors, we typically like a company to exhibit a certain degree of financial stability because it provides a great deal of support for the dividend or distribution that the company pays out. After all, management can typically have much more confidence in a company’s ability to pay out a specific amount if the next quarter’s cash flows are likely to be similar.

There has only been one major change to the fund’s largest position list over the past five months. This is that Sempra (SRE) was removed and replaced with Kinder Morgan (KMI). All the other changes to the largest positions were simple weighting movements. A change in a position’s weighting can easily be caused by its equity price appreciating more than that of another company, so it does not mean that the fund is actively trying to change its weightings. The fund does have a 48.80% annual turnover though, so it is clearly engaging in a certain amount of trading activity. The fund’s annual turnover does not appear to be especially high compared to its peers, though:

Fund Annual Turnover Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund 48.80% ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (EMO) 91.00% ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (CTR) 79.00% Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund (NML) 20.00% NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (SRV) 161.58% Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NTG) 72.67% Click to enlarge

We can quickly see that except for the Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund, the Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has the lowest turnover among its peer group. This could be appealing to those investors who are concerned with a fund’s expenses, as it does cost most to trade common equities or other assets.

With that said, the fund’s expenses appear extremely high:

Expense Type Ratio Management Fees 1.9% Other Expenses 0.2% Interest Expense 1.5% Income Tax 1.9% Click to enlarge

This puts the fund’s expense ratio at 5.5%, which is far higher than most other funds that we have discussed in this column. However, it is a little bit misleading, as the presence of master limited partnerships in the fund’s portfolio results in certain expense ratios being higher than they would be if the fund were invested entirely in corporate entities. We can see this by comparing this fund against its peers:

Fund Expense Ratio Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund 5.50% ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund 4.68% ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund 6.95% Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund 2.95% NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund 3.83% Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund 2.52% Click to enlarge

We can see that this fund is not ridiculously out of line with its peers, although it is still somewhat more expensive than many of them. This is something that may be off-putting to many investors. After all, nobody wants to pay more for a fund than they have to.

However, as I have pointed out a few times in the past, the fund’s performance after its expenses is the most important consideration. After all, if the management of an expensive fund is so skilled that it can earn sufficient excess returns to both cover the management fee and still beat its peers, I am more than willing to pay for such. Unfortunately, this fund has not performed particularly well relative to its peers. Over the past three years, investors in the Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund have earned a 75.57% total return. This is lower than all of its peers delivered over the same period:

Seeking Alpha

This fund’s performance was similarly underwhelming over both the five- and ten-year periods, as it was outperformed by every fund shown above except for the Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund. As such, this suggests that the fund’s expense ratio could actually be a drag on it relative to its peers.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund employs leverage as a method of boosting the effective total return that it can earn from its portfolio. I explained how this works in my previous article on this fund:

Basically, the fund borrows money and then uses that borrowed money to purchase partnership units of midstream companies. As long as the purchased assets have a higher yield than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. As this fund is capable of borrowing at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates, this will usually be the case. However, the use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As a result of this, we want to ensure that the fund is not employing too much leverage, since that would expose us to too much risk. I generally do not like to see a fund’s leverage exceed a third as a percentage of its assets for that reason.

As of the time of writing, the Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has leveraged assets comprising 23.81% of its portfolio. This is a very reasonable leverage ratio that is well below the one-third maximum that we typically prefer to see with any equity closed-end fund. However, most energy infrastructure funds have fairly low leverage today. We can see this here:

Fund Current Leverage Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund 23.81% ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund 30.49% ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund 28.65% Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund 18.85% NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund 25.47% Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund 18.70% Click to enlarge

As we can see, the Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a very reasonable level of leverage relative to its peers. This should be good for those investors who are relatively risk-averse and concerned about the fund’s volatility. A lower level of leverage should result in the fund’s net asset value exhibiting smaller movements than a similar fund with more leverage. It was also leverage that caused many of these funds to incur substantial losses back in 2020, so lower leverage may be comforting to investors scared of a repeat of that event.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in this article, the primary objective of the Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund is to provide its investors with a very high after-tax total return. However, midstream companies in general tend to deliver a relatively substantial proportion of their overall return in the form of dividends and distributions paid to the investors. This is partly due to their relatively low growth rates and limited internal investment opportunities.

As such, we can expect that this fund will receive a larger income than most other equity funds. This money will ultimately be paid out to the fund’s investors. This fund also uses leverage, which allows it to collect dividends and distributions from more securities than it could afford to purchase solely with its own equity capital and boosts the effective yield that it earns from the portfolio by the difference between the payments that it receives and the money that it has to pay in interest. The fund combines these income payments with any money that it manages to earn in the form of realized capital gains from the securities in its portfolio. The fund then pays out all of this money to its shareholders, net of its own expenses. When we consider the yields boasted by most midstream firms and add capital gains on top of that, we can make the assumption that this will result in the fund boasting a fairly large yield.

