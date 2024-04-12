Mawer Investment Management Q1 2024 Quarterly Update

Market Overview
The first quarter of 2024 saw a divergence in fortunes between equity and fixed income markets. Equities continued surging forward thanks to resilient global economic data while bonds suffered from rising yields. Strong corporate earnings, positive sentiment around the potentially transformational impact of artificial intelligence, and expectations of eventual rate cuts also provided fuel to rocket equities higher. From a regional perspective, developed markets continued to outperform their emerging market peers mainly due to continued economic challenges in China.
How Did We Do?
Performance has been presented for the O-Series Mawer Mutual Funds in Canadian dollars and calculated gross of management fees and net of operating expenses for the 3-month period of January 1, 2024 - March 28, 2024.
Equities
Chart A: Q1 2024, Series O, Gross of fees
Technology focused businesses were some of the strongest performers in the first quarter, especially among those positioned to benefit from artificial intelligence and semiconductor demand.
- Our holdings in TSM, a leading semiconductor manufacturer, along with ASML and ASM International (OTCQX:ASMIY), suppliers of critical tools in the sophisticated semiconductor manufacturing process, all benefitted from the explosive growth in demand expectations for the industry. All three companies possess robust competitive advantages largely tied to technological know-how, reputation, high barriers to entry-both financially and with respect to learning curves-and significant market shares. ASML, for instance, is the only company in the world capable of making EUV lithography machines used in the production of the most technologically advanced chips.
- Some of our other top technology focused performers included value-added resellers Converge Technology Solutions (OTCQX:CTSDF), Softchoice (OTCPK:SFTCF), and Softcat (SFTCY). These companies' stocks performed well as the economy's continued resilience has improved the outlook for their customers looking to acquire software services or hardware. They additionally are positioned to benefit from exploration and deployment of artificial intelligence technologies by their customers.
However, our lack of exposure to Nvidia (NVDA) and META was a hindrance on relative performance this quarter as the market has continued to look at these companies favorably.
While the advancements in artificial intelligence have helped propel many technology companies higher, not all companies have been winners from this development-businesses models that may be disrupted by this technology were some of our weaker performing holdings over the quarter including a provider of contact center software, Enghouse Systems (OTCPK:EGHSF), and contact center operator, Teleperformance (OTCPK:TLPFF).
Elsewhere, momentum continued for some of our stronger performing holdings from 2023.
- The stocks for defense-oriented companies such as Rheinmetall (OTCPK:RNMBF), BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF), and BWX Technologies (BWXT) moved higher on continued geopolitical concerns and higher defense spending.
- Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), and Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) had another strong quarter, as they continued to report strong fundamentals and are also positioned to benefit from artificial intelligence advancements.
Balanced and Canadian Bond
Chart B: Q1 2024, Series O, Gross of fees
Despite the divergence in the returns of equities and fixed income, balanced investors have benefited from another notable quarter of strong performance from equities. While some central banks have communicated the possibility of lower policy rates, the timing and extent remain uncertain as the economy, notably in the U.S., has remained resilient and inflation has been difficult to fully tame. This uncertainty has led to a tempering in expectations for the number of possible policy rate cuts to come this year. Ultimately, yields slightly increased and Canadian bonds finished the quarter in negative territory.
We made a few adjustments to our target asset mix weights in the quarter. For clients in our Balanced and Tax Effective Balanced strategies, as equities have continued to climb, we trimmed back our weight in U.S. equity and added to Canadian bonds. We also reallocated a portion of our U.S. equity weight to our U.S. Mid Cap equity strategy as we believe this will improve the overall diversification of the portfolio. For clients in our Global Balanced strategy, we also trimmed back our equity weight and added to Canadian bonds.
We remain mindful that the strong returns in many regional equity markets may be vulnerable to a deviation in the current path of policy rates or economic outlook-although it's also possible that current enthusiasm may prevail.
Looking Ahead
The current bull market is a sign of confidence in the durability of the global economy, the continued robustness of corporate earnings, and that central banks' actions against inflation are having their intended effect. During the last several years, macro factors have had an outsized influence on equity markets: e.g., the initial demand destruction caused by COVID-19, the impact of the ensuing stimulus in propelling markets higher, and the duration effects of inflation and higher discount rates that whipsawed stock prices in 2022 and 2023. But in 2024, investors have been unfazed by the influence of central banks: equities have marched higher despite a pullback in expectations for rate cuts. While there may indeed be some hype associated with artificial intelligence and uncertain future demand, it does appear to be backed by genuine earnings growth (which will need to persist in order to justify valuations) and many businesses exposed seem to enjoy strong moats.
