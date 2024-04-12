SW Photography/DigitalVision via Getty Images

When it comes to First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), much is actually currently known about the leading North American solar panel manufacturer's prospective growth and earnings trajectory.

With a huge backlog of ~80 Gigawatts, a massive deal pipeline in various stages of development, and ASP's that are trending higher, not lower, and there's no question that the company is currently set up to deliver strong results through the end of 2030.

The question, at this point, is about whether or not FSLR can execute, making good on its ambitious production targets and delivery timeline. There's also a question about whether or not the company's earnings past the end of this decade will be impacted by Chinese oversupply and dumping risks.

In our mind, with a strong track record of innovation, an excellent liquidity position, and with a strong brand for quality within the industry, we expect that FSLR is well-prepared to weather the storm and deliver market-beating results for the foreseeable future.

Today, we'll take a look at FSLR's financials and the stock's value proposition in order to show why we think this leading clean energy play appears massively undervalued versus its potential.

Sound good?

Let's dive in.

First Solar's Financials

As always, let's begin by taking a look at FSLR's financials.

In short, FSLR has had a stable, if somewhat anemic, past few years of operations.

TTM Sales have been consistent, ranging between $2.4 and $3.6 billion between 2017 and the present:

TradingView

Earnings have been less stable, but mostly positive, with net income ranging between -$200 million and $600 million over that same period.

Clearly, this is not ideal, especially for a company within a 'growth industry' like clean energy. However, it's largely due to the fact that solar has seen a number of boom-and-bust investment cycles, and so players like FSLR, SunPower (SPWR), and others have had to tinker, over time, with their business models. In the case of SPWR, it appears to have been for the worse.

However, with FSLR, we see the company's recent jettisoning of its systems business as a positive, and, with a clearer, more streamlined business model focused on designing, manufacturing, and delivering panels, we're expecting to see better results in the years ahead.

This is already showing up in the results.

Over the last few quarters, you can see that Revenue, Gross Profit, and Operating Income have all grown substantially:

Seeking Alpha

In our eyes, the majority of this improvement comes down to increased focus on FSLR's core business and value proposition.

This has also led to a big boost in FSLR's margin profile, particularly on the gross margin front, between 2021 and Q4 2023, growing from the mid 20's to the mid 40's:

Seeking Alpha

This gross margin improvement is really unique within the industry, and it can be explained by the brand that FSLR has built up over time with customers.

While many have become concerned with Chinese oversupply in the panel market, FSLR management doesn't appear to be too concerned.

Why?

Because of FSLR's brand.

When asked why FSLR can charge ASP's per watt that are significantly higher than competitors and foreign corporations like JA or Tongwei, CEO Mark Widmar had the following to say:

I was having a conversation with one of our largest partners just last week. And they couldn't be happier to be partnering with First Solar. And the attributes we're talking about, the strength of the technology, the certainty of First Solar, but it also gets into the responsible solar aspects as well and our carbon footprint and our water usage and our energy payback and our circular economy. And when you -- that's inherent to their value proposition that they're selling to their contracted off-take customers, like data centers, who value that as well. ... And our partner said, basically, look, I know I may have to pay a little bit more for First Solar, but when I look at the brand and the certainty and the value proposition that they're creating, more than happy to do that. And this is a counterparty that is almost 80 plus percent, 100% sole source into First Solar, and we've got a deep relationship and multi-gigawatts of opportunity still in front of us. And I don't see this as a unique one-off. ... They value the certainty of First Solar, and [are] looking to de-risk their projects as far out as they can go. The other thing that's still driving some uncertainty in the marketplace is, as you've seen recently with on an IP standpoint, especially as the market has transitioned to TopCon. Gencos has indicated that they're going to have a strong IP position for TopCon and they're going to enforce that IP. You've seen Maxeon make statements as well that they've got an IP position around TopCon that they're also going to enforce. So, our customers also have to think through freedom to operate with their counterparties around intellectual properties.

The way we see it, FSLR's pricing strength comes from 3 key things:

Differentiated Tech Stable partner 'Responsible Solar'

When you're buying FSLR as a customer, you're spending up on better panels, certainty in pricing and IP, and a commitment that the panels have been made in accordance with best environmental practices.

Zooming in for a second, on the panel front, FSLR's unique Cad-Tel panels are better at converting the sun's energy into electricity than traditional silicon, which gives a better payback period to scaled investors:

Investor Presentation

Additionally, as FSLR has a number of hedging agreements in place that provide visibility into pricing and margins, FSLR can offer price certainty to customers way out into the future, while locking in gross margins at the present moment in time:

As of December 31, 2023, approximately 95% of the megawatts in our backlog had some form of freight protection, and approximately 85% had some form of steel and/or aluminum commodity cost protection.

Add it all up, and FSLR appears poised to win business now, and well into the future, despite not being as competitive on cost as other panel manufacturers in China and southeast Asia.

It's also why the company's ASP has actually increased in recent quarters, despite the oversupply of panels, in general, in the market.

First Solar's Backlog

Combine these advantages, and tack on the increased focus on the core business, and it's no wonder that FSLR's backlog is huge, and expanding.

