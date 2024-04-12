Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bank of Canada Holds Key Interest Rate Steady At 5%

Apr. 12, 2024 3:00 AM ETEWC, FLCA, BBCA, VCE:CA
TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.49K Followers

Summary

  • Bank of Canada keeps rates on hold.
  • Bank of Canada needs to see more evidence inflation is cooling.
  • The growing chance of a rate divergence between the U.S. and Canada.

Facade of Bank of Canada

Marc Dufresne

The Bank of Canada kept its key policy rate on hold at 5%. The central bank says it’s starting to see the economic conditions needed to lower rates, but that it’s looking for more evidence the momentum can be

This article was written by

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.49K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWC--
iShares MSCI Canada ETF
FLCA--
Franklin FTSE Canada ETF
BBCA--
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF
VCE:CA--
Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News