Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tradeweb Exchange-Traded Funds Update - March 2024

Apr. 12, 2024 2:55 AM ETIVV, GOVT, BND, LQD, IVW, TFLO, MBB, DYNF, QUAL, AGG
Tradeweb profile picture
Tradeweb
162 Followers

Summary

  • Trading activity on the Tradeweb European ETF marketplace reached EUR 55.6 billion in March, while the proportion of transactions processed via the AiEX tool amounted to 86.1%.
  • In March, trading activity in equity-based ETFs was just under two-thirds of the overall platform flow at 65%, while fixed income and commodities were at 29% and 6%, respectively.
  • Total consolidated U.S. ETF notional value traded in March reached USD 60.2 billion.

High profits with ETF on the international stock exchanges

gopixa

The following data is derived from trading activity on the Tradeweb Markets institutional European- and U.S.-listed ETF platforms.

European-Listed ETFs

Total traded volume

Trading activity on the Tradeweb European ETF marketplace reached EUR 55.6 billion in March, while the

This article was written by

Tradeweb profile picture
Tradeweb
162 Followers
Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 40 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale and retail markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves approximately 2,500 clients in more than 60 countries. In an average trading day, Tradeweb facilitates more than $570 billion in notional value.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IVV--
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
GOVT--
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF
BND--
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares
LQD--
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
IVW--
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News