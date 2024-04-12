gorodenkoff

DSGR: A Brief History And Key Drivers

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) is a maintenance, repair, and operations (or MRO) and original equipment manufacturer (or OEM) provider. It ships from distribution and service centers to customers in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. It operates through three segments: Lawson Products, TestEquity, and Gexpro Services. DSGR became a company of reasonable size ($1.66 billion market capitalization) through a series of mergers, including acquiring TestEquity and Gexpro Services in 2022 and Hisco Company in March 2023.

The company banks on the upcycle of the industrial power and renewables end markets. Its Hisco acquisition added significantly to its top line and will help optimize the spending and capabilities of these businesses. Through the recent acquisitions, it expanded its key product and private label categories and moved into new geographies.

However, industry activity in the US has moderated in 2024 as several customers delayed projects. Its balance sheet is leveraged, although cash flows improved in the past year. The stock is reasonably valued, although its repurchase price signals a downside potential. I think the industry drivers and merger synergies will push its returns higher in the medium term. Given the opposing forces at play, I suggest investors “hold” the stock for now.

Mergers Shape Outlook

The two end markets for DSGR’s Gexpro Services segments are industrial power and renewables. I expect these two markets to go through a secular upcycle, and the company’s sales in this segment will have room to grow in the next several quarters and years. However, this does not mean that the segment will not face challenges. The company’s management expects “low double-digit EBITDA margins” in 1H 2024. The segment can increase marginally, while the cost structure can remain fixed.

I think an economic slowdown amidst the geopolitical tension in the international market and relatively high interest rates in the US will curtail some growth prospects in the short term. The market volatility we saw near the end of 2023 can spill into early 2024, although I expect the situation to be remedied by the end of the year. The TestEquity-Hisco synergy opportunities and the benefits of other acquisitions over the past two years can help the margin recover in the medium term.

In 2024, DSGR will focus on integrating Hisco and TestEquity. I expect the sales synergies from the merger to strengthen its margin in FY2024. In 2H 2024, increased capex on TestEquity should improve its margin. The company’s management expects the segment operating margin to inflate to “double-digits.” In Q4, the company recorded an operating loss in the TestEquity segment. While I expect the synergy effects to pull the margin, I think it can inflate to a single digit in FY2024.

Acquisition Benefits: Hisco

In June 2023, DSGR acquired Hisco and combined its operations with its TestEquity segment. Hisco operates in various locations across North America. Its offerings include adhesives, chemicals, tapes, and specialty materials. It expanded its geographical reach, like in the Mexico market, and supplemented DSGR’s portfolio with Alliance printing and Precision Converting divisions, chemicals, solders, and adhesives.

Combining that vertical helped the company leverage total spending and capabilities and added over $400 million of revenue. This translates to an increase in annualized sales by more than 30%. I think optimizing the spending and capabilities between Hisco and TestEquity will boost its Industrial Technology vertical in 2H 2024.

Other Acquisitions

In January, DSGR acquired Emergent Safety Supply. According to management estimates, the acquisition is expected to expand Lawson’s safety product offering by over four times. In December 2023, it acquired Instrumex in Germany, expanding the company’s capabilities in the European market.

The acquisitions have started to become accretive to DSGR’s profitability, especially after the investments in Lawson's sales force infrastructure. The acquisition of Emergent Safety Supply in early 2024 will likely extend Lawson’s safety category product line. The company has many multi-year, long-term projects. This, plus inorganic growth through the acquisition model, will improve profit.

Other Strategies Explained

DSGR’s other key strategies include expanding its key product and private label categories and moving into new geographies and markets with limited risk. These initiatives are expected to improve its cross-sale value proposition. The company started reaping the benefits of robust cross-selling opportunities in 2022 and later expanded its offering with more product categories.

DSGR’s Gexpro Services has also been instrumental in capturing e-commerce revenue from orders originating from the aerospace and defense end markets. In 2024, the company’s backlog in this segment increased while its profit margin expanded.

Industry Outlook

The ISM Manufacturing PMI increased to 50.3 in March from 47.8 in February. Higher new orders and new exports contributed to the expanded index. In February, the unemployment rate was 3.9%, or 0.2 percentage points higher than in January. The US real GDP growth rate, on the other hand, expanded to 3.4% in Q4 2023, or 0.2% percentage points higher than a quarter earlier.

Over the past three years, the average PPI for total manufacturing increased by 0.6%, and the company’s adjusted EBITDA increased by 23%. I expect the US manufacturing index to remain steady but not see much upside in 2024. Given the company’s margin contraction in the recent quarters and a stable manufacturing industry environment, its adjusted EBITDA should increase moderately, by 5% to 10%, in FY2024.

