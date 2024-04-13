Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SCHD: Left Behind By The Generative AI Hype, Buy For Long-Term Diversification

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
10.17K Followers

Summary

  • SCHD has underperformed the wider market and high-growth stocks, but its appeal lies in being part of a diversified portfolio for dividend-oriented investors.
  • The ETF recently underwent a portfolio reshuffling, replacing high-growth stocks with undervalued ones and those with higher forward yields.
  • SCHD's focus on delivering sustainable dividends has led to its underwhelming performance, as the market increasingly focus on Generative AI and Magnificent Seven.
  • However, with certain tech stocks entering correction zones and the market awaits the Q1'24 earning season, investors may consider diversifying their portfolios upon a moderate retracement.
  • It goes without saying that SCHD's prospects may appear underwhelming compared to the rich US Treasury Yields, with things only to improve once the macroeconomic outlook normalizes.

brown eggs

chengyuzheng

We previously covered Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:NYSEARCA:SCHD) in November 2023, discussing why it remains a great Buy despite the underwhelming performance on a YTD basis, with the latter only attributed to the market rotation towards high-growth

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
10.17K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, AVGO, SPY, QQQ, PEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SCHD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SCHD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News