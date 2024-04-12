Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies: The March Report

RHJ Source: Own Processing

Precious metals royalty and streaming companies represent a very interesting sub-industry of the precious metals mining industry. They provide some leverage to the growing metals prices, similar to the typical mining companies; however, they are less risky in comparison to them. Their incomes are derived from royalty and streaming agreements. Under a metal streaming agreement, the streaming company provides an upfront payment to acquire the right to future deliveries of a predefined percentage of metal production of a mining operation. The streaming company also pays some ongoing payments that are usually well below the market price of the metal. They can be set as a fixed sum (e.g., $300/toz gold) or as a percentage (e.g., 20% of the prevailing gold price), or a combination of both (e.g., the lower of a) $300/toz gold and b) 20% of the prevailing gold price). The royalties usually apply to a small fraction of the mining project production (usually 1-3%), and they are not connected with ongoing payments. They can have various forms, but the most common is a small percentage of the net smelter return ("NSR"). The NSR is calculated as revenues from the sale of the mined products minus transportation and refining costs. To better track the overall performance of the whole sub-industry, I created a capitalization-weighted index (the Precious Metals Royalty and Streaming Index) consisting of 11 companies (in June 2020, expanded to 15). Later, based on the inquiries of readers, I also introduced an equal-weighted version of the index. Until March 2021, both indices included the same companies and were calculated back to January 2019. However, some major changes occurred in April 2021. Due to the boom of the royalty and streaming industry and the emergence of many new companies, the indices experienced two major changes. First of all, the market capitalization-weighted index was modified to include only the 5 biggest companies: Franco-Nevada (FNV), Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), Royal Gold (RGLD), Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), and Sandstorm Gold (SAND). The combined weight of these 5 companies on the old index was around 95%, therefore, the small companies had only a negligible impact on their performance. The values of the index were re-calculated back to January 2019, and between January 2019 and March 2021, the difference in the overall performance of the old and the new index was only 2.29 percentage points. The second change is related to the equally weighted index that was expanded to 20 companies.

The previous editions of the monthly report can be found here: May 2019, June 2019, July 2019, August 2019, September 2019, October 2019, November 2019, December 2019, January 2020, February 2020, March 2020, April 2020, May 2020, June 2020, July 2020, August 2020, September 2020, October 2020, November 2020, December 2020, January 2021, February 2021, March 2021, April 2021, May 2021, June 2021, July 2021, August 2021, September 2021, October 2021, November 2021, December 2021, January 2022, February 2022, March 2022, April 2022, May 2022, June 2022, July 2022, August 2022, September 2022, October 2022, November 2022, December 2022, January 2023, February 2023, March 2023, April 2023, May 2023, June 2023, July 2023, August 2023, September 2023, October 2023, November 2023, December 2023, January 2024, February 2024.

Source: Own Processing

Franco-Nevada maintains its status of the biggest precious metals R&S company, with a market capitalization of nearly $23 billion. The second-placed Wheaton Precious Metals has a market capitalization of slightly more than $21 billion. At the bottom of the list remains Star Royalties (OTCQX:STRFF) with a market capitalization of less than $15 million. The only change in the ranking compared to February occurred in the 7th and 8th position, where Gold Royalty (GROY) and Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA) switched their places.

Source: Own Processing

March was a great month for the precious metals R&S companies. The gold market's break-out to new record highs fuelled strong growth in this stock market segment. Out of the 16 companies, 15 ended in green numbers. In 13 cases, the share price grew by more than 12.5%. The biggest gains were recorded by Metalla. Its share price increased by nearly 30%. The growth trend started in late February when IAMGOLD (IAG) released an updated resource estimate for the Gosselin deposit which is a part of the Cote gold project. The growth was subsequently further supported by the strong gold price growth. Sandstorm Gold's more than 26% growth was fuelled by the gold price movement too, however, further support was provided by some positive news related to several of its assets. The only company that ended in red numbers was Star Royalties. Its share price declined by 5%, although there was no company-specific news.

Source: Own Processing

The share price of the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) grew by 8.58%, and the share price of the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) even by 9.74%. This fueled steep growth across the precious metals mining industry. As a result, share prices of the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) grew by 19.95% and 21.52% respectively. The precious metals R&S companies did well too. The Precious Metals R&S Index grew by 14.92%, and the Precious Metals R&S Equally Weighted Index grew by 14.32%.

The March News

The majority of news was related to the Q4 2023 financial results. Some companies provided also portfolio updates. The biggest news is probably the Thacker Pass lithium mine receiving a $2.26 billion loan from the U.S. Department of Energy, which is very good news for Trident Royalties.

