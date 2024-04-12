Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Despite continually posting strong numbers, Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) doesn’t ever seem to get the love it deserves. Per my anecdotal conversations, most of the reasons stem from a mental model tied more to their legacy business model (what’s happened historically) rather than their current business model (what should happen going forward). Until investors come around, this reality will continue to be the case.

Said differently, Franklin Covey trades at ~8.8x EBITDA despite a clear pathway to high-single-digit sales growth over time plus material operating leverage which should push underlying earnings growth into the double-digit territory (plus or minus investment timing). With this growth profile, they should more reasonably trade at something north of 10x EBITDA on a fundamental basis.

At ~$40/share then, investors can earn attractive returns on capital over the coming 3-5 years. Furthermore, there’s little risk of implosion from any capital allocation miscues - as reflected in H1, management continues to prioritize share repurchases, only making this story even more attractive on a forward-looking basis.

Enterprise Sales: A Bright Outlook

(Education is another segment worth considering, but the bulk of the thesis/future valuation rests on the performance of Enterprise, so for the sake of brevity, I’ll focus on this segment today.)

For those who may be unfamiliar, Franklin Covey’s Enterprise segment consists of content sold to, well, enterprises ranging from small businesses to larger, multi-national public corporations, as well as not-for-profits and governments. They’ll sell the content either direct, which they list as “Direct Office” (DO) and comprise the majority of sales, or they’ll earn licensing revenue from their international franchise operators.

As for the content specifically, it consists of various soft-skill/behavioral content aimed at driving deeper behavioral change across any organization - if you were wondering, yes, they’re the producers behind “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People”. Today, most of their content is consumed via their All-Access Pass (AAP), a cloud-hosted subscription to their offering representing over half of total Enterprise sales. Another ~30% of sales come from add-on services, which include implementation consulting, executive coaching, content customization, some admin work, and/or facilitator training. ~10% of sales are tied to their legacy print revenue, where customers, instead of buying a subscription, just want to buy the printed books and manuals (their legacy offering). And then finally, they earn about 5%-ish of sales from licensing their content to international franchisees (obviously, this is a very high margin business).

Enterprise sales declined 2% versus the prior year Q2, but we need to break this - their DO sales declined 1% - roughly equal across both North America and Int’l offices - and their License sales were down low-single-digits too. Within their DO business, their AAP sales grew 8%, add-on services sales were about flat, and then a 35% decline in “legacy sales”. And for simplicity, I tend to contextualize DO sales between “core” sales (legacy plus AAP) and services. It’s not a perfect mental model, but it helps simplify the analysis.

DO sales did likely benefit from price increases. This wasn’t noted specifically on the Q2 call, but was noted on the Q1 2024 call. And they’ve previously talked about pushing through 3-5% AAP subscription price increases previously, so we can probably think about the impact of price being low-single-digit thereabouts.

Digging in, FC is unsurprisingly not immune to today’s macro pressures - as they reported 2 quarters ago on the Q3 2023 call, they had a few larger clients who didn’t renew their AAP subscription for budget reasons. Qualitatively, I’m not surprised - behavioral training content is largely a discretionary product. If a business needs to cut costs - of which many are today as evidenced by broader workforce layoffs - it’s understandable where this might entail buying fewer AAP seats and/or eliminating the subscription entirely to conserve cash.

However, notwithstanding this macro backdrop, they still posted high-single-digit growth in AAP sales, so clearly, they’re still finding a number of new seats to sell. Now, sure, legacy and AAP sales are sort of tied at the hip - e.g., a client can buy either a set of physical manuals, or they can buy an AAP subscription instead. However, with the sales changes between AAP and Legacy being roughly equal dollar-wise, that is a net positive sign as generally, a conversion to AAP results in a step down in sales. That is, if they buy an AAP seat - which is roughly the same cost as the manual - they’re only going to recognize 1/4th (quarterly) of that subscription, or in other words, a fourth of the manual cost. If they purchase legacy material, however, all of those sales are recognized in the quarter.

I don’t think there’s any value proposition or competitive deterioration. To the former, nothing has changed on this front, and it’s important to first recognize the value proposition offered is attractive (and per historical growth and retention rates, is perceived valuable by their clients too). Per management, the AAP costs around $200-250 per seat thereabouts. From the perspective of the HR head (decision maker) then, a 1% productivity improvement in a $75K salaried employee results in a 2-4x ROI, and that’s not a high bar. Admittedly, I’ve come to learn that most HR personnel don’t think of it this way, but if they removed the content, I think the negative effects would indeed become apparent. With this qualitative context and AAP growth, I don’t see a good argument that there's been any value proposition deterioration.

