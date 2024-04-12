Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

10-Year U.S. Treasury Yield 'Fair Value' Estimate: April 11, 2024

Apr. 12, 2024 4:00 AM ETTLT, SPTL, VGLT, VLGSX, VUSTX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX
James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.37K Followers

Summary

  • The market continues to price the US 10-year Treasury yield well above its estimated fair value, based on the average of three models run by CapitalSpectator.com.
  • Today’s revised fair value estimate of the 10-year yield through March continues to print well below the market value of the benchmark rate, based on the average of three models.
  • Based on the current data, the view that inflation is reaccelerating remains weak, albeit a bit less weak vs. last month.

US Treasury Building, Washington DC

carterdayne

The market continues to price the US 10-year Treasury yield well above its estimated “fair value,” based on the average of three models run by CapitalSpectator.com.

Yesterday’s hotter-than-expected consumer inflation report suggests that a hefty market premium will

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
6.37K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
SPTL--
SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
VGLT--
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
VLGSX--
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Inst
VUSTX--
Vanguard Long Term Treasury Fund Inv
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News