Franco-Nevada (FNV) released its Q4 financial results. The company sold 152,351 toz of gold equivalent, generating revenues of $303.3 million, which is in line with the previous quarter and slightly less than in Q4 2022. The operating cash flow amounted to $283.5 million, which is 20% more than in Q3, but only 1.5% more than in Q4 2022. Franco-Nevada reported a net loss of $982.5 million, attributable to the $1.17 billion impairment charge related to the Cobre Panama stream. The adjusted net income equals $172.9 million. Franco-Nevada ended Q4 with cash of $1.422 billion and debt-free. In 2024, Franco-Nevada expects sales of 480,000-540,000 toz of gold equivalent. By 2028, the sales should increase to 540,000-600,000 toz of gold equivalent. During the quarter, Franco-Nevada acquired an additional 1% NSR royalty on Skeena Resources' (SKE) Eskay Creek gold project for $41.8 million, additional royalties on the Haynesville natural gas project for $125 million, and an additional 1% NSR royalty on Argonaut Gold's (OTCPK:ARNGF) Magino gold project for $28 million.

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) reported its Q4 financial results too. The gold equivalent sales amounted to 162,360 toz. The revenues grew to $313.5 million, which is 40% more than in Q3 and 33% more than in Q4 2022. The operating cash flow jumped up too. It grew by more than 40% to $242.4 million. The net income equaled $168.4 million, which is in line with Q4 2022, but 45% more than in Q3 2023. Wheaton ended Q4 with cash of $546.5 million, and a symbolical debt of $6.2 million. During Q4, Wheaton acquired a 100% silver stream on Waterton Copper's Mineral Park project for $115 million. It also agreed to pay up to $530 million to acquire a 62.5% gold stream and 5.25% platinum and palladium stream on Ivanhoe Mines' (OTCQX:IVPAF) Platreef project, 6.875%-7.375% gold and silver stream on BMC Minerals' Kudz Ze Kayah project, and 3.05% gold stream on Dalradian Gold's Curraghinalt gold project. Wheaton also paid $20 million for a royalty on Vista Gold's (VGZ) Mt. Todd gold project. In February, Wheaton acquired a 1.5% NSR royalty on Integra Resources' (ITRG) DeLamar project.

The company also adopted a progressive dividend policy according to which, as much as 30% of average cash flows for the previous four quarters should be distributed in the form of dividends. The Q1 2024 dividend was set at $0.155 per share which is 3.33% more than in Q4. It will be paid on April 15, to shareholders of record as of April 2.

Sandstorm Gold (SAND) provided an extensive portfolio update. The most important news is that Ivanhoe Mines (OTCQX:IVPAF) decided to accelerate the Platreef Mine Phase 2 development and also to increase the projected capacity of the Platreef mine, where Sandstorm holds a 37.5% gold stream. Phase 1 production should start in early 2025, an updated feasibility study for Phase 2 is scheduled for H2 2024. Teck Resources (TECK) announced that the Antamina mine life was extended until 2036. Sandstrom holds a 1.66% silver stream and 0.55% net profit interest from Antamina. Worth mentioning is also Lundin Gold's (OTCQX:LUGDF) decision to expand the Fruta del Norte mine throughput by 10% and recoveries by 3%. Sandstorm holds a 0.9% NSR royalty on Fruta del Norte. Less positive is the information that following the mining disaster at its Turkish mine, SSR Mining (SSRM) retracted all its guidances regarding the Turkish assets, the Hod Maden project included. Sandstorm expects that the project will be delayed by 1 year.

The company also declared another quarterly dividend. Sandstorm will pay C$0.02 per share on April 26, to shareholders of record as of April 16.

Gold Royalty (GROY) announced its Q4 2023 financial results. The company recorded revenues of $1 million, operating cash flow of -$1.7 million, and net loss of $19.4 million. The loss is attributable to a $19.76 million impairment charge related mainly to the Jerritt Canyon, Beaufor, McKenzie Break, and Swanson royalties. As of the end of Q4, Gold Royalty held cash of $1.8 million and debt of $33.1 million. What is important, in 2024, the company expects an approximately 100% growth in attributable production, to 5,000-5,600 toz of gold equivalent. The growth is attributable mainly to the Cote, Odyssey, Cozamin, and Borborema royalties.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA) released its Q4 financial results. The company generated revenues of $1.4 million, which is in line with the previous quarter, and more than 100% better compared to the same period of last year. The operating cash flow remains low, it declined from $300,000 in Q3 to -$800,000 in Q4. The net income amounted to -$1.9 million, which is only slightly better compared to Q3, however, there is a notable improvement compared to the $4.8 million loss recorded in Q4 2022. Metalla ended Q4 with cash of $14.1 million and the net debt amounted to $1.1 million.