Competitively too, it’s hard to argue there’s been any share loss when the field of value propositions hasn’t really changed in material ways. To this point, if we step back out of macro affect periods, we can see that from FY20 to FY22, AAP sales increased by ~$25M annually, while this was only offset by ~$10M of legacy sales decline. Also during that period were their services (add-on) sales growing another $27M on an annual basis. On a net basis, they were growing Enterprise sales double-digits.

What I think is simply going on is that FC is continuing to scale their product offering across existing customers and new customers. With respect to existing customers, before we got into 2023, we know there’s been a continuing trend of getting more sales - selling more seats - as FC spends more time with their clients. Indeed, they disclosed on the call that the average AAP customer was spending ~$54K in FY18 - today the average AAP client is spending around $83K, highlighting just this evolution. And this would make sense qualitatively too - it’s natural to not do everything at once. I.e., “Let’s see how this plays out and if it works, we add it to other divisions within the company.” As such, this should still be happening.

With respect to winning new clients, one might point out that their client partner (CP) base - which are their sales reps - are actually down year-over-year from 300 CPs last year to now 265. During the quarter, actually, they took down their CPs from 290 to 265 as they “had approximately 8% of our client partners or 24 in total, who didn't fit within our planned future field deployment structure.”

Behind this, however, I think existing CPs are naturally increasing their productivity. While we don’t have precise data on this, we know that their CP count is still up from 247 at the start of 2021 (up from 200 in FY16), so there’s a class of about 20 CPs still within their first half of the maturation phase. That is, per the publicly disclosed ramp - $200K in Y1 to $1.3MM in Y5 - these CPs should still be maturing today, finding more clients in 2023 than they did in the prior years. I don’t see any reason why this wouldn’t be true. Maybe the pace or magnitude is different than the disclosed averages, but the directional conclusion is that there’s a 5 year window where existing CPs can find incremental, unaddressed non-market customers annually.

To this end, this is where I think they might be taking some share too as those CPs are of course going to be calling on customers utilizing a competitor’s solution. You’re right that FC’s content has been around for a long time and that most customers are already familiar with their offering, however, (1) it’s different when you’re doing the research and you have a CP in direct contact with you, and (2) there’s been a material shift in the value proposition (with AAP) which hasn’t likely fully penetrated the market. So, qualitatively, all else equal competitor-wise which seems valid, FC’s ROI increase should convince some of the market to switch over.

We also have data points to corroborate this. Over the past 3 years, management’s seen customers consolidate vendors down including FC from increased AAP value. Clients are also deciding to grow their contracts with FC - e.g., the average client grew their seats per contract, consistent with the vendor consolidation comment. And also, clients are agreeing to longer contracts (multi-year deals) as they noted on the Q2 call, although this doesn’t necessarily mean a higher ACV.

Looking ahead, Enterprise should be a much bigger business in 3-5 years. However, as noted earlier, they have reduced their CP count, but I think this is a temporal reorganization resulting essentially from growth - needing a different sales structure to support their growing business. Indeed, management still expects to add 100 CPs (net) over the “coming years” as noted on the call. Thus, while 2024 may be a quiet period - they don’t expect hiring to ramp until the end of 2024 - I don’t see why the subsequent years wouldn’t see CP growth.

To this end too, I think the runway is decently long. The math they provide is that of the 55,000 potential accounts, only 11,000 are assigned to their current CPs, leaving another 44,000 unassigned in the U.S. Of course, those businesses will follow a power law, such that the number of winnable clients in that 44,000 bucket is maybe no more than their current customer base. But the broader takeaway is that there’s a material amount of exposure growth they can still capture. And if true, should they add something like 30-40 net new CPs annually resulting in DO sales growing in that high-single-digit territory.

I think their competition position is likely sustainable over time. There are some credible competitors out there including LinkedIn Learning, Dale Carnegie, Ken Blanchard, and so on, but as evidenced over time, none have been able to expand their offerings into Franklin Covey’s territory with much success. Each occupy their own topic niche - e.g., Dale Carnegie for communication - but it’s also hard to catch up - Franklin Covey has invested a couple hundred million dollars into content development, so if you imagine a professor, for instance, with a single content offering, they don’t have the same reinvestment flywheel to keep up. And there’s particularly a competitive gap when it comes to their modality offering.

