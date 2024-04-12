BILL Holdings: Avoid This Stock (Rating Downgrade)

ra2studio/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL) is considered a fallen angel, representing one of the companies that initially thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic but has struggled to regain momentum since then.

Despite already falling 75% from its peak, I argue that this stock remains overvalued and does not warrant investment.

To be precise, I contend that its non-GAAP net income of 18x is too steep for a business facing significant challenges. Given the uncertainties surrounding the company, I recommend selling this stock.

Rapid Recap

Back in January, I concluded my analysis by saying,

The recent deceleration in growth rates, coupled with concerns about profitability and strategic decisions, has led to a loss of investor trust. While the valuation seems fair for a stable 20% CAGR, the lack of confidence in BILL Holdings' prospects affects the multiple investors are willing to pay. With so many questions and so much uncertainty, I remain on the sidelines here.

Author's work on BILL

I've been undecided about this stock for a while, but now I think with interest rates rising and the business showing signs of slowing growth, investors will begin to pay closer attention to its actual profitability. With that in mind, I believe it's time to issue a sell rating on this stock.

BILL Holdings' Prospects

BILL Q2 2024 Investor Presentation

BILL Holdings focuses on delivering financial automation software specifically designed for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMBs). Its main objective is to streamline business operations by facilitating seamless communication between businesses, suppliers, and clients.

Through BILL Holdings' software, SMBs can effectively oversee payables, receivables, expenses, and spending management. The platform seamlessly integrates with widely-used accounting software and payment processors, streamlining financial procedures for SMB clientele.

In essence, BILL Holdings simplifies and enhances financial operations for SMBs by overseeing payables and receivables, thus saving time and minimizing errors.

Moving on, the bull case points to BILL's extensive ecosystem of over 470,000 businesses using their solutions and with approximately $75 billion in payment volume, indicating a solid foundation for future growth.

However, BILL Holdings faces noteworthy challenges to its growth trajectory. Case in point, BILL Holdings has experienced inefficiencies in customer acquisition due to changes in their go-to-market approach and marketing spend reduction, which has led to lower net new customers being added to its platform.

Given this background, let's now discuss its fundamentals.

Revenue Growth Rates Fizzle Out

BILL revenue growth rates

The graphic above depicts a company that was once in hyper-growth. But as we look ahead towards fiscal Q4 2024 (quarter ending June 2024) and beyond, serious questions surface as to what its revenue growth rates are likely to stabilize at.

What's particularly confounding to shareholders is that fiscal Q3 2024 was supposed to be up against easier comparables than fiscal H1 2024.

And yet, even if we presume BILL Holdings meets and beats its own guidance of approximately 14% y/y growth for fiscal Q3 2024, it would still be yet another quarter of revenue growth rate deceleration. And to further damn matters, this was supposed to be an easier quarter. And yet. And yet.

Now that we have satisfactorily argued that BILL Holdings is no longer a premium growth company (meaning a company that can be relied on for steady, predictable, stable, and recurring 20% CAGR), let's discuss whether the stock is cheap enough to warrant investors buying the stock in the hopes of a turnaround play.

BILL Stock Valuation -- 18x Forward Non-GAAP Income

BILL fiscal Q2 2023

Let's get some context. BILL Holdings is guiding for approximately $70 million of non-GAAP net income. On the surface, that's terrific, since it's 19% higher than the same period a year ago.

But on the other hand, this will be lower than fiscal Q2 2024. What does this mean in practice? It means that Bill Holdings has already squeezed as much out of its cost structure as possible.

Consequently, unless BILL Holdings starts to reinvest back into its business to drive its topline higher, this could be as good as it's going to get for now.

Furthermore, looking out to next year, let's presume that someway somehow BILL Holdings can find even more efficiencies so that its bottom line grows by 20% y/y, outpacing its topline for yet another year. Even in that most optimistic scenario, this business would only report $335 million of non-GAAP operating income. Thereby leaving the stock already priced 18x next year's rosy profitability.

In sum, too much needs to go right for investors to get rewarded here.

The Bottom Line

Investors should avoid BILL stock due to these key factors. Despite experiencing a significant decline from its peak, the stock remains overvalued with a non-GAAP net income valuation of 18x, which is too steep for a company facing substantial challenges with its growth rates.

The company has struggled to regain momentum, experiencing decelerating growth rates and facing uncertainties regarding its future revenue growth trajectory.

Also, efforts to improve profitability through cost efficiencies may have reached their limit, potentially limiting further upside for the stock.

Therefore, these aspects combined support my recommendation to sell this stock, as the risks outweigh the potential rewards in the near term.