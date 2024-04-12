maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction

I had a thesis about Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) in January 2024 with a "Strong buy" rating. However, recent developments suggest that I might be wrong and I was too optimistic mostly due to BABA's very cheap valuation. But if something is significantly below its fair value, there are highly likely fundamental reasons for a generous discount. I am glad that BABA's share price did not drop since my first thesis (but underperformed versus S&P 500) and today I want to downgrade the stock to a "Sell" rating. Yes, Alibaba's stock is significantly undervalued, but it has been undervalued for ages. The discount is fair considering the company's stagnating profitability, high market saturation and intensifying competition in e-commerce among other prominent Chinese players.

Fundamental analysis

In my previous thesis I was wrong when I ignored the warning tendency of quarterly revenues stagnating over eight consecutive quarters.

I was misled by the fact that Alibaba is the largest e-commerce player in China, which is true. However, it is important to understand that e-commerce penetration levels are much higher in China than in the U.S. According to digitalcommerce360.com, in 2023 there were 22% e-commerce penetration in the U.S. At the same time, Chinese e-commerce had a 43.75% penetration of the e-commerce. This means that the overall potential to grow for the whole industry in China is notably lower compared to the U.S.

Statista

Apart from the fact that Chinese e-commerce is significantly penetrated, the competition is also fierce and intensifying. There are other notable e-commerce players in China like PDD Holdings (PDD), which owns an emerging Pinduoduo marketplace, and JD.com (JD). I want to highlight PDD here, because despite having a much lower scale than BABA and JD, PDD demonstrates much higher profitability. PDD's revenue is by around 4 times lower compared to JD and BABA. However, PDD's net income is higher compared to JD and around 60% lower compared to BABA. That said, PDD appears to be a highly efficient business, which might be more efficient in e-commerce operations, which is a threat to BABA.

Besides established e-commerce rivals like PDD and JD, large streaming platforms like TikTok (called Douyin in China) are also entering the market. Douyin generated a massive $274 billion for the ten months of 2023, which means that the 12-months run rate is above $300 billion. This is notably lower than BABA does (more than $1 trillion GMV in U.S. dollar equivalent), but still a staggering amount for a newcomer that started its standalone e-commerce only in 2024. Therefore, the already fierce competition is intensifying, which will likely mean that it will be difficult for Alibaba to protect its market share. I do not expect BABA to lose its China e-commerce crown overnight, but it is a significant risk over the longer term.

Alibaba bulls would say that the company has solid prospects in cloud infrastructure considering its fourth spot in the global by market share ranking. However, there are couple of warning signs that will highly likely limit Alibaba cloud business's potential. First, due to the "Cold War 2" between the U.S. and China, the most technologically advanced American chipmakers like NVIDIA (NVDA) or Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) are banned to export their most powerful models to China. Without the access to most advanced hardware, Alibaba is unlikely to keep up with Amazon (AMZN) or Microsoft (MSFT) in cloud technologies and leverage new AI capabilities. Second, Alibaba's global market share has shrunk for three consecutive years and without the access to most advanced hardware it will be difficult to expand the market share.

crn.com

Last but not least, the "elephant in the room", the big uncertainty regarding political risks around the company's founder, Jack Ma. It is still not clearly known what happened in late 2020 when Alibaba's leader suddenly disappeared from public field for several months. I do not support any rumors, but the version that the Chinese Communist Party had issues with one of Mr. Ma's public speeches does not seem unrealistic. Moreover, the relationships between China and United States cannot be called stable and sometimes news regarding potential delisting of Chinese stocks from US stock markets appear, which also make investors nervous.

Valuation analysis

For the valuation analysis, today I want to update the discounted cash flow ("DCF") model that I simulated in January. The stock is still undervalued but my target price estimation dropped from $178 to $91. I have downgraded several criteria in line with the company's disappointing financial performance over the last several quarters.

Calculated by the author

A $130 billion revenue estimation for FY 2024 is from consensus estimates, and a 5% revenue growth rate for 2025-2028 is my estimation which aligns with the forecasted growth of the Chinese economy. I use levered TTM FCF margin of 15.77% for the base year and expect the FCF margin expansion to correlate with revenue growth and improve by 50 basis points each year. I reiterate the same 2% long-term constant growth rate, in line with China's long-term inflation averages.

Mitigating factors

As we see, Alibaba is more than 20% undervalued and the discount is explained by the threats and risks I have outlined in my fundamental analysis. While I believe that it is highly unlikely that the e-commerce competition pressure within China will ease or BABA might close the infrastructure cloud gap with American rivals, there are two crucial factors which might be positive for the stock and make my thesis look bad.

First, the U.S.-China geopolitics currently poses headwinds for Alibaba. However, relationships between countries are dynamic, especially if we recall that 2024 is the year of Presidential elections in the United States. In case China-U.S. relationships improve, this might result in an improved investors sentiment in respect of Chinese stocks, which will be a strong catalyst. However, I think that the probability of such scenario is low because Joe Biden has called China's leader Xi a "dictator" last year. The second most popular candidate, Donald Trump, was the one who started the "Trade war" with China. That said, the two Presidential elections race leaders are unlikely to change their rhetoric about China.

Second, Alibaba is sometimes called "Amazon of China", underlining its scale, commitment to innovation, and a widely diversified business. The company boasts an ecosystem of services which complement each other and create synergies. The company's balance sheet is strong and its capacity to balance between investing in new prospective ventures and distribute money to shareholders via dividends or buybacks is big. When the company is so well-rounded and possesses vast financial resources, there is always a probability that it might make a strong strategic move to boost its financial performance. This might also be a solid positive catalyst for BABA, but the probability is also low here since Alibaba's business is already deeply penetrated into Chinese economy meaning there is not so much room to expand.

That said, there are two substantial risks that I see for my bearish thesis. I consider these risks to have low probability, but the positive impact might be substantial.

Conclusion

Considering all the significant risks and headwinds I do not think that Alibaba is a good investment. I admit the stock is undervalued, but there are several reasons for such deep discounts. The stock seems stuck around the $70-80 level and I do not see any notable potential positive catalysts for the stock in foreseeable future. Therefore, I downgrade Alibaba to "Sell".

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.