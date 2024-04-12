Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Franklin Covey: Patience Should Pay Off

Apr. 12, 2024 3:45 AM ETFranklin Covey Co. (FC) Stock
Fenway Investing profile picture
Fenway Investing
30 Followers

Summary

  • Franklin Covey's current low valuation does not reflect its potential for high-single-digit sales growth and strong operating leverage.
  • The Enterprise segment, which consists of soft-skill behavioral content sold to various organizations, has a sustainable pathway to adding more sales reps over time to further penetrate their market.
  • Concurrently, Franklin Covey should capture material operating leverage as they grow, leading to outsized growth. This is likely to be enhanced, as well, by continued share repurchases.
Woman addressing her team

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Despite continually posting strong numbers, Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) doesn’t ever seem to get the love it deserves. Per my anecdotal conversations, most of the reasons stem from a mental model tied more to their legacy business model (what’s happened historically) rather than

This article was written by

Fenway Investing profile picture
Fenway Investing
30 Followers
Value investor, collector of mental models, and book lover. I'm always open to ideas/thoughts relating to any of the listed topics so if you have any thoughts regarding those, feel free to send them to me.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News