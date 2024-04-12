Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

USFR: With The Market In Turmoil, Floating Rate Treasuries Deliver

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.38K Followers

Summary

  • USFR invests in floating-rate treasuries with yields that adjust to Fed Funds, offering a high yield (around 5.36%) in this environment.
  • The market is pricing out rate cuts for the year, increasing the probability for easing in September only given the strong March CPI data.
  • Unlike risky futures bets, USFR offers a safe way to benefit from no rate cuts in 2024.
  • Holding cash through USFR can be a good hedge against market volatility, especially considering the decay in option premiums when purchasing puts.
Treasury

Douglas Rissing

Thesis

On April 10 the March 2024 CPI data was released, numbers which came in higher than expected, triggering a red day in equities and a massive rally in bond yields. Sticky inflation has been a problem for the Fed, who might be

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
4.38K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of USFR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About USFR ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on USFR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
USFR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News