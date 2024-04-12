Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Distribution Solutions: Merger Benefits Still Strong, So Are The Challenges

Badsha Chowdhury profile picture
Badsha Chowdhury
1.24K Followers

Summary

  • Distribution Solutions has expanded its product categories and entered new geographies through recent acquisitions, including the acquisition of Hisco in 2023.
  • Project deferrals and a leveraged balance sheet pose challenges to its growth prospect, but merger synergies and industry drivers are expected to drive higher returns in the medium term.
  • DSGR stock is reasonably valued compared to its peers.

Top-Down View: In Warehouse People Working, Forklift Truck Operator Lifts Pallet with Cardboard Box. Logistics, Distribution Center with Products Ready for Global Shipment, Customer Delivery

gorodenkoff

DSGR: A Brief History And Key Drivers

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) is a maintenance, repair, and operations (or MRO) and original equipment manufacturer (or OEM) provider. It ships from distribution and service centers to customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. It operates through

This article was written by

Badsha Chowdhury profile picture
Badsha Chowdhury
1.24K Followers
I have more than 14 years of experience in analyzing and writing on stocks. I write on both long and short sides in an unbiased manner. I have been covering the energy sectors for the past 7 years, with the primary focus on the oilfield equipment services sector. I also cover the Industrial Supply industry. I occasionally co-author with Seeking Alpha contributor Thomas Prescott.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DSGR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DSGR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DSGR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News