Solskin

Investment Thesis

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is the world’s only provider of a gene-based therapy for cystic fibrosis and has built a $10bn revenue business around it by continually adding regulatory and funding approvals for more age groups in more geographies. Vertex Also has a pipeline of new therapies which, whilst still some distance from commercialization, continue to progress.1

The recent announcement of Vertex’s acquisition of Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) is a clear statement of intent that Vertex does not intend to be a one trick pony. It adds another therapy to the pipeline, and if the drug makes it through Phase 3, which is about to commence, the company will end up being worth much more than the $4.9bn that Vertex is paying.

Vertex acquisition of ALPN presentation

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Ever since its first cystic fibrosis (CF) approval, Vertex has continued to innovate and improve the therapy such that the number of patients suffering with CF that can be treated has grown. Together, these four treatments (in the US they are called TRIKAFTA, SYMDEKO, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO) can treat 92,000 people with CF in North America, Europe, and Australia. However, understanding that there remains still more people with CF that can’t be treated with the existing medicines, VRTX continues to research further therapies with the next iteration, VX522, currently in Phase 1/2 in partnership with Moderna (MRNA), which has the potential to add 5,000 people to Vertex’s target addressable market.

CASGEVY is Vertex’s first treatment to be approved outside of cystic fibrosis. CASGEVY is a gene-edited cell therapy, developed in partnership with CRISPR (CRSP), that treats sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion dependent beta thalassemia (TDT). CASGEVY has been approved by regulators in the US, the EU, the UK, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, with more than 35,000 patients potentially eligible for this medicine in these markets.

Caution is warranted on becoming too excited just yet on CASGEVY, however, because the treatment is complex and can take months to be fully and properly administered. This means revenues will be slow to become meaningful. In short, stem cells are first extracted from the patient to be gene-edited with the CASGEVY treatment, but before being re-administered to the patient, they must receive a chemotherapy drug to clear out any remaining stem cells in their bone marrow, ready for the re-administration of the CRISPR-edited cells. The patient needs to be hospitalised for the entire process because the chemotherapy drug can weaken the immune system so a sterile environment reduces the risk of introducing infection. Of course, it is important for the patient to be monitored as well in this time.

Vertex is also researching at least seven other areas in which they believe they can apply their expertise. The next most promising is VX548, which is potential therapy for non-opioid acute pain treatment. The drug is currently in Phase 3 and while the trial is not complete, recent results have been promising.

Vertex 4Q23 Presentation

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of protein-based immunotherapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Alpine’s portfolio of drugs are all still in the clinical trial stage, but the most promising is povetacicept (ALPN-303), which is a dual antagonist of two different proteins (“BAFF” and “APRIL”), which has shown potential efficacy in treating autoimmune kidney diseases including IgA nephropathy (IgAN).

In English, this means Alpine has made progress towards creating a treatment for these autoimmune kidney diseases. It has completed Phase 2 trials and is ready, but has not yet commenced, Phase 3 trials. Phase 3 are the most important clinical trials, as these are after the proof of concept has been achieved and uses a large sample of patients on which to test the treatment against a placebo, providing the data the regulators need to approve the drug for market.

Acquisition Rationale

Both Vertex’s CEO Dr. Reshma Kewalramani and Executive Chairman Dr. Geoff Leiden noted three things that made this an attractive deal:

VRTX is getting a Phase 3-ready development drug in povetacicept,

VRTX getting a “pipeline in a product” (meaning there are other potential indications the drug could be applied to), and

VRTX gains the protein engineering and expertise of Alpine.

This last point is important because the acquisition is not just a bolt on, but Alpine’s engineers should be able to add value to Vertex’s existing pipeline as well. The “pipeline in a product” is best illustrated on the following slide from the Alpine call and shows the other applications for povetacicept.

ALPN investor presentation

As detailed on the following slide from the acquisition conference call, Immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) is a serious disease with no approved therapies targeting the underlying cause. Much like cystic fibrosis before Vertex’s breakthrough, current therapies only treat the symptoms, not the underlying cause. Povetacicept has the potential to change this and with a potential target market of 130,000 people in the US alone, Vertex and Alpine believe povetacicept could become their next blockbuster drug with the potential of bringing in multi-billion dollar revenues.

VRTX acquisition of ALPN presentation

Deal Financials and Economics

Vertex will pay $65 per share, which is $4.9 billion, for Alpine. Alpine’s revenue for 2023 was $58 million. EBITDA was negative $43.7m and net income was a loss of $57.8m. This tells me two things:

Vertex clearly isn't bolting on revenues and taking out cost synergies. It’s not that kind of deal. This is a highly strategic acquisition where it is about buying capability & expertise, using their own expertise (and resources) to accelerate development of povetacicept, and expanding the pipeline. At a multi-billion valuation already, there is already a reasonable expectation that the market believes povetacicept will make it through Phase 3 to commercialization.

The second point largely comes from the success of the current study, from which very positive data was reported to market in November 2023. At the time, the share price was below $15. The study showed good tolerance for the treatment and a substantial reduction in Urine Protein Creatinine Ratio (UPCR). This data only improved at the update this week, which showed even better progress as well as a successful end-of-Phase-2 meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

I can only presume that Vertex had been monitoring ALPN and this was the sort of confirmation they needed before making a move. But they paid a hefty price for these improved odds of success, paying 4.33 times the share price prior to the initial announcement, or an additional $3.77bn.

Dr. Kewalramani’s comments on the conference call highlighted this second point. In responding to a comment, she noted some of the key data that impressed her with respect to results that patients were seeing.

One of the seminal findings in a patient with IGa nephropathy is hematuria and the absence of hematuria is a really positive sign and is being included more and more in the clinical remission definitions. So, what I'm looking for here is the improvements in proteinuria [protein in the urine] and now we're up to greater than 60% and that hasn't even plateaued yet. We're looking at hematuria that's remitting and we're looking at a stabilizing of GFR. This is really very impressive and best-in-class from what we can see today. - Reshma Kewalramani, VRTX CEO

What she means by this is that with treatment of 80mg or 240mg of povetacicept once every four weeks, there was a clinically meaningful reduction in UPCR at 36 weeks by 64%, which is an improvement from a reduction of 50% in the November press release, and this trend in improvement has continued. Dr. Kewalramani is reiterating what was shared in a press release and conference call from Alpine, released simultaneously. The update for povetacicept is on the following slide.

VRTX acquisition of ALPN presentation

My View on the Deal

If I were analysing ALPN for my own portfolio, it would be a difficult to buy it because the development of their drug is early stage, uncertain, and risky, not to mention the lack of revenues compared to the market cap. I also do not have the deep enough expertise to understand the medical science behind their development drug.

However, Vertex CEO Reshma Kewalramani does. Dr Kewalramani has the follow qualifications:

She is a trained nephrologist (which is a doctor that specializes in kidney conditions);

She was previously Vice President, Head Nephrology and Metabolic Therapeutic Areas at Amgen;

Is a fellow of the American Society of Nephrology; and

Is a founding member of the Kidney Health Initiative (KHI).

Dr. Kewalramani is without a doubt the right person to lead the integration and acquisition of Alpine.

Further, Dr. Jeff Leiden, executive chairman and former CEO of Vertex, will also have plenty to contribute, having driven the development and commercialization of the CF suite of medicines at the company while he was CEO between 2012 and 2020. He also built the current pipeline of drugs, which has added future optionality to the business. Dr. Leiden is also chairman of Odyssey Therapeutics, a private company speicializing in the development of drugs to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Perhaps most importantly to this situation, he was instrumental in the development and commercialization of Humira at Abbott Laboratories (ABT) after acquiring it from Knoll Pharmaceuticals for $6.9 billion. Humira is an absolute blockbuster of a drug, which has earnt over $200 billion in sales since it was approved in 2002. It treats various forms of arthritis, Crohn’s Disease and other ailments, and Dr. Leiden would appear to be following the same playbook here.

This dynamic is important to understand because buying ALPN is a very different proposition for a company like Vertex compared to your average investor. Without a doubt, Vertex has the expertise to understand the science and to ascertain not just where they can add value, but where Alpine can add value to Vertex. If they get this cross-pollination right this will be an excellent acquisition.

Risks

Obviously there are risks with any biopharmaceutical company that is spending big on R&D for new therapies. Cystic fibrosis is the cash cow for Vertex and the cash flow this produces is funding the research of other medicines. It is also funding the acquisition of ALPN. In this instance, rather than develop internally, Vertex have spent a bit under 5% of their market cap to acquire a new pre-Phase 3 development drug. While the management team is confident, if the Phase 3 trial for povetacicept doesn’t produce the data they need for approval, this will end up being a poor allocation of capital.

In addition, all going well, first revenues are still a while away: Vertex CFO Charles Wagner stated on the call they are anticipating povetacicept approval for treatment of IgAN in 2027 with revenue to follow in 2028. That’s still 4 years away and if this is pushed out at all, the valuation would suffer.

The same can be said of the pipeline drugs, however. Although the company has had success so far in getting approvals for the treatment of CF, SCD and TDT, the rest of the pipeline still has several hurdles to clear over the next few years before earnings any revenue from them.

Another important risk may also be the competition that surrounds the treatment of IgAN. Unlike in cystic fibrosis, Vertex is not first to market with a novel IgAN therapy, and there are several others either in development or already approved from companies such as Novartis (NVS), Vera Therapeutics (VERA),

(

), and

(

). Importantly, Vertex and Alpine believes theirs is “best-in-class”, which is based on the fact it is a dual antagonist of povetacicept has the potential for higher efficacy. None of the other therapies have this profile.

Conclusion

I like to say I am happy to pay up for a quality company and I think VRTX has taken the same approach with the acquisition of Alpine. Vertex has paid a very large premium for the security of knowing the Phase 2 trial data, but are confident the numbers still work, even though meaningful revenues are still a few years away. In biopharma you have to play the long game and leadership has shown they are more than capable of doing so.

The company remains miles ahead in cystic fibrosis and won’t be caught any time soon. Those cash flows may be relatively safe but seeking to diversify is smart. Indeed, it is playing the long game. Only time will tell if the acquisition of Alpine will drive value for the company but at this stage I back the leadership who have both the track record and the specific expertise to make this deal work.