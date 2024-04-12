Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Don't Touch Trump Media & Technology Group Stock With A 10-Foot Pole

Danil Sereda
Summary

  • Trump Media & Technology Group Corp stock has shown high volatility, with its market capitalization falling from over $7 billion to ~$3.9 billion.
  • Despite a 180% increase in sales, DJT generated only $4.1 million in the previous financial year, making its valuation appear extremely overblown.
  • The company lacks R&D focus, faces tough competition in the social networking market, and has poor unit economic metrics compared to competitors like Reddit.
  • Based on the sum of all the factors analyzed, I feel compelled to issue a "Sell" rating today, aside from all the political context.
Trump Tower, Chicago, Illinois.

nzphotonz

Let's try to take a look at Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (NASDAQ:DJT) stock out of the context of my (or your) opinion on the 45th. U.S. President. It'll be difficult, but isolating DJT from its founder is key to understanding

This article was written by

9.27K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

