Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Argan, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

Apr. 11, 2024 6:42 PM ETArgan, Inc. (AGX) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.65K Followers

The following slide deck was published by Argan, Inc. in conjunction with their 2024 Q4 earnings call.

View as PDF
Fourth Quarter and
123

This article was written by

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.65K Followers
Seeking Alpha's transcripts team is responsible for the development of all of our transcript-related projects. We currently publish thousands of quarterly earnings calls per quarter on our site and are continuing to grow and expand our coverage. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers new transcript-related developments. Thanks, SA Transcripts Team

Recommended For You

About AGX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AGX

Trending Analysis

Trending News