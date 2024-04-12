Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gold Market Commentary: What's The Bull Case At An All-Time High?

Apr. 12, 2024
World Gold Council
Summary

  • Gold had a strong March, as futures investors and green shoots from US gold ETFs helped drive prices to new all-time highs.
  • ETF investors have catching up to do, while Indian elections will likely stall local demand in April.
  • Gold prices scaled new heights in March, finishing 8.1% higher at US$2,214/oz by the end of the month.

March review

Gold had a strong March, as futures investors and green shoots from US gold ETFs helped drive prices to new all-time highs.

Looking forward

ETF investors have catching up to do, while Indian elections will likely

World Gold Council
The World Gold Council is the market development organization for the gold industry. Our purpose is to stimulate and sustain demand for gold, provide industry leadership, and be the global authority on the gold market. We are a unique organization that delivers tangible benefits to the gold industry. We are an active force within the market, working with a large and diverse set of partners to create access, drive innovation and stimulate demand, while providing a collective voice for our members. We provide insights into the international gold markets, helping people to understand the investment qualities of gold and its role in meeting the social and environmental needs of society. For more information visit www.gold.org.