This is indeed the case, as the Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund pays a quarterly distribution of $0.22 per share ($0.88 per share annually), which gives it a 9.19% yield at the current price. This is actually one of the higher yields when compared to its peers:

Fund Current Yield Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund 9.19% ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund 6.57% ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund 6.74% Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund 9.51% NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund 11.99% Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund 8.00% Click to enlarge

This could be appealing to those who are seeking to maximize the income that they receive from their portfolios. Unfortunately, it has not been particularly consistent regarding its distributions over the years:

CEF Connect

As we can see, the fund’s distribution has varied considerably over the years, although the long-term trend has been down. The fund has at least been trying to raise its distribution since 2020. This is not especially surprising, as most midstream funds ended up having to cut their distributions in either 2015 or 2020 as the midstream energy industry in general encountered crisis conditions following a fallout in crude oil prices. The market was generally unwilling to finance these companies, and so many of them were forced to cut their distributions and restructure their operations to survive. That caused the fund to suffer fairly substantial losses, and it was forced to reduce its own payout to preserve its net asset value.

However, as I have pointed out numerous times in the past, the fund’s distribution history is not necessarily the most important thing for anyone who is considering purchasing shares of the fund today. After all, today’s buyer will receive the current distribution at the current yield and will not be affected by any events that took place in the past. As such, the most important thing for our purposes today is how well the fund can sustain its current distribution going forward.

Fortunately, we have a very recent document that we can consult for the purposes of our analysis. As of the time of writing, the most recent financial report for the Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund corresponds to the full-year period that ended on November 30, 2023. This is a much newer report than the one that we had available to us the last time that we discussed this fund, which is fairly nice to see. As we can all likely recall, the summer of 2023 was characterized by generally rising yields and falling assets as the market began to accept the reality that the Federal Reserve was highly unlikely to reduce interest rates in the second half of 2023. However, master limited partnerships and similar energy infrastructure companies held their value pretty well compared to most other equities. As such, this fund may not have taken significant losses during that period. This report will give us an understanding of how well it actually performed that the previous report did not.

For the full-year period that ended on November 30, 2023, the Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund received $121.822 million in dividends and distributions along with $178,000 in interest from the assets in its portfolio. However, some of this money came from master limited partnerships, and so is not considered to be investment income. As such, the fund only reported a total investment income of $69.557 million for the period. It paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $17.123 million available for shareholders. As might be expected, this was nowhere close to covering the $112.989 million that the fund actually paid out to its shareholders over the year. At first glance, this is likely to be concerning, as the fund clearly did not have enough investment income to cover its distributions.

However, there are other methods through which the fund can obtain the money that it requires to cover a distribution. For example, the fund did receive some money from master limited partnerships that is not considered to be investment income (it is a return of capital or realized capital gain). It also may have been able to realize some capital gains through the sale of appreciated assets. Realized capital gains and received master limited partnership distributions are not considered investment income for tax or accounting purposes, but they clearly do provide the fund with money that can be paid out to the investors.

Fortunately, the fund did have a certain amount of success at earning money via these alternative methods during the year. It reported net realized gains of $107.024 million that were partially offset by $11.560 million in net unrealized losses. Overall, the fund’s net assets went up by $329.536 million after accounting for all inflows and outflows during the period. This figure does include the $330.599 million inflow that resulted from the sale of new shares of stock due to the merger that was mentioned earlier, however. As such, it is a bit misleading.

The fund overall did manage to cover its distributions during the period. The combined total of the fund’s net investment income and net realized gains was $124.147 million, and it only paid out $112.989 million in distributions. That means that the fund covered its distribution with a bit of money left over. This was the second year in a row that the fund managed to cover its payout, so everything appears to be okay here.

Valuation

As of April 10, 2024 (the most recent date for which data is currently available), the Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a net asset value of $11.28 per share, but the shares currently trade for $9.55 each. This gives the fund’s shares a whopping 15.34% discount on net asset value at the current price. This is quite a bit larger than the 13.11% discount that the shares have had on average over the past month. As such, the current entry point looks pretty attractive if you wish to add this fund to your portfolio.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has some good characteristics. It has a fairly high yield relative to many other energy infrastructure funds, and the portfolio is pretty solid. Unfortunately, it has been a bit of an underperformer lately, as it has failed to keep up with its peers over the past few years. The current valuation is also quite attractive.

Overall, Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund could be decent right now if you simply want a high level of income and energy infrastructure exposure. It might not be the best fund in the sector, however.