With a higher cost of capital and an economy that seems to be coping reasonably well with that cost of capital, a greater discernment of fundamentals, genuine earnings potential, and ultimately long-term wealth creation is welcome. Big-picture risks to the outlook are always present, hence our focus on a well-balanced portfolio of businesses that can withstand shocks.
We continue to balance the risks, managing exposure to sharp edges by constructing portfolios we believe to be resilient.
Total Gross Returns (Series O)
For periods ending March 28, 2024
|
Equity funds
|
YTD
|
3‑Mo
|
1‑Yr
|
3‑Yr
|
5‑Yr
|
10‑Yr
|
Since
Inception*
|
Mawer International Equity Fund
|
8.3
|
8.3
|
14.9
|
4.5
|
6.9
|
8.6
|
9.2
|
International Equity Benchmark*
|
7.3
|
7.3
|
13.1
|
4.4
|
6.2
|
6.4
|
6.1
|
Mawer U.S. Equity Fund
|
11.1
|
11.1
|
23.8
|
12.0
|
13.5
|
14.9
|
11.0
|
S&P 500 Index
|
13.5
|
13.5
|
29.9
|
14.3
|
15.3
|
15.3
|
10.9
|
Mawer U.S. Mid Cap Equity Fund
|
10.3
|
10.3
|
22.4
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6.9
|
Russell Midcap Index (TR)
|
11.5
|
11.5
|
22.3
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6.2
|
Mawer Global Equity Fund
|
7.2
|
7.2
|
18.2
|
11.2
|
11.6
|
12.6
|
13.5
|
Global Equity Benchmark*
|
11.0
|
11.0
|
23.1
|
9.6
|
11.2
|
11.0
|
11.4
|
Mawer Global Small Cap Fund
|
3.7
|
3.7
|
14.0
|
1.3
|
7.3
|
10.4
|
12.4
|
Global Small Cap Benchmark*
|
6.5
|
6.5
|
16.3
|
4.1
|
8.3
|
8.8
|
7.4
|
Mawer Emerging Markets Equity Fund
|
11.5
|
11.5
|
20.9
|
‑1.0
|
4.0
|
-
|
6.0
|
MSCI Emerging Markets Index (net)
|
4.8
|
4.8
|
7.8
|
-2.8
|
2.4
|
-
|
4.9
|
Mawer EAFE Large Cap Fund
|
8.3
|
8.3
|
16.7
|
8.1
|
-
|
-
|
10.3
|
MSCI EAFE Index (net)
|
8.4
|
8.4
|
15.2
|
7.4
|
-
|
-
|
10.5
|
Mawer Canadian Equity Fund
|
7.0
|
7.0
|
13.5
|
9.3
|
9.7
|
8.9
|
10.2
|
S&P/TSX Composite Index
|
6.6
|
6.6
|
14.0
|
9.1
|
10.0
|
7.7
|
7.8
|
Mawer New Canada Fund
|
8.3
|
8.3
|
21.2
|
4.5
|
11.6
|
9.2
|
13.5
|
New Canada Benchmark*
|
7.9
|
7.9
|
8.2
|
4.0
|
7.8
|
3.8
|
6.1
|
Balanced funds
|
Mawer Global Balanced Fund
|
4.2
|
4.2
|
12.4
|
7.0
|
7.8
|
8.7
|
9.5
|
Internal Global Balanced Benchmark*
|
6.1
|
6.1
|
14.5
|
5.2
|
6.8
|
7.4
|
8.2
|
Mawer Balanced Fund
|
4.7
|
4.7
|
11.7
|
4.2
|
6.4
|
7.5
|
8.0
|
Internal Balanced Benchmark*
|
4.7
|
4.7
|
11.3
|
4.5
|
6.4
|
6.3
|
6.2
|
Mawer Tax Effective Balanced Fund
|
4.8
|
4.8
|
11.7
|
4.2
|
6.4
|
7.4
|
7.9
|
Internal Tax Effective Balanced Benchmark*
|
4.7
|
4.7
|
11.3
|
4.5
|
6.4
|
6.3
|
6.2
|
Income funds
|
Mawer Global Credit Opportunities Fund 1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
ICE BofA Global Corporate & High Yield Index
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Mawer Canadian Bond Fund
|
‑1.1
|
‑1.1
|
2.5
|
‑1.3
|
0.6
|
2.1
|
3.6
|
FTSE Canada Universe Bond Index
|
-1.2
|
-1.2
|
2.1
|
-1.5
|
0.3
|
2.0
|
3.5
|
Mawer Canadian Money Market Fund
|
1.2
|
1.2
|
4.8
|
2.5
|
1.8
|
1.3
|
1.4
|
FTSE Canada 91 Day TBill Index
|
1.2
|
1.2
|
4.8
|
2.6
|
2.0
|
1.4
|
1.6
|
1 Funds with less than 1 year of performance cannot be shown.
* Refer to www.mawer.com/funds/performance/ for Fund Inception Dates and Benchmark History.