To round out this segment, let’s address the services angle, which came in at a 43% attach rate (services sales to AAP subscription sales), down from 47% in the prior year. I don’t find the explanation to be all that complicated - given today’s macro environment, it’s expected that businesses would spend less on things they don’t have to spend money on. To this end, while some of the add-on services are less discretionary like paying for an implementation consultant to avoid underutilizing FC’s content, it’s understandable that customers would curtail spending on discretionary services like executive coaching or content customization.

Over time, I thus don’t expect attach rates to remain at 43%. Indeed, there is some seasonality to the attach rates, but we can see that the full year attach rates were in the low-60% range for the past couple of years, a level, I think, is more normalized in macro stable periods.

If we add all of this up then, today’s low-single-digit declines are transitory - as the macro normalizes further, and we start lapping comparable periods, I'd expect sales growth to return to the high-single-digit territory for Enterprise as a whole (their License sales will largely track the rest of the segment as macro conditions average out by region over time).

Right now, Enterprise sales were $45.7M in Q2. There’s some seasonality with Q2 being a little softer than the remainder of the year - adjusted for this and we’re looking at something like $190M-ish in annualized sales today. Like we noted, their CP growth will be muted for the remainder of 2024, so I’m not expecting any material growth for the remainder of the year. However, as we get into 2025 and beyond, should our hypothesis be correct, they’ll pick up incremental sales from higher services spend on top of growing CPs, resulting in what, I think, can be high-single-digit growth for another handful of years given the aforementioned CP runway.

Net, I don’t see why from FY25-FY28, they couldn’t annually grow at ~8%-ish on top of ~$190M in sales today. That’d put us at ~$258M in FY28 sales. And then post-FY28, not only will there be continued CP maturation (and likely headcount growth) per our hypothesis, but they’ll have annual price increases they’re pushing through too.

Enterprise Margins: Operating Leverage A Boost

The Enterprise segment posted gross/EBITDA margins of 82.9%/22.9% compared to 82.7%/24% in the prior year Q2. So, they were roughly flat in the gross but saw lower EBITDA margins. There was some price that they pushed through as noted earlier, but that was merely used to offset wage inflation, so any potential net benefit here would’ve been small. The nice thing about software businesses though is unlike a manufacturer like American Woodmark (AMWD), they’re not battling constant input cost fluctuations.

Understandably, we’re not seeing much operating leverage today, with sales volumes about the same with the prior year. However, I did expect to see some modest boost from the aforementioned reduction in CPs. Now, it’s unclear when exactly they were let go, so it’s conceivable that FC only pick up a marginal, per month’s worth, of compensation expense savings with more savings to flow through in Q3. Still, though, adjusted opex was flat year-over-year, with increased travel costs and wage inflation offsetting this.

Zooming out a little bit, it’s important to recognize the inherent operating leverage in the business. Indeed, if we look at the past few years, Enterprise went from $169M in FY21 sales to $206M in FY23 - concurrently, segment adjusted EBITDA went from ~$31M (~18.3% margin) to ~$50M (~24.3% margin), or ~54% incrementals. This wasn’t price driven, nor was it mix driven, which we can see by looking at Int’l as a percentage of segment sales. The was fixed cost leverage.

Underneath this, most of their cost profile is going to consist of people (compensation) costs, be it for sales reps, implementation consultants, back-office personnel, etc. And they’ll incur various software and hardware costs too, which are material as well. But simply put, many of these costs don’t scale with sales, most notably obviously being their non-client facing expenses. But even for costs that do scale with sales, they shouldn’t scale at the same rate like CP costs, for instance.

Pinning down a precise number is a bit tough, but I don’t think it’s unreasonable for one to think they couldn’t achieve management’s previously disclosed target of mid-30% incremental EBITDA margins. Their gross margins in the low-80% should be relatively constant - there are content development costs (D&A) recognized at this level, so those should be some leverage, but let’s just largely think of their gross margins per incremental sale being in the low-80%.

After that, think about the incremental costs associated with a sale. If we take an existing CP, FC essentially captures all of that gross profit minus paying the CP a commission, which may amount to something like 15-25% of the sale, implying a 50%+ incremental margin. Now, there are a few subtle items in here. As they add more clients and/or upsell them, yes there’s a utilization angle that’s leverageable, but they have to add new facilitators to do the incremental implementation work, so that eats into that margin. And there also might be some incremental ad/marketing expenses that come with more clients which eats into the margin a little too. This is why management targets mid-30% instead of mid-50% margins.

There is some margin impact from who’s generating the sale, however. Incremental margins from existing CPs maturing are going to be materially higher than new CPs being onboarded and per our thesis earlier, the latter should drive growth post-2025. Still, we can see that notwithstanding CP growth in the prior years, the former outweighs the latter and given my expectations for CP growth being relatively similar (annually) to the aforementioned period, I don’t think there should be any reduction in margins here. It’d be a temporal item, anyways.

Finally, from a mix perspective, this was probably a wash year-over-year. At the gross margin level, mix is a good explanation for the roughly flat gross margins, as confirmed in the 10-Q. Recall that services fell faster than their subscription revenue, and services are lower margin, which they confirmed in early 2023. However, offsetting this, their Int’l licensee gross margins declined for mix reasons. All in all, though, I’m not overly concerned with the mix variable. They might actually get a slight benefit from Int’l recovering resulting in a higher percentage of AAP sales, but concurrently, increasing services sales will pressure margins.

All in all, I’m not expecting their price/cost to deteriorate, which has historically been the case. As they grow revenues, I think they’ll indeed capture mid-30% incremental EBITDA margins. As such, that’d take today’s sales/EBITDA run rate from ~$185M/~$42M to ~$258M/~$66M.

Valuation: Attractive

We haven’t talked about capital allocation, but as evidenced by the ~$18M spent in H1, they have a bias towards repurchasing shares. Capex-wise, they’re fairly capital light, spending ~$4M annually on PP&E. However, you do have to subtract out capitalized development (R&D) costs, which were over $9M in FY23. As reflected by H1 spend being lower, the FY23 rate is too high - spend here fluctuates depending on project timing. An average of $5M annually makes sense to me.

Also, as evidenced by the Jhana and Strive acquisitions, there’s also some R&D via M&A that needs to be accounted for. However, it’s probably the case that the past 5-7 years are a little unnormalized from an M&A spend perspective given that there’s probably some catch up here to get the platform optimized for AAP. So, this may slow.

We also haven’t discussed Education. In summary, the business is doing really well - signing a record number of new clients - and actually adhering to a similar legacy-to-subscription conversion as Enterprise is. Per my model and what I think they can grow at, I’m assuming FY28 sales/EBITDA of ~$91M/$10.6M (~11.6% segment EBITDA margin).

Added all up, on an FY28 basis, I get to consolidated sales/EBITDA of ~$349M/~$77M by FY28. After this, I’m assuming $11M of corporate expenses (shouldn’t scale with sales), 3% D&A intensity (~$10.5M), 4% SBC intensity ($14M), de minimis interest expense, and a 25% tax rate. Added together then, that produces net income of ~$31M. Adding back D&A and backing out capex - for which I’m assuming $4M in PP&E spend, $4M in capitalized R&D spend, and $3M in R&D spend - and I get an FCF close to $31M too.

Now, there’s another little nuance here - since they invoice subscriptions upfront, EBITDA reported in any given period where they grow is going to understate true FCF generated. If we simply take the delta of invoiced AAP sales and reported sales which tends to be ~$7-8M normally when they’re growing high-single-digit+. Since many costs are recognized in front and not when invoiced - although commission expenses are spread ratably through the year - we can safely assume that 50%+ of this is unrecognized FCF, or ~$4M, say. This would then put me at an FCF figure of $35M.

Now, most of this FCF will likely go back to shareholders - I’m not going to bother doing the math on this because it’ll simply result in more upside than if I simply assumed shareholders received the FCF as dividends. To me, this business at that point should be more than 20x FCF - call it, 25x. They’d be growing high-single-digit sales-wise plus operating leverage, and would still have a sizable runway ahead of them to achieve 5%+ sales growth over time. Thus, $875M is a fair market cap by FY28. Plus the cash generated in the interim of ~$100M gets me to an adjusted cap of ~$975M. Discounted back 5 periods, I get a present value of $605M, or a share price of ~$49/share.

Two angles, too, make this really conservative. First, the actual cash flow will likely go towards share repurchases - I’m merely assuming it’s paid out as dividends. And then two, this model assumes R&D spend of $3M annually - taking that out increases the FV per share by ~$5-6. So, the fair value ranges from low-to-upper-$40/share today.

Conclusion

I can see where FC might be potentially mispriced by the market - there’s more moving pieces and you have to look out many years to see the inherent leverage in the model working to their advantage. Investors might also not want to wait during their CP reorganization, preferring investments with more immediate sales/earning changes.

But with some patience, I think investors can earn a very attractive IRR at today’s prices should they execute. And to this end, a lot of their future is in their hands - their CP growth and incremental margins, for instance - minimizing external influences on the outcome.