With 80 GW booked, incremental adds to this backlog over recent quarters, and another 100 GW in the potential pipeline, FSLR's financial position appears secure well into the future:

Investor Presentation Investor Presentation

This is why the company is focused on increasing production, so it can meet the demands of the market over time:

Investor Presentation

Even at this level of production, it will take years and years to chunk through the current backlog.

Looking forward to earnings, analysts currently believe that Adjusted Operating Earnings are poised to expand considerably, to ~$13, $21, and $30 per share over the next 3 years:

FAST Graphs

This seems reasonable to us given that expanding realized revenue should come about on the back of production growth and backlog execution, and the company should see stable / improving margins given management's long history of cost control. Plus, with a relatively fixed cost base, we expect that new incremental gross profits should drop straight to the bottom line.

If FSLR is able to execute on this backlog at the quoted ASPs, which, again, seems reasonable due to FSLR's historically conservative approach to managing contracts, liquidity, and commitments, it appears as though the company's EPS should expand dramatically in the coming years, from the ~$7 per share it reported in 2023.

What Is First Solar Worth?

So, if First Solar has a number of long-term strengths that should allow it to continue winning business past the backlog, the company is expanding production capabilities to meet demand, and earnings on the current backlog are expected to boost EPS significantly, what might the stock be worth?

Right now, FSLR trades at a ~$19 billion market cap.

For 2024, management is forecasting $1.5 billion midpoint for operating income.

This gives FSLR a 13x 2024 Operating multiple, which appears very reasonable given the potential future growth in store here.

In this case, operating multiple seems like a good place to start, because it shows the actual 'results' of the business, without looking at the recent tax credit sale and other things that could muddy the waters. We're attempting to see what the market's multiple placed on business activity is, and in our view, 13x appears attractive.

On one hand, 13x FWD income doesn't compare favorably with other stocks in the market, like Maxeon (MAXN) and Canadian Solar (CSIQ):

Seeking Alpha

However, FSLR is many times larger than these domestically listed competitors, which gives it size, scale, and completive advantages.

Additionally, when compared with the S&P 500's nominal long term multiple of 18x, FSLR appears attractive, especially because it's expected to grow at a much quicker rate over the interim.

Looking out more, we see potential EPS growth of 30% averaged over the coming years, which ends with a resulting 1-year-out Fair Value of $350 - $430 in our view:

PropNotes

The stock currently trades for $185, which is significantly below this.

Thus, expansion to what is, in our view, a fairly certain level of growth and earnings, then, with an average / model historical multiple on top of that, we don't think our Fair Value model appears unreasonable going forward:

FAST Graphs

It's true that the company's historical sales multiple provides less upside when viewed in a vacuum, but as FSLR's net income expands past the $1 billion mark for the first time, we think the market will begin to focus more on the bottom-line results, which could dramatically boost the stock as earnings multiples expand to the growth rate.

Risks

The key risk here to investing in FSLR is primarily political.

Chinese solar manufacturers are largely subsidized by the CCP, which means that they can produce products for much less than other companies in other countries. This has led to a slew of solar dumping headlines as of late, which is primarily why we believe that FSLR's backlog and earnings potential is so discounted - negative sentiment.

We think that anti-dumping trade protections will likely improve FSLR's competitive position, but as we discussed, even without effective blockers right now, we think FSLR's brand is strong enough to weather this pricing storm, especially due to Cad-Tel's energy efficiency advantage, which allows utilities to produce the same amount energy in a smaller physical footprint.

The IRA subsidy of 0.7c per watt also ameliorates this risk somewhat.

That said, pricing, at the end of the day, is the key risk when it comes to the market, and if FSLR can't compete, or continue to build its backlog, then it may run the risk of over-investing into unprofitable production capacity, which could hurt earnings, and the stock, looking forward.

Another risk is the risk that FSLR won't be able to clear its backlog quickly or efficiently, or otherwise fumbles when it comes to execution, which could lead to lost orders and decreased growth, revenues, and profitability.

The operational complexity needed to scale up a PV panel manufacturing business is not inconsequential, and FSLR needs to complete 2 more factories this year and next to meet its production goals.

In our mind, this risk is material, which likely explains some of the current discount as well. However, FSLR isn't expanding into factory number 2, it's expanding into factories 6 and 7. It's done this before. At this point, it stands to reason that management is skilled in the art of building and deploying manufacturing capabilities, which reduced this risk in our mind.

Thus, while there's a serious execution task in front of management, we think they are up to the challenge, and would be willing to entrust them with our capital as investors.

Summary

All in all, though, we see FSLR's EPS growing considerably over the coming years as production improves and margins remain consistent, which we think should send the stock much higher, towards our Fair Value estimate above $350 per share.

There are some risks with Chinese solar overcapacity, which are material, but given FSLR's unique value proposition, strong brand, and increased focus on the core business, we think that the company should weather the storm well until more effective trade protections are adopted.

Even if this doesn't happen, we think FSLR is still a strong bet on the overall clean tech growth and margin opportunity.

Thus, our 'Strong Buy' rating.

Cheers!