Challenges

DSGR faces challenges from the volatility in the technology market, which delayed several customers' projects into 2024. The project drags also lowered its FY2023 EBITDA by $8.4 million, of which Q4 alone contributed $2.3 million. The company operates under a disciplined capital deployment strategy, which helped it reduce capital intensity. Some customers resorted to destocking inventory, which led to a 6% decline in organic sales for Q4.

Looking Through Q4 Drivers

In Q4 2023, DSGR’s Gexpro Services segment saw a 6.9% year-over-year revenue fall due to lower demand from the renewables and semiconductor end markets, as announced in the Q4 earnings press release on March 7. Revenues from Lawson remained steady in Q4, while the segment adjusted EBITDA margin expanded. Its revenues from TestEquity, however, increased by 81% following the revenue additions from the acquisitions.

Cash Flows And Debt Level

In FY2023, DSGR's cash flow from operations (or CFO) turned significantly positive compared to negative CFO a year ago, led primarily by higher revenues. Free cash flow (or FCF), excluding acquisitions, also turned positive in FY2023. Its acquisition spending increased by 1.2x in FY2023 compared to a year ago.

DSGR’s liquidity totaled $282 million as of December 31, 2023. Its leverage (debt-to-equity) was 0.86x and deteriorated versus a year earlier. In the past year, its long-term debt inflated by 35% after it made various acquisitions, resulting in 76% higher interest expenses.

Despite the concerns over a high debt level, its management showed confidence in its improved cash flows and increased its share repurchase program by $25 million by the end of 2023. The average share repurchase cost was $26.09 per share during Q4, or ~28% lower than the current stock price. During 2023, it also executed a rights offering and a two-for-one stock split to balance its capital structure and liquidity.

Relative Valuation And My Estimates

DSGR's forward EV/EBITDA multiple contraction versus the current EV/EBITDA is steeper than its peers', typically resulting in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple. Its EV/EBITDA multiple (18.9x) is slightly higher than its peers' (FAST, DNOW, and GIC) average. So, the stock is reasonably valued with a positive bias. It is trading at a discount to its past five-year average, leaving room for an upside.

DSGR's average EV/EBITDA multiple for the past five years was 16.9x. If the stock trades at the past average, it can decrease by 7% from the current level. The average EV/EBITDA multiple for DSGR's peers (FAST, DNOW, GIC) is 17x. If the stock trades at this average, the stock price can decrease by 5% from the current level.

I think the company's current challenges can depress the company’s bottom line in the short term. However, it can overcome the issues and produce moderately positive results in the medium term. As I discussed earlier in the article, I expect 5%-10% adjusted EBITDA growth in 2024. Feeding these values in the EV calculation and assuming the sell-side current EV/EBITDA multiple of 18.9x, I think the stock should trade between $40 and $43, implying a 15%-17% upside.

Wall Street Rating

Two analysts rated DSGR a "buy" in the past 90 days (including a “strong buy.”). None rated it a "sell," while one rated it a “hold.” The consensus target price is $39, suggesting a 12% upside at the current price. I think, given the current value drivers, the Wall Street analysts are reasonably close to a fair return estimate.

Risk Factors

The ongoing geopolitical uncertainty has elevated DSGR’s risk profile. The situation remains volatile and unpredictable, adversely affecting the supply chain in the coming months. Plus, the global economic health is not robust. I think the global supply chain and economic slackness can increase the company's risk factors in 2024.

As of December 31, 2023, DSGR had $574.7 million in indebtedness. Depending on cash flow generation and capex considerations, the company may have to increase its debt level. Its liquidity ($282 million) was significantly lower than the debt, so it has potential financial risks on its balance sheet.

What’s The Take On DSGR?

DSGR focuses on deriving the benefits of the recent acquisitions to pump its operating profit margin after its profitability suffered in 2023. Integrating Hisco and TestEquity expanded its geographic reach, while it added over $400 million in revenue. The Instrumex acquisition expanded the company’s capabilities in the European market. The Emergent Safety Supply acquisition strengthened the safety category product line. The company ramps up its key product and private label categories through robust cross-selling. So, the stock outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) in the past year.

The company’s gross and operating profit margins suffered in recent quarters due to delayed customer projects following a disciplined capital deployment strategy. The project drags also lowered its FY2023 EBITDA. In Q4, it repurchased its shares at a price lower than the current price, which does not exude management’s confidence. Improved cash flow should give investors confidence because the company’s balance sheet is leveraged. Given the rich relative valuation, I think returns from the stock can deteriorate marginally in the near term. But I also expect returns to recover by the end of the year. So, I see a “hold” rating fit for now.