Mawer Mutual Funds are managed by Mawer Investment Management Ltd. O-Series returns for the Mawer Mutual Funds are reported in Canadian dollars and calculated before management fees and after operating expenses have been deducted. In comparison, index returns do not incur management fees or operating expenses.
|
This document is for informational purposes only. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the fund facts and the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Mawer Funds are managed by Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Mutual fund securities are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer.
This Mawer Quarterly includes certain statements that are "forward looking information" or "forward looking statements" (collectively, "forward looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this report that address activities, events or developments that the portfolio advisor, Mawer Investment Management Ltd., expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including such things as anticipated financial performance, beliefs, plans, goals, objectives,
assumptions, information and statements about possible future events, conditions, results of operations, are forward looking information. The words "may", "could", "would", "should", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "forecast", "objective", "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking information. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. Forward looking information is subject to various risks described in the Simplified Prospectus, uncertainties, and assumptions about the Fund, capital markets and economic factors, which could cause actual results to vary and in some instances to differ materially from those anticipated by the portfolio advisor and expressed in this report. Material risk factors include, but are not limited to, general economic, political and market factors in North America and internationally, interest and foreign exchange rates, global equity and capital markets, business competition, technological change, changes in government regulations, unexpected judicial or regulatory proceedings, and catastrophic events. The foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive.
All opinions contained in forward looking information are subject to change without notice and are provided in good faith and are based on the estimates and opinions of the portfolio advisor at the time the information is presented. The portfolio advisor has no specific intention of updating any forward looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities legislation. Certain information about specific holdings in the Fund, including any opinion, is based upon various sources believed to be reliable, but cannot be guaranteed to be current, accurate or complete and is subject to change without notice.
Index returns are supplied by a third party-we believe the data to be accurate, however, cannot guarantee its accuracy. Index returns are sourced from FTSE Russell and BMO Capital Markets.
Performance returns for the Mawer Mutual Funds and benchmarks are calculated by Mawer Investment Management Ltd. These returns are historical simple returns for the 3 month, YTD, and 1 year periods, and annualized compounded total returns for periods after 1 year.
Non-performance related material in this document reflects the opinions of the writer, and does not reflect fact or predictions of actual events or impacts, and cannot be relied upon for investing purposes or as investment advice or guarantees of any kind.
The MSCI information may only be used for your internal use, may not be reproduced or disseminated in any form and may not be used as a basis for or a component of any financial instruments or products or indices. None of the MSCI information is intended to constitute investment advice or a recommendation to make (or refrain from making) any kind of investment decision and may not be relied on as such. Historical data and analysis should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of any future performance analysis, forecast or prediction. The MSCI information is provided on an "as is" basis and the user of this information assumes the entire risk of any use made of this information.
MSCI, each of its affiliates and each other person involved in or related to compiling, computing or creating any MSCI information (collectively, the "MSCI Parties") expressly disclaims all warranties (including, without limitation, any warranties of originality, accuracy, completeness, timeliness, non-infringement, merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose) with respect to this information. Without limiting any of the foregoing, in no event shall any MSCI Party have any liability for any direct, indirect, special, incidental, punitive, consequential (including, without limitation, lost profits) or any other damages. (Powering better investment decisions)
London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group"). © LSE Group 2024. FTSE Russell is a trading name of certain of the LSE Group companies. FTSE® is a trade mark(s) of the relevant LSE Group companies and is/are used by any other LSE Group company under license. "TMX®" is a trade mark of TSX, Inc. and used by the LSE Group under license. All rights in the FTSE Russell indexes or data vest in the relevant LSE Group company which owns the index or the data. Neither LSE Group nor its licensors accept any liability for any errors or omissions in the indexes or data and no party may rely on any indexes or data contained in this communication. No further distribution of data from the LSE Group is permitted without the relevant LSE Group company's express written consent. The LSE Group does not promote, sponsor or endorse the content of this communication.
