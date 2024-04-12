Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nike: Gearing Up For The Olympics Through Innovation

Apr. 12, 2024 5:43 AM ETNIKE, Inc. (NKE) Stock
Vinay Utham, CFA profile picture
Vinay Utham, CFA
472 Followers

Summary

  • Nike's third quarter performance exceeded expectations, with higher revenues and EPS despite headwinds from restructuring charges and demand creation expenses.
  • The company's pivot to innovation is still in early stages, with some positive signs of consumer acceptance but no significant impact on overall fortunes yet.
  • The upcoming Paris Summer Olympics could provide a catalyst for Nike's latest innovations and offer evidence of the success of its innovation strategy.

glory of holding flaming torch

imagedepotpro

Investment Thesis

Last time I talked about Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE), I talked about the company’s second quarter performance and how the company’s pivot to innovation is likely to test the patience of investors.

In this article, I analyse the

This article was written by

Vinay Utham, CFA profile picture
Vinay Utham, CFA
472 Followers
Associate Professor in Finance and Corporate Governance at Brunel University London. I am also a CFA charterholder. In addition, I hold a PhD in Finance from University of Durham, U.K. I have more than 5 years of investing experience in the Indian and US equities with a medium to long-term horizon. I also actively research on Behavioural Finance, Corporate Governance, Activist Hedge Funds and M&A and have published in top-ranked peer-reviewed journals. I also currently produce and host a weekly investing podcast, titled The Stock Doctor.'

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NKE, LULU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NKE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NKE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NKE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News