EMX Royalty (EMX) released its Q4 financial results. The revenues amounted to $7.5 million, operating cash flow to $3.5 million, and net income to $1.4 million. All the numbers are notably worse compared to Q3, as the Q3 results were inflated by the delayed payments related to the Timok royalty. What is positive, the numbers are notably better compared to Q4 2022, due to the Timok royalty that started generating regular cash flows following the resolution of the dispute with Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF), and due to the growing Caserones royalty. As of the end of Q4, EMX held cash of $27.3 million and its net debt amounted to $5.4 million. In 2024, EMX expects gold equivalent sales of 11,000-14,000 toz of gold equivalent. This is less than the 2023 sales of 15,784 toz of gold equivalent, however, the 2023 number includes also the delayed Timok royalty payments accumulated during 2021 and 2022.

Vox Royalty (VOXR) reported the Q4 financial results. Its revenues declined from $3.5 million in Q3 to $3 million in Q4, however, compared to Q4 2022, they increased by more than 40%. The operating cash flow increased notably, from $1.7 million in Q4 2022 and $1.4 million in Q3 2023, to $2.3 million in Q4 2023. However, the net income turned into red numbers, as the company recorded a loss of $0.4 million. The loss is attributable to a $1 million impairment charge related to Jaw, Phoebe, Cart, and Colossus royalties, as the operator of the projects did not renew the mining claims. However, based on the deal with the operator, Vox should receive 4 new royalties with a value of at least $1 million, therefore, the company expects the impairment to be reversed in the future. Vox ended Q4 with cash of $9.3 million and debt-free. In 2024, Vox expects royalty revenues of $11-13 million, which should be in line with revenues of $12.3 million recorded in 2023. Vox also increased the quarterly dividend by 9.1%. $0.012 per share will be paid on April 12, to shareholders of record as of March 29.

On March 18, Vox introduced a dividend reinvestment plan under which, shareholders may receive additional shares of the company at a 5% discount, instead of the cash dividend. The company also announced a $1.5 million share repurchase program.

The company also provided an extensive portfolio update. The most important news is that De Grey Mining's (OTCPK:DGMLF) acquisition of the Ashburton gold project (Vox holds a 1.75% GRR royalty) should speed up its development. It is also expected that Silver Mines (OTCPK:SLVMF) will release an updated feasibility study for the Bowdens silver project (Vox holds a 0.85% GRR royalty) in H2 2024, and the final investment decision should follow soon after. And Orla Mining (ORLA) expects to obtain the final permits for the South Railroad project in 2025.

Trident Royalties (OTCQB:TDTRF) announced that Lithium Americas (LAC) received a conditional commitment from the U.S. Department of Energy for a $2.26 billion loan under the Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program for financing the construction of the processing facilities at Thacker Pass. This is a huge step on the road to put the Thacker Pass lithium mine into production. The project is supported not only by Ford Motor Company (F) but also by the U.S. government now. This is huge news for Trident which holds an efficient 1.05% Gross Revenue Royalty on the project that should be producing 40,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium carbonate per year in Stage I, and 80,000 tonnes per year after the Stage II expansion.

Sailfish Royalty (OTCQX:SROYF) declared a Q1 dividend of $0.0125 per share, payable on April 15, to shareholders of record as of March 31. Sailfish also announced that CMC Metals unilaterally terminated the option agreement to acquire Swordfish Silver Corp.

On March 27, Sailfish announced that the permitting process for Solidus Resources' Spring Valley gold mine keeps on progressing, with a Record of Decision expected in the winter of 2025. Sailfish holds a 0.5%-3% NSR royalty over the property (a better part of the proposed open pit is covered by the 3% NSR royalty).

Orogen Royalties (OTCQX:OGNRF) announced preliminary Q4 financial results. The revenues amounted to C$2.3 million ($1.69 million), which is nearly double the revenue recorded during the same period of the previous year. The growth was fueled mainly by the Ermitano royalty. The net income amounted to C$350,000 ($257,000). The audited financial results should be released before the end of April.

Elemental Altus Royalties (OTCQX:ELEMF) reported its preliminary Q4 financial results too. The company sold approximately 2,800 toz of gold equivalent, generating revenues of $5.6 million. The overall 2023 sales and revenues amounted to 9,070 toz of gold equivalent, and $17.8 million respectively.

The April Outlook

The earnings season is more or less over, and the news flow will probably be calmer in April. The early April days indicate that April could be another positive month for the precious metals R&S companies. However, it will be really hard to repeat the great March performance.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.