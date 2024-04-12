Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Universal Stainless: It Was Profitable In 2023 Due To High Prices, But This Is Not Sustainable

Hong Chew Eu profile picture
Hong Chew Eu
655 Followers

Summary

  • Universal Stainless is a cyclical company facing declining shipments as well as cyclical and declining returns. The decline in shipment volume suggests that USAP may have lost market share.
  • The company's performance from 2012 to 2023 showed minimal growth in revenue and negative returns on equity and assets.
  • There is no margin of safety based on its cyclical performance. The market is pricing USAP as if the past 2 years' product prices are sustainable and not cyclical.

Engineer Testing Forged Steel

Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) is a cyclical company. At the same time, it is facing declining shipments. Its better performance in 2023 was due to the unusually high product prices that

This article was written by

Hong Chew Eu profile picture
Hong Chew Eu
655 Followers
BSc (Eng), MBA. Self-taught value investor with 2 decades of investing experience. Blogger at i4value.asia. The blog is on value investing through case studies where I analyze and value listed companies in the ASEAN and US regions. I have an exceptional perspective having served as a Board member of a Malaysia listed company for several decades. I have value investing book "Do you really want to master value investing?" on Amazon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About USAP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on USAP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